Tough game.. Purely because we have never been in this position during Jurgen's time with us.. We have never been embarrassed like we were. Sure we have had bad days at the office.. Sure we have lost big too, but never embarrassed.

And because of that, I don't know how the team will react. There isn't a precedent. This is the worry that I have.



Having said that, what I do know is that this team has conqured all before them in the last 2 seasons. I know that they have the mentality to deal with tough situations and they don't get tougher than this.



I want a good solid performance. If we get that, most times we tend to come home with the 3 points.