Author Topic: Best superhero actors EVER  (Read 740 times)

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Best superhero actors EVER
« on: October 12, 2020, 03:13:31 PM »
What are your personal favourites? Choose any you want and leave off any you want.

This is a personal choice and I thought it might be a laugh to see the choices. Not 'who would win in a fight' - just your favourite actor in the role and why if you can be arsed :)


Superman: Christopher Reeve. Not the original, granted. But as I said - as I kid when I saw it in the pictures, the film was just perfect and he was perfect in it. Really did seem to be head and shoulders above any Superhero films I'd seen before (I remember all the cheesy 40s, 50s and 60s serials I'd seen and this was just a different level)




Batman: Adam West. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know all the fanboys and girls love the Bale films and the dark side of the character. But as a kid, this was my first intro to Batman. He was dead hard, knock shit out of the bad guys - but was also clearly a good guy. He had brains - and made a point of inventing and solving things in his lair. The Batmobile was just fucking awesome. I had a toy one as w kid and the other vehicles and kit he had was great.



Spider Man: Ted Swartz (Spider Man 1981 series). I just am so bored of Spiderman in film - literally the same bloody story again and again - how often has this lads uncle and parents died? It's like he's stuck in a superhero Groundhog Day. The '81 series for me really captured what Spiderman was all about and I don't think any of the films every captured that as well as this cartoon series.



Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter. I mean. Wow. As a kid growing up and seeing the 1975 'Wonder Woman' and her in it. She was amazing and in my book the best Wonder Woman there is. She was intelligent, sexy and knocked shit out of villains.



Hulk: Bill Bixby/Lou Ferrigno. There have been a few actors that played the Hulk and I do admit that I really like Mark Ruffalo - he's been amazing. but growing up as a kid, the Bill Bixby version was just stunning. The stories were great at the time and the action sequences of the Hulk himself by Lou Ferrigno was brilliant. The two actors that played him really brought the show to life.




Hellboy: Ron Perlman. Born to play the role, he was absolutely incredible in it




Robin: Burt Ward. Again, loved him in the TV series. (He did all his own stunts too!)







Perfect casting for the roles (Which they made their own and now you can't image anyone else playing them) - but I'm not sure if anyone HAS played them..?

Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford
Thor: Chris Hemsworth
Wolverine: Hugh Jackman
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jnr.
Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #1 on: October 12, 2020, 03:44:40 PM »
Has to be Antony Starr as Homelander
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #2 on: October 12, 2020, 04:14:38 PM »
The only Superman for me is Kirk Alyn



The one true Batman was Lewis Wilson



Nicholas Hammond is the greatest Spiderman



Cathy Lee Crosby was always the Wonder Woman for the purists


Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #3 on: October 12, 2020, 04:56:16 PM »
I reckon Michael Keaton as Batman is up there. Physically wrong for the role, of course, but he brought that hint of crazy that's been missing from other Batman incarnations. He was also brilliant in Spider-Man. Excited to see him as Batman again.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Only ended up in the role after Dougray Scott had a scheduling clash, but you can't imagine another Wolverine now.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans were perfectly cast as Iron Man and Captain America - without them being so good, I don't think the Marvel Universe would have had anywhere near the same impact.
Online RedSince86

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #4 on: October 12, 2020, 07:14:03 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 12, 2020, 04:56:16 PM
I reckon Michael Keaton as Batman is up there. Physically wrong for the role, of course, but he brought that hint of crazy that's been missing from other Batman incarnations. He was also brilliant in Spider-Man. Excited to see him as Batman again.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Only ended up in the role after Dougray Scott had a scheduling clash, but you can't imagine another Wolverine now.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans were perfectly cast as Iron Man and Captain America - without them being so good, I don't think the Marvel Universe would have had anywhere near the same impact.
Good shout on Keaton, he was brilliant in the role, contrast that with Kilmer and Clooney who came after him who were just meh.

I didn't know that about Dougray Scott and Wolverine, i wonder what film he was doing at the time.
Offline wampa1

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #5 on: October 12, 2020, 07:17:47 PM »
My left-field shout would be Benjamin Cumberland as Doctor Strange. I was championing him for the role for years so to see him actual get cast was like fan casting coming true (for extra lols my 2nd pick was actually Mads Mikkelsen who ended up being the bad guy).

