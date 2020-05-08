Referee has gone fucking mental here.



How the fuck was that not a fucking free fucking kick you cheating c*nt?



More and more the PL is feeling like an artificial, rigged product designed for making headlines. I stopped watching American football years ago for the same reason, after the so-called Deflate-gate scandal with the New England Patriots. Total farce that created a media frenzy. PL seems to be going down that route more and more every week. Plus VAR is a fucking shambles and the refs are fucking shit.