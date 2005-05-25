All these posts saying a draw would be good, and being worried about James, or whoever.



Bloody hell.



We have Salah, Mane, Firmino - the best forward line the world. Now supported by Jota as well as Origi.



In midfield, we have a Henderson, player of the season, the captain who's lifted the European Cup and the Premier League trophy. He'll be accompanied by Gini, Thiago, Fabinho in midfield.



We have Trent and Robertson, the best attacking full-back pair in the world. In defence we have Virgil - the best centre back in the world. Whether he's accompanied by Gomez, Matip or Fabinho, there's no better centre back pairing.



We have a second keeper who is certainly better than Everton's first choice.



Then there's the manager. We have the best in the world.



Of course, a football match is never a guaranteed win for one team or the other. But being satisfied with a draw against the blueshite? Expecting a draw? Being worried about James?



Seriously...?