I think Gal Gadot is pretty damn great as Wonder Woman. Probably the only modern DC casting that I couldn't see anyone else in the role.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #6 on: October 12, 2020, 07:21:03 PM »
Hemsworth as Thor is pretty perfect casting.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #7 on: October 12, 2020, 07:34:58 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 12, 2020, 04:14:38 PM
The only Superman for me is Kirk Alyn



The one true Batman was Lewis Wilson



Nicholas Hammond is the greatest Spiderman



Cathy Lee Crosby was always the Wonder Woman for the purists





Can't remember seeing any of those to be honest.

You must be quite a lot older than me - I only got to really see the shows in the 70s and 80s. Though there were some that hung on from earlier - like Flash Gordon.

What were they like in those (Guessing TV series?)
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #8 on: October 12, 2020, 07:35:51 PM »
Michael Keaton .....  I Liked his fragility out of the uniform.
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #9 on: October 12, 2020, 08:23:45 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on October 12, 2020, 07:17:47 PM
My left-field shout would be Benjamin Cumberland as Doctor Strange. I was championing him for the role for years so to see him actual get cast was like fan casting coming true
you cant be that big of a fan, you got his name wrong!  :P
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #10 on: October 12, 2020, 08:47:49 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 12, 2020, 07:14:03 PM
Good shout on Keaton, he was brilliant in the role, contrast that with Kilmer and Clooney who came after him who were just meh.

I didn't know that about Dougray Scott and Wolverine, i wonder what film he was doing at the time.

Mission Impossible II. He says Tom Cruise wouldn't let him do it as MI was overrunning and wanted it finishing.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #11 on: October 12, 2020, 08:57:06 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 12, 2020, 04:14:38 PM
The only Superman for me is Kirk Alyn



The one true Batman was Lewis Wilson



Nicholas Hammond is the greatest Spiderman



Cathy Lee Crosby was always the Wonder Woman for the purists




The only one of those I ever saw was Spiderman, I always thought Linda Carter was the original wonder woman, I only remember Crosby in the 80's due to her being married to the Redskins QB Joe Theismann, never seen the other two.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #12 on: October 12, 2020, 09:00:02 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 12, 2020, 08:57:06 PM
The only one of those I ever saw was Spiderman, I only remember Crosby in the 80's due to her being married to the Redskins QB Joe Theismann, never seen the other two.

Yeah I have no idea who any of them are, I was just taking the piss out of Andys older is better approach ;D

Christopher Reeve is the only good shout, he was class and really nailed both Supes and Clark Kent. The other campy nonsense though...
Online RedSince86

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #13 on: October 12, 2020, 09:03:28 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 12, 2020, 08:47:49 PM
Mission Impossible II. He says Tom Cruise wouldn't let him do it as MI was overrunning and wanted it finishing.
He must really hate Tom Cruise. ;D
Offline Hazell

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #14 on: October 12, 2020, 09:18:56 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 12, 2020, 09:00:02 PM
Yeah I have no idea who any of them are, I was just taking the piss out of Andys older is better approach ;D



Surely not :P


Quote from: fucking appalled on October 12, 2020, 09:00:02 PM
Christopher Reeve is the only good shout, he was class and really nailed both Supes and Clark Kent. The other campy nonsense though...


Reeve is the probably the best Superman, you're right in that he was believable as Superman and as Clark Kent.

Dean Cain is a close second for me.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #15 on: October 12, 2020, 09:26:18 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on October 12, 2020, 09:18:56 PM


Surely not :P


Reeve is the probably the best Superman, you're right in that he was believable as Superman and as Clark Kent.

Dean Cain is a close second for me.

Yeah Dean Cain was superb. Terri Hatcher definitely the best Lois Lane too
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #16 on: October 12, 2020, 10:25:16 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 12, 2020, 04:56:16 PM
I reckon Michael Keaton as Batman is up there. Physically wrong for the role, of course, but he brought that hint of crazy that's been missing from other Batman incarnations. He was also brilliant in Spider-Man. Excited to see him as Batman again.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Only ended up in the role after Dougray Scott had a scheduling clash, but you can't imagine another Wolverine now.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans were perfectly cast as Iron Man and Captain America - without them being so good, I don't think the Marvel Universe would have had anywhere near the same impact.

