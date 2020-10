I just love the hysteria people in the media have around Everton, not just Everton but anything that looks good for a few games, but Everton are in fashion now. Talk of pushing for the league or definitely top 4. There's just zero perspective. I get its for listeners or clicks or whatever, but bloody hell its a hard listen.

I'm going to join in for the craic though, Utd could end up bottom 3 by Monday night.

Just dick these tubes on Saturday lads and knock this shite on the head.