Ancelloti is a shrewd manager. It is as if since that May night in 2005, the Gods have given him all the luck against Liverpool, to redress some of his hurt. That should end this Saturday. Everton and Ancelloti do just one thing against Liverpool they give us the ball and block the passing lanes as if their lives depend on it. But, this time we should have Thiago, we should have more hunger to prove a point.
I am cautiously optimistic, but I still can't get how broken we were in midfield in that Villa game. We need Hendo, we need Thiago. We need Gomez to have a good day, else Fabinho being there isn't a bad thing. We need Trent to be back in form, please.
We need Klopp to find a firm answer to what Ancelloti has been doing to his tactics for 3 years now.