Yeah Michael Keaton is defo up there, probably the first superhero film I remember when growing up.

Wolverine is one of my favourite superhero characters, and for me the best screen adaptation. You couldn't imagine anyone else now, no idea what they'll do when they eventually have to recast the character.

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher is brilliant as well, deserves a mention. Although he's not quite a Superhero!
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #17 on: October 12, 2020, 10:47:46 PM »
The only true Catwoman is Julie Newmar, Lee Merriweather or Eartha Kitt. And Adam West didnt need moulded plastic to improve his physique. PureWest.

In seriousness though, fun thread. I really like Paul Rudd as Ant Man as a left field shout. Christian Bale will always be Batman to me though as hes who I grew up with.
Offline ubb! please

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #18 on: October 12, 2020, 11:15:59 PM »
Batman - Affleck just ahead of Keaton
Superman - Reeves
Wonder Woman - Lynda Carter
Spidey - Tom Holland is everything the character should be, Garfield was anus and I liked Maguire but that third movie has really soured me on that trilogy

The Marvel ones in the main have all been cast really well; Downey Jr as Stark is inspired, Hemsworth IS Thor, Reynolds nails Deadpool, Chris Evans is perfect for Cap, etc.  I can take or leave Ruffalo as the Hulk, but the movies are so much fun it's difficult to not see this lot as the definitive actors for the roles.

The only group I think could be changed (bar Wolverine and Xavier, of course) is the X-Men.  Could easily swap the rest of them out, even McKellen.


Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on October 12, 2020, 03:13:31 PM
Spider Man: Ted Swartz (Spider Man 1981 series). I just am so bored of Spiderman in film - literally the same bloody story again and again - how often has this lads uncle and parents died? It's like he's stuck in a superhero Groundhog Day. The '81 series for me really captured what Spiderman was all about and I don't think any of the films every captured that as well as this cartoon series.

Never seen any of the 81 live action series, tell me more about how it captures what Spider-Man is all about, because from what I'm seeing about it, I'm not sure it's about a teen trying to juggle his normal life vs the responsibilities of being a superhero.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #19 on: October 12, 2020, 11:31:41 PM »
Is RDJ bad casting, since he was nothing like Stark in the comics, or good casting because he changed the character so much they rewrote the comic book version to match him?
Offline ubb! please

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #20 on: October 12, 2020, 11:39:45 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on October 12, 2020, 11:31:41 PM
Is RDJ bad casting, since he was nothing like Stark in the comics, or good casting because he changed the character so much they rewrote the comic book version to match him?

I think it was clever casting with his drink history, and they've definitely leaned into his version in the comics.  Iron Man is a weird one for me, he's was never really that big a character (at least over here in Englandtown), so when the first movie came out I dunno if I could've even told you what I expected the portrayal to be like.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #21 on: October 12, 2020, 11:57:01 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on October 12, 2020, 11:39:45 PM
I think it was clever casting with his drink history, and they've definitely leaned into his version in the comics.  Iron Man is a weird one for me, he's was never really that big a character (at least over here in Englandtown), so when the first movie came out I dunno if I could've even told you what I expected the portrayal to be like.

I was more of a DC guy but comics Tony was just a guy. Sorta like Superman without the interesting parts. I thought it was wild that they were launching their universe with him. Now it feels like they're missing their biggest part with Stark gone.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:04:33 AM »
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:26:39 AM »
Charlie Cox was great as Daredevil. Especially after Afflecks abomination.

What about villains? Obviously Ledger as Joker and Dafoe as Green Goblin are perfect.
Offline Big Round Chancellor

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:36:32 AM »
Tom Hiddleston as Loki is the main villain where I couldnt see anyone else playing the character as well as him.

For the Netflix shows Tennant and DOnofrio as Purple Man and Kingpin were great fits for their roles.

Alfred Molina was perfect as Dr Octopus but I also feel theres others whod be able to do the role justice.
Offline Trada

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:56:41 AM »
What's impressive about the Nicholas Hammond  Spider-Man is no CGI then they used real buildings that shot of Spider-Man on the side of a Skyscraper is pretty good at the end of the opening titles.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q8aQvCEn3JU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q8aQvCEn3JU</a>
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:02:31 AM »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 07:56:41 AM
What's impressive about the Nicholas Hammond  Spider-Man is no CGI then they used real building that shot of Spider-Man on the side of a Skyscraper is pretty good at the end of the opening titles.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q8aQvCEn3JU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q8aQvCEn3JU</a>

He does look about 40 though. :D Or is that just a case of everyone looking older in the 70s!
Offline Trada

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:08:34 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:02:31 AM
He does look about 40 though. :D Or is that just a case of everyone looking older in the 70s!

