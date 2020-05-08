« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October  (Read 6504 times)

Online Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:21:03 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:18:58 PM
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

So Pickford no red card and that's a fucking penalty?

How fucking bent is this fucking game?

Rashford was lucky there..career ender right there!  ::)
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:21:50 PM »
The referee there looked back at a slow motion replay. He should have had the incident replayed to him in normal speed. Anything can look a foul if slowed down enough.
Online Dr.Kano

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:26:34 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:21:50 PM
The referee there looked back at a slow motion replay. He should have had the incident replayed to him in normal speed. Anything can look a foul if slowed down enough.

Unless you're an Everton goal keeper trying to break Van Dijk's leg.
Online Dougle

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:26:58 PM »
Hi ho gang, just popped my young fella off to bed and I see this game is on. Worth a look ? Not much going on by the lack of comments.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:28:26 PM »
Its either stream or pay £15, which might be reducing the amount watching/commenting.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:28:49 PM »
I put Fernandes in my fantasy side so thank me for his penalty miss.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:29:12 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 09:26:58 PM
Hi ho gang, just popped my young fella off to bed and I see this game is on. Worth a look ? Not much going on by the lack of comments.

They have already had a penno - referee giving absolutely every single decision to Manchester United - absolutely fucking horrific refereeing but do you expect anything else thesedays?
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:29:20 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 09:26:58 PM
Hi ho gang, just popped my young fella off to bed and I see this game is on. Worth a look ? Not much going on by the lack of comments.

Switch on in 20 mins time for Utd's 2nd penalty award.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:28:26 PM
Its either stream or pay £15, which might be reducing the amount watching/commenting.

Yup, only mingebags in here tonight ;D
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:29:55 PM »
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:30:43 PM »
Bit of a loose cannon, but I love watching Saint-Maximin
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:31:55 PM »
3 Penchester's so far in their 4 games. That would be 28 over the full league season and even beat last year.

How can such a shit team get so many pens every year?
Online Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:32:08 PM »
St Maxim is either fucked or just lazy.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:32:42 PM »
Referee has gone fucking mental here.

How the fuck was that not a fucking free fucking kick you cheating c*nt?
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online oxenstierna

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:33:03 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:32:08 PM
St Maxim is either fucked or just lazy.
Hes always knackered after 60 mins, and generally living in his own world
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:39:55 PM »
If United score here because Darlow can't move, Bruce deserves all the stick he gets.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:40:55 PM »
Officials not even pretending now

Absolutely everything happening is automatically a free kick to Manchester United
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Morgana

Re: Premier League fixtures 17th-19th October
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:41:00 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:32:42 PM
Referee has gone fucking mental here.

How the fuck was that not a fucking free fucking kick you cheating c*nt?

More and more the PL is feeling like an artificial, rigged product designed for making headlines. I stopped watching American football years ago for the same reason, after the so-called Deflate-gate scandal with the New England Patriots. Total farce that created a media frenzy. PL seems to be going down that route more and more every week. Plus VAR is a fucking shambles and the refs are fucking shit.
