« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?  (Read 482 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« on: October 16, 2020, 01:21:52 PM »
Bit of a random one, I'm looking to take myself off for a long weekend at some point in the very near future (if and when restrictions allow).

I've got this idea in my head of a lovely old Scottish hotel, by a Loch, stunning views, log fire, bar, the whole dance. Just somewhere to forget about the last few months, bit of clean air, no scallies on scramblers riding past every few minutes, no social media etc.

The problem is I don't drive so it has to be somewhere reasonably accessible by train or bus.

Yes, I've looked on Google, Trip Advisor etc, but we have some well travelled people on here so was hoping someone could give me a recommendation or two please?

Cheers,
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #1 on: October 16, 2020, 01:54:52 PM »
Aviemore is a pretty special part of the world. And as per most of Scotland the YHA is very good.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #2 on: October 16, 2020, 02:59:56 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 16, 2020, 01:54:52 PM
Aviemore is a pretty special part of the world. And as per most of Scotland the YHA is very good.

Cheers mate, nice one
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #3 on: October 16, 2020, 05:31:53 PM »
Will they let you over the wall?

Obviously the further north you go the nicer the scenery but probably the harder it is to get to.

Ive managed to get a train to Perth before and from there youre near a few nice lochs and the foothills of the Grampians (I think).

You can probably get up to Fort William which is close to Ben Nevis so obviously stunning views around there.

Slightly less distance can you get to Loch Lomond kind of way, not far out of Glasgow but again, beautiful scenery.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #4 on: October 16, 2020, 06:39:54 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 16, 2020, 02:59:56 PM
Cheers mate, nice one

If you're going for that region, and wanting to use a youth hostel - go to Loch Morlich, it is amazing. Its only a few miles from Aviemore and the Loch has a nice beach with watersports available.

In my opinion Aviemore itself isn't great, a bit of a tourist town but the area is great.

If you want a hotel Glenmore Lodge is nearby as well - walking distance to the loch. Not stayed there but I was there for some event (can't remember what it was) when I was younger and seemed nice.

EDIT: Sorry didn't see part about not driving. You can get train to Aviemore and bus (maybe)/taxi from there but not ideal.

Let me have a think about other places.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 06:46:57 PM by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,708
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #5 on: October 16, 2020, 08:26:35 PM »
If you want the middle of nowhere, you'll obviously have to get off at Corrour station on the West Highland line. No road access, but there's the station house with restaurant and food. Never been, and maybe better in the summer for walks.

https://www.corrour.co.uk
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #6 on: October 16, 2020, 09:10:59 PM »
Not completely off the beaten run, but absolutely stunning. Rowardennan is stunningly quiet and beautiful.

https://lochlomondchalet.co.uk/

https://www.cameronhouse.co.uk/cameron-lodges.html
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #7 on: October 16, 2020, 09:49:12 PM »
Fort William is easy by train and it's minutes to stunning countryside. My middle-aged bolthole will be a cottage near Fort William, a picture of which has been on my noticeboard for 15 years.

My dad says Glencoe is the most beautiful place in Britain. I've never been but I trust him.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:23:34 PM »
Some belting replies there, thanks guys, appreciated.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • Yeah right..
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:40:43 PM »
Me Ma was evacuated here during the war..it's defo somewhere where I'll be visiting one day..she did return there years ago saying it is still as beautiful as it was then.

https://www.visitscotland.com/info/towns-villages/rothesay-p234971
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,586
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:12:54 PM »
Been on a few walking holidays to Scotland and Isle Of Skye is the place everyone should visit once in their live.

But I can also recommend Bradders tip as Glencoe is also magnificent.
Logged

Offline Trabolgan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • "For The Honour"
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:38:47 PM »
https://www.bridgeoforchy.co.uk/
This place is fantastic to stay at.
Logged
For The Honour

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,829
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:46:07 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 16, 2020, 01:21:52 PM
Bit of a random one, I'm looking to take myself off for a long weekend at some point in the very near future (if and when restrictions allow).

I've got this idea in my head of a lovely old Scottish hotel, by a Loch, stunning views, log fire, bar, the whole dance. Just somewhere to forget about the last few months, bit of clean air, no scallies on scramblers riding past every few minutes, no social media etc.

The problem is I don't drive so it has to be somewhere reasonably accessible by train or bus.

Yes, I've looked on Google, Trip Advisor etc, but we have some well travelled people on here so was hoping someone could give me a recommendation or two please?

Cheers,

This one is great...

https://www.muckrach.com/
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Trabolgan on Today at 07:38:47 PM
https://www.bridgeoforchy.co.uk/
This place is fantastic to stay at.
I ate lunch there when I did the wwest Highland way. The food is decent. It was a miserable day though.

We didn't go in but if you are up for a hike there is a hotel about an hours walk up the west Highland way route called the inveroran Hotel which looks like it would fit the requirements.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:28 PM by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:20:38 PM »
Don't know if there's a YH there but Aberfeldy is a fab place to visit.

Its right on the River Tay, with Loch Tay not far away.

There's plenty to do if you like walking, bird watching, kayaking etc.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:22:47 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:38 PM
Don't know if there's a YH there but Aberfeldy is a fab place to visit.

Its right on the River Tay, with Loch Tay not far away.

There's plenty to do if you like walking, bird watching, kayaking etc.
Aberfeldy is a good shout, though public transport not great - can get train to Pitlochry though  which is also a nice town and would fit the bill.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:24:09 PM »
Quote from: blert596 on October 16, 2020, 09:10:59 PM
Not completely off the beaten run, but absolutely stunning. Rowardennan is stunningly quiet and beautiful.

https://lochlomondchalet.co.uk/

https://www.cameronhouse.co.uk/cameron-lodges.html
Rowardennan is nice but not ideal for public transport. Can get the train to Ballo h but probably a taxi from there.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:25:06 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 16, 2020, 09:49:12 PM
Fort William is easy by train and it's minutes to stunning countryside. My middle-aged bolthole will be a cottage near Fort William, a picture of which has been on my noticeboard for 15 years.

My dad says Glencoe is the most beautiful place in Britain. I've never been but I trust him.
I've walked up Glencoe to the ski lodge/cafe bit and it's pretty spectacular. 

Felt bizarre watching people snowboarding and skiing on a beautifully warm, sunny April day.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:27:22 PM »
It's a seaside town rather than Loch but Stonehaven is a great wee town, just south of Aberdeen. Nice little harbour, some nice pubs and the stunning Dunottar castle a short walk away. Also great fish and chips and the home of the deep fried Mars bar....

Its on the wast coast mainline so accessible by train.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:22:47 PM
Aberfeldy is a good shout, though public transport not great - can get train to Pitlochry though  which is also a nice town and would fit the bill.
Yeah I wasn't sure about the transport bit but it's worth a visit if possible.

We honeymooned in Blairgowerie which is also decent with probably better transport links.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:30:15 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:28:43 PM
Yeah I wasn't sure about the transport bit but it's worth a visit if possible.

We honeymooned in Blairgowerie which is also decent with probably better transport links.
Good public transport is always the stumbling block in Scotland... Its hard without a car.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:32:27 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:30:15 PM
Good public transport is always the stumbling block in Scotland... Its hard without a car.
You have superb roads though
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,829
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:50:34 PM »
Ive stayed at Cameron house lodges.  Nice, but quite pricey for what it was.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
Re: A Scottish Retreat - Any Tips?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:36:50 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:27:22 PM
It's a seaside town rather than Loch but Stonehaven is a great wee town, just south of Aberdeen. Nice little harbour, some nice pubs and the stunning Dunottar castle a short walk away. Also great fish and chips and the home of the deep fried Mars bar....

Its on the wast coast mainline so accessible by train.

Thats where I went to school :-)
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 