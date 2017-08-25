Game 1 - Very narrow formations, relying on fullbacks becoming 2020 fullbacks and dominating the wide positions. Lahm and Abidal are 2 of the best fullbacks in the competition, and Gerry's midfield is only let down by a pick of the once promising Gourcuff. Otherwise that's an all round world class midfield. I don't remember seeing Aguero in a 2 really. Ibrahimovic was a king of the 00's and Totti one of my favourite players of what I know of Serie A. Gerry's biggest weakness is probably his central defence which is bag news with Ibra and Totti coming at them. I probably would have given a draw if I liked doing that, but I went for a 2-1 Lobo win AET.



Game 2 - SPS has a team that's so very strange. The 2 best fullbacks in the tournament make up for what in my eyes would be a very narrow midfield. JSteve has set his players up in an odd way, I think it would be better set up as a standard 442, Van Bommel and Hargreaves would work very hard in keeping the central areas tight, and Kuyt working back would be crucial against SPS. I went for a 1-0 win by Jsteve - a very counter attacking performance. But completely understand SPS getting a win here.



Game 3 - 2 very similar looking systems up against each other. My personal opinion here is that the 2 deep midfielders for VBG wins it for him. If he has lesser players then Ribery and Iniesta could be very effective. Schweiny and Cambiasso give that extra help to Silvestre and Kelly which they would need, while Figo and Sneijder (who was great to watch at his best) would combine really well against Drogba. Motta I don't really remember from the 00's, and feel he would struggle in that role, Senna was great for spain in their domination of 08 Euros, so I feel it would have been better setting up with Senna at the base and a more creative player replacing Motta and put alongside Iniesta. 2-0 VBG