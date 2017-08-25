Poll

Who wins?

Lobo's Lightning VS
Gerry's Geriatrics
Sir Psycho's Sexys VS
AFC JSteve
VivaBobby's Golden Grahams VS
Vishwa's Vipers

Voting closes: Today at 04:23:02 PM

Author Topic: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)  (Read 374 times)

Online Elzar

00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« on: Yesterday at 04:23:02 PM »
ROUND 1

Lobo's Lightning



v

Gerry's Geriatric





========================



Sir Psycho's Sexys



v

AFC JSteve





========================



VivaBobby's Golden Grahams



v

Vishwa's Vipers




Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:12 PM »
Whos this Cambiossa that Bobby picked? Never heard of him!
Offline Lastrador

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:41:19 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:21:12 PM
Whos this Cambiossa that Bobby picked? Never heard of him!
Is he related to...



Offline Samie

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:28:32 PM »
We've gone IPL with the nicknames haven't we?  ;D
Online Elzar

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 PM »
 SPS has managed to get possibly the best 2 fullbacks of the decade in the same team.

Viva has won scrabble though.

A more detailed review of the games to come when I have access to a computer :o
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:28:32 PM
We've gone IPL with the nicknames haven't we?  ;D
I didnt think about the other 10 teams while doing this :butt
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Hazell

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:17:25 PM
I didnt think about the other 10 teams while doing this :butt

Nick's Knobheads.
Offline Samie

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 PM »
Now's your chance.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 PM »
#Samie's Swingers
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:19:38 PM
Nick's Knobheads.

Is that even alliteration?

Hazells c*nts
Offline Trendisdestiny

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 PM »
Offline Hazell

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:25:42 PM
Is that even alliteration?

Hazells c*nts

Alright, don't get coarse.
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:16:44 PM
SPS has managed to get possibly the best 2 fullbacks of the decade in the same team.

Viva has won scrabble though.

A more detailed review of the games to come when I have access to a computer :o
I was planning on doing 5 at the back for a laugh (5-2-1-2) but I left the CBs too late. So I went for the full backs early as I could
Online Elzar

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:22:26 AM »
Game 1 - Very narrow formations, relying on fullbacks becoming 2020 fullbacks and dominating the wide positions. Lahm and Abidal are 2 of the best fullbacks in the competition, and Gerry's midfield is only let down by a pick of the once promising Gourcuff. Otherwise that's an all round world class midfield. I don't remember seeing Aguero in a 2 really. Ibrahimovic was a king of the 00's and Totti one of my favourite players of what I know of Serie A. Gerry's biggest weakness is probably his central defence which is bag news with Ibra and Totti coming at them. I probably would have given a draw if I liked doing that, but I went for a 2-1 Lobo win AET.

Game 2 - SPS has a team that's so very strange. The 2 best fullbacks in the tournament make up for what in my eyes would be a very narrow midfield. JSteve has set his players up in an odd way, I think it would be better set up as a standard 442, Van Bommel and Hargreaves would work very hard in keeping the central areas tight, and Kuyt working back would be crucial against SPS. I went for a 1-0 win by Jsteve - a very counter attacking performance. But completely understand SPS getting a win here.

Game 3 - 2 very similar looking systems up against each other. My personal opinion here is that the 2 deep midfielders for VBG wins it for him. If he has lesser players then Ribery and Iniesta could be very effective. Schweiny and Cambiasso give that extra help to Silvestre and Kelly which they would need, while Figo and Sneijder (who was great to watch at his best) would combine really well against Drogba.  Motta I don't really remember from the 00's, and feel he would struggle in that role, Senna was great for spain in their domination of 08 Euros, so I feel it would have been better setting up with Senna at the base and a more creative player replacing Motta and put alongside Iniesta. 2-0 VBG
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:31:59 AM »
I went Gerry, SPS and Bobby. First game was the hardest to call I think. Two well
Matched sides but unluckily for Lobo I think Gerrys CBs would relish racing Zlatan. His strikers have a bit more pace and movement and his midfield that little bit more creativity I think.

In game two Vieiri and Trezeguet against Ferdinand and Terry has a refreshingly old school feel to it. Just think SPS had that little bit more quality there.

Last game again right, just favoured Bobby as I think Drogna could get some joy there. And Figo was top class. Might be a bit harsh on Vishwa as he has two excellent wingers whod fancy their chances against Bobbys full backs. Sorry!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:33:06 AM »
I think Aguero played in a two with Forlan at Atlético didnt he?
Online Elzar

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:38:22 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:33:06 AM
I think Aguero played in a two with Forlan at Atlético didnt he?

From my own memory Forlan was a lot more of a roamer, while the formation may have seen them along side each other, Forlan got around the pitch a bit more? Not sure Crespo would do a similar job. But then Crespo and Shevchenko seemed to work for 45 minutes for Milan, so I'm probably wrong.
Online fucking appalled

Re: 00's Draft Round 1 (Part 1)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:57:33 AM »
All the votes collected are for both teams, both excellent teams. In their.. you know, if there is a difference mine was more consistent in the decade so.. but I dont think you should get more points for that...necessarily.
