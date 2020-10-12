What are your personal favourites? Choose any you want and leave off any you want.This is a personal choice and I thought it might be a laugh to see the choices. Not 'who would win in a fight' - just your favourite actor in the role and why if you can be arsedSuperman: Christopher Reeve. Not the original, granted. But as I said - as I kid when I saw it in the pictures, the film was just perfect and he was perfect in it. Really did seem to be head and shoulders above any Superhero films I'd seen before (I remember all the cheesy 40s, 50s and 60s serials I'd seen and this was just a different level)Batman: Adam West. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know all the fanboys and girls love the Bale films and the dark side of the character. But as a kid, this was my first intro to Batman. He was dead hard, knock shit out of the bad guys - but was also clearly a good guy. He had brains - and made a point of inventing and solving things in his lair. The Batmobile was just fucking awesome. I had a toy one as w kid and the other vehicles and kit he had was great.Spider Man: Ted Swartz (Spider Man 1981 series). I just am so bored of Spiderman in film - literally the same bloody story again and again - how often has this lads uncle and parents died? It's like he's stuck in a superhero Groundhog Day. The '81 series for me really captured what Spiderman was all about and I don't think any of the films every captured that as well as this cartoon series.Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter. I mean. Wow. As a kid growing up and seeing the 1975 'Wonder Woman' and her in it. She was amazing and in my book the best Wonder Woman there is. She was intelligent, sexy and knocked shit out of villains.Hulk: Bill Bixby/Lou Ferrigno. There have been a few actors that played the Hulk and I do admit that I really like Mark Ruffalo - he's been amazing. but growing up as a kid, the Bill Bixby version was just stunning. The stories were great at the time and the action sequences of the Hulk himself by Lou Ferrigno was brilliant. The two actors that played him really brought the show to life.Hellboy: Ron Perlman. Born to play the role, he was absolutely incredible in itRobin: Burt Ward. Again, loved him in the TV series. (He did all his own stunts too!)Perfect casting for the roles (Which they made their own and now you can't image anyone else playing them) - but I'm not sure if anyone HAS played them..?Indiana Jones: Harrison FordThor: Chris HemsworthWolverine: Hugh JackmanIron Man: Robert Downey Jnr.Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds