Author Topic: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30  (Read 13640 times)

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:50:28 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:31:27 PM
I've said it plenty of times leading up to this game, but if the best front 3 in the world aren't scoring against Pickford *again* here, then it's pointless ever laughing at him again, we'll only have ourselves to blame.

Just read that Firmino, Salah and Mane have only all started together once against Everton (Origi 90+6 game).

Shows how we can change our team and still not lose to this lot.
Offline CS111

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 04:37:45 PM »
Must be quite a while since we have lost 2 on the trot in the league.
Hopefully rip them to shreds tomorrow and 3 up by half time
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 04:49:27 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 01:23:21 PM
He sounded very positive about the rehabilitation so far. Fingers crossed

He sure did, I watched the interview live.

Klopp told his pre-match press conference: [Its] very, very positive with Ali, it looks really good. [He's] made big steps. I dont have a timeframe, but it looks really good.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:54:30 PM »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 04:37:45 PM
Must be quite a while since we have lost 2 on the trot in the league.
Hopefully rip them to shreds tomorrow and 3 up by half time

Never happened under Klopp so not sure when it would have been, latter end of 14/15 I guess (maybe the Palace and Stoke defeats?).

Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 05:14:35 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:54:30 PM
Never happened under Klopp so not sure when it would have been, latter end of 14/15 I guess (maybe the Palace and Stoke defeats?).



You're right it hasn't happened under Klopp.  Was under Rodgers in 2015, just before he was sacked, West Ham 0-3 on 29th August 2015, then 1-3 against the Mancs (Benteke's overhead kick) on 12th September 2015.

Think the record (at least in the PL era) with Evans & also Houllier is 4 consecutive defeats.  The all-time record is 9 successive defeats, but goes back to 1899!!
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM »
Big game. Two big clubs.

To put it into perspective, since the turn of the century these two sides have won:

- Two Champions Leagues
- A Premier League
- A UEFA Cup
- Three Super Cups
- A World Club Cup
- Three League Cups
- Two FA Cups
- Two Charity Shields
- Roars Against Racism Cup (2010)
- New boiler

Thats a pretty enviable set of accomplishments.
Offline Slippers

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:44:41 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM
Big game. Two big clubs.

To put it into perspective, since the turn of the century these two sides have won:

- Two Champions Leagues
- A Premier League
- A UEFA Cup
- Three Super Cups
- A World Club Cup
- Three League Cups
- Two FA Cups
- Two Charity Shields
- Roars Against Racism Cup (2010)
- New boiler

Thats a pretty enviable set of accomplishments.

Some of us can only dream of a new boiler.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 05:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM
Big game. Two big clubs.

To put it into perspective, since the turn of the century these two sides have won:

- Two Champions Leagues
- A Premier League
- A UEFA Cup
- Three Super Cups
- A World Club Cup
- Three League Cups
- Two FA Cups
- Two Charity Shields
- Roars Against Racism Cup (2010)
- New boiler

Thats a pretty enviable set of accomplishments.

You've missed the all important Cuckoo Clock ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 05:53:51 PM »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 05:47:51 PM
You've missed the all important Cuckoo Clock ;D

The Cuckoo Clock is a twentieth century phenomenon.

It would be classed as 21st Century if it actually told the time but as they've lost the key to wind it, it's stuck in the past.
Offline fridge

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 06:34:40 PM »
I hate this shower with a deep rooted passion, cry my eyes out if they win the toss in a pre season friendly.

All I ask is that we destroy and humiliate them

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM
Big game. Two big clubs.

To put it into perspective, since the turn of the century these two sides have won:

- Two Champions Leagues
- A Premier League
- A UEFA Cup
- Three Super Cups
- A World Club Cup
- Three League Cups
- Two FA Cups
- Two Charity Shields
- Roars Against Racism Cup (2010)
- New boiler

Thats a pretty enviable set of accomplishments.
You forgot all the transfer window trophies, Fitzy.

Big oversight on your part, I'm afraid.  :missus
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 06:48:50 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:37:14 PM
You forgot all the transfer window trophies, Fitzy.

Big oversight on your part, I'm afraid.  :missus
I thought that would distort the picture too much...give Liverpool a fighting chance.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 PM »
Thinking 2-2 draw tomorrow.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 07:07:55 PM »
One of the journos in Carlos presser said that Everton had made some amazing signings (4 league games in) and that in some quarters folk were saying they won the transfer window :lmao probably Joyce or Pearce on the wind up. The Bitters will be up for it, theyre falling for their own hype, time to knock them down a notch or two
Offline Nick110581

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM »
Team selection for this is quite intriguing.

Matip, Thiago and Jota could all start.
Online Al 666

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 07:23:31 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:53:51 PM
The Cuckoo Clock is a twentieth century phenomenon.

It would be classed as 21st Century if it actually told the time but as they've lost the key to wind it, it's stuck in the past.

At least that means the Cuckoo clock is right two times a day which is exactly two more than any bitter I have ever met.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:57:25 PM
Thinking 2-2 draw tomorrow.

Wouldn't mind that to be honest, if we're going to draw then please not another fucking boring 0-0. Draw away at these and the usual Anfield humiliation does me every time. Obviously the double should be doable though.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 07:31:54 PM »
Now now lads, are we forgetting the coveted Everton vs Everton trophy?
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 07:57:08 PM »
All these posts saying a draw would be good, and being worried about James, or whoever.

Bloody hell.

We have Salah, Mane, Firmino - the best forward line the world. Now supported by Jota as well as Origi.

