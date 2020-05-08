Ha ha ha ha ha ha haSo Pickford no red card and that's a fucking penalty?How fucking bent is this fucking game?
The referee there looked back at a slow motion replay. He should have had the incident replayed to him in normal speed. Anything can look a foul if slowed down enough.
Hi ho gang, just popped my young fella off to bed and I see this game is on. Worth a look ? Not much going on by the lack of comments.
Its either stream or pay £15, which might be reducing the amount watching/commenting.
St Maxim is either fucked or just lazy.
Referee has gone fucking mental here.How the fuck was that not a fucking free fucking kick you cheating c*nt?
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]