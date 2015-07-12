« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30  (Read 9463 times)

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Andy2508 on Yesterday at 07:45:48 AM
Mane, Thiago, Hendo and possibly Matip back. Jota firing for Portugal. A squad that has dominated football for the past 2 years, dying to get on the pitch to show were still the boss after the last result. Were gonna bring these back down to Earth, Im telling you!

0-4 to the red men

YES!
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,471
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 06:30:38 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 05:57:58 PM
I'd like to see this starting lineup

Adrian
Trent
Gomez/Fab
Virgil
Robbo

Hendon
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Salah
Mane
Jota

I'd go for that but Fabinho definitely starting, possibly in midfield with Hendo and Thiago.

Definitely think Jota adds a different dimension and looks bang up for it.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
  • kopite
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 07:41:51 PM »
1-4...we are the Champions with a point to prove, they are Everton, with soft shite in goal.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,435
  • Indefatigability
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:24:54 PM »
Thiago is going to put the go in Thiago on Saturday...or something.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,413
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:41:51 PM
1-4...we are the Champions with a point to prove, they are Everton, with soft shite in goal.

Three points to prove, please. ;)

I don't care about the scoreline.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 10:14:37 PM »
I just love the hysteria people in the media have around Everton, not just Everton but anything that looks good for a few games, but Everton are in fashion now. Talk of pushing for the league or definitely top 4. There's just zero perspective. I get its for listeners or clicks or whatever, but bloody hell its a hard listen.
I'm going to join in for the craic though, Utd could end up bottom 3 by Monday night.
Just dick these tubes on Saturday lads and knock this shite on the head.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 PM »
Good to see Gomez in the training pictures today, especially as I couldnt see Matip. Also the Brazilians are back I wasnt sure they were due back until tomorrow, at least thats what Klopp implied before the break. Dont think I saw Gini in there though
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline jeyjeon

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:23:03 PM »
Allan and james? It will be a tough game.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 PM »
At last, an Everton team to make a proper match of it, I love a challenge. Leave your half please.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:47:09 AM »
I cannot wait for the latest comedic loss Everton somehow manage to conjure in the 95th min.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:47:31 AM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:13:44 PM
Good to see Gomez in the training pictures today, especially as I couldnt see Matip. Also the Brazilians are back I wasnt sure they were due back until tomorrow, at least thats what Klopp implied before the break. Dont think I saw Gini in there though

Matip definitely trained on Thursday. He was in the inside training video.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,675
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #171 on: Today at 12:56:25 AM »
Where can I see this Inside Training video? Or is a member only thing somewhere?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:38:58 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:47:31 AM
Matip definitely trained on Thursday. He was in the inside training video.
I know he was in Wednesday inside training but is he in todays, Ive not seen it? Not saying he didnt train but not in Thursday training photos
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:39:27 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:56:25 AM
Where can I see this Inside Training video? Or is a member only thing somewhere?
Not sure might be connected to LFCTV membership
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • He asked for it!
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:54:37 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:56:25 AM
Where can I see this Inside Training video? Or is a member only thing somewhere?

It's on the Liverpool Reddit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,773
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:18:39 AM »
Tough game.. Purely because we have never been in this position during Jurgen's time with us.. We have never been embarrassed like we were. Sure we have had bad days at the office.. Sure we have lost big too, but never embarrassed.
And because of that, I don't know how the team will react. There isn't a precedent. This is the worry that I have.

Having said that, what I do know is that this team has conqured all before them in the last 2 seasons. I know that they have the mentality to deal with tough situations and they don't get tougher than this.

I want a good solid performance. If we get that, most times we tend to come home with the 3 points.
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,290
Re: Match Preview - Everton v Liverpool - League:Saturday 17th October Kickoff 12:30
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:07:18 AM »
Ancelloti is a shrewd manager. It is as if since that May night in 2005, the Gods have given him all the luck against Liverpool, to redress some of his hurt. That should end this Saturday. Everton and Ancelloti do just one thing against Liverpool they give us the ball and block the passing lanes as if their lives depend on it. But, this time we should have Thiago, we should have more hunger to prove a point.
I am cautiously optimistic, but I still can't get how broken we were in midfield in that Villa game. We need Hendo, we need Thiago. We need Gomez to have a good day, else Fabinho being there isn't a bad thing. We need Trent to be back in form, please.
We need Klopp to find a firm answer to what Ancelloti has been doing to his tactics for 3 years now.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 