In midfield, we have a Henderson, player of the season, the captain who's lifted the European Cup and the Premier League trophy. He'll be accompanied by Gini, Thiago, Fabinho in midfield.

We have Trent and Robertson, the best attacking full-back pair in the world. In defence we have Virgil - the best centre back in the world. Whether he's accompanied by Gomez, Matip or Fabinho, there's no better centre back pairing.

We have a second keeper who is certainly better than Everton's first choice.

Then there's the manager. We have the best in the world.

Of course, a football match is never a guaranteed win for one team or the other. But being satisfied with a draw against the blueshite? Expecting a draw? Being worried about James?

Seriously...?
Offline stockdam

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 08:02:43 PM »
No Im not expecting a draw (hope I made that clear in the first post).

I feel a bettering coming on......4-0 to us.
Offline The-Originals

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 08:11:04 PM »
Online newterp

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:45:15 PM
Hi fellow-red. Welcome to the LFC forum.

ha!
Offline TALBERT

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 08:12:21 PM »
JOTA STARTS

Just watched the Portugal highlights

Second Goal stunning

Offline keyop

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 09:28:55 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on October 13, 2020, 09:09:31 AM
Interesting this one

No idea on a few starting spots. Nailed on are...

Adrian
Trent
?
VVD
Robertson
Thiago
Henderson
?
Sarah
Mane
?
Is she fit?
Offline S

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 PM »
Normally I'd take a draw away to these. It's only because of the last result that I feel like that would be a disappointment this time. Desperate to put that Villa game behind us.
Offline dudleyred

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 PM »
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 11:54:32 PM »
The headlines on Sky and BBC websites all about the ten year anniversary of the last time they won the derby, bitters will have to be the favourites to break their duck.

Imagine the fume when they fuck it up again!

Up the reds
Offline MNAA

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #227 on: Today at 12:00:33 AM »
Features on Everton all week ... nauseating. 4 straight win and everyone is going ga ga over them. The season is early but it would be nice to do them over and put them in their place

3-1 to the Reds
Offline Red-Dread

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #228 on: Today at 12:24:54 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:57:08 PM
All these posts saying a draw would be good, and being worried about James, or whoever.

Bloody hell.

We have Salah, Mane, Firmino - the best forward line the world. Now supported by Jota as well as Origi.

In midfield, we have a Henderson, player of the season, the captain who's lifted the European Cup and the Premier League trophy. He'll be accompanied by Gini, Thiago, Fabinho in midfield.

We have Trent and Robertson, the best attacking full-back pair in the world. In defence we have Virgil - the best centre back in the world. Whether he's accompanied by Gomez, Matip or Fabinho, there's no better centre back pairing.

We have a second keeper who is certainly better than Everton's first choice.

Then there's the manager. We have the best in the world.

Of course, a football match is never a guaranteed win for one team or the other. But being satisfied with a draw against the blueshite? Expecting a draw? Being worried about James?

Seriously...?

 

Well, when you put it like that :)

Your post sounds like hyperbole but it's the god's honest - what a time to be a red
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #229 on: Today at 12:38:31 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:54:32 PM
The headlines on Sky and BBC websites all about the ten year anniversary of the last time they won the derby, bitters will have to be the favourites to break their duck.

Imagine the fume when they fuck it up again!

Up the reds

The BBC one has a quote from one of their players back then saying they knew we were there for the taking. I think theyre trying to imply its the same tomorrow like Jurgens league and Champions league winning monsters are in a bad place like Hodgsons side which were in the bottom three before that game.
Online Kalito

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:57:49 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:57:08 PM
All these posts saying a draw would be good, and being worried about James, or whoever.

Bloody hell.

We have Salah, Mane, Firmino - the best forward line the world. Now supported by Jota as well as Origi.

In midfield, we have a Henderson, player of the season, the captain who's lifted the European Cup and the Premier League trophy. He'll be accompanied by Gini, Thiago, Fabinho in midfield.

We have Trent and Robertson, the best attacking full-back pair in the world. In defence we have Virgil - the best centre back in the world. Whether he's accompanied by Gomez, Matip or Fabinho, there's no better centre back pairing.

We have a second keeper who is certainly better than Everton's first choice.

Then there's the manager. We have the best in the world.

Of course, a football match is never a guaranteed win for one team or the other. But being satisfied with a draw against the blueshite? Expecting a draw? Being worried about James?

Seriously...?
Well said, JC!  :thumbsup
Online Al 666

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #231 on: Today at 01:03:52 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:38:31 AM
The BBC one has a quote from one of their players back then saying they knew we were there for the taking. I think theyre trying to imply its the same tomorrow like Jurgens league and Champions league winning monsters are in a bad place like Hodgsons side which were in the bottom three before that game.

To be fair Everton fans are on an excellent run against us. They beat us 7-2 at Villa Park, knocked us out of the League Cup on penalties, beat us on penalties in the Community shield and knocked us out of the Champions League in extra time. Obviously all those victories were by proxy but all the same it shows we are there for the taking.

Offline Samie

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #232 on: Today at 01:05:58 AM »
The Ev live through other teams better than anyone else.  ;D
Online Al 666

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #233 on: Today at 01:15:26 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:58 AM
The Ev live through other teams better than anyone else.  ;D

Their other teams are like their kids though tossed away at the first sign of things going wrong.
Online Lar Salty

Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #234 on: Today at 01:32:25 AM »
Dying to see a Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho midfield.