Just checked he was 27 or 28 when it was made
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:17:51 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:26:39 AM
Charlie Cox was great as Daredevil. Especially after Afflecks abomination.

What about villains? Obviously Ledger as Joker and Dafoe as Green Goblin are perfect.

Josh Brolin was perfect as Thanos
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on October 12, 2020, 11:57:01 PM
I was more of a DC guy but comics Tony was just a guy. Sorta like Superman without the interesting parts.
Woah, woah, woah. Stark was nothing like Superman in any way. He actually stands out by being the superhero who's also truly a business magnate. There are heroes like Batman* or Iron Fist who also run big businesses but you never see them actually handle corporate politics. That makes Stark sound boring but he always felt like the organisational glue that held the Avengers together, and stories like Armor Wars were terrific.

Acting wise, I'm going for Chris Evans as Cap. He just captures the essence of the character so well, though Cain and Hatcher are a great shout too. If we're including villains, it has to be Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. The most underrated might be Hasselhoff in Nick Fury, though he may also have been drunk during most of the filming.

*If anything, his innate lack of powers, personal wealth and playboy demeanour makes him the closest thing to Marvel's Batman.
Offline ubb! please

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:21:00 AM »
Been thinking about this a bit more and two bits of casting that I really liked were Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth and Colin Farrell as Bullseye.  I know there's not a lot of love for that version of Daredevil but him hamming it up and just throwing himself into it was great.  Schreiber's Sabretooth is one villain I'd love to see get another go in the MCU, he was excellent and had the right level of menace and physical threat.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:37:56 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:17:51 AM
Josh Brolin was perfect as Thanos

Yeah he was to be fair. I actually thought Gyllenhaal was great as Mysterio.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 AM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:35:07 AM

Acting wise, I'm going for Chris Evans as Cap. He just captures the essence of the character so well, though Cain and Hatcher are a great shout too. If we're including villains, it has to be Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. The most underrated might be Hasselhoff in Nick Fury, though he may also have been drunk during most of the filming.


Evans is great as Cap. I remember there wasn't a particularly welcome reaction to his casting, as he was best known as Johnny Storm and people didn't see how he could play a wholesome character like Captain America. Also remember John Krasinski almost got the role, which wouldn't have been well received either - although now he's done lots of action stuff and you could definitely see him in the role. Think he'd be a really good fit for Mr Fantastic when they introduce them eventually (Emily Blunt as Sue Storm would be fun too).
Online Macphisto80

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:39:52 PM »
As far as just pure acting performances go, Hugh Jackman in Logan is up there regardless of it being a superhero themed film. He doesn't get enough credit for his part in that film.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 PM »
Not seen any calls yet for either version of Spiderman in the best Spiderman film, so either Jake Johnson for the deadbeat, dropout Spiderman, or Shameik Moore for Miles win that one for me, hands down.  In fact, that whole cast - John Mullaney as Spiderpig, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen as Spider Woman, Mahershala Ali as Prowler, just incredible film and cast.

I know a lot of people are not big fans of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, but I like him in it, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are might actually be one of the most perfect castings in any film *ever*

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool was another perfect bit of casting of course.





Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:47:30 AM »
The only Batman and Robin for me are Adam West and Burt Ward. The modern Batman films do nothing for me at all.

I never liked Superman, so have no preference there. Suppose the fist guy who pops into my head when thinking of Superman is Christopher Reeve, though.

I only know one Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) so it has to be her for me, although my kick-ass female was always Emma Peel (Diana Rigg) in The Avengers.

The one and only Hulk has to be Bill Bixby / Lou Ferrigno. My partner used to work for a Hollywood film producer some years ago so got to meet Bill Bixby through him. She said he was a lovely fella too.

Spider Man. Funny enough, my favourite Spidey was always the cartoon version rather than the film.

I think much of my dislike for the modern versions is CGI. I absolutely hate it.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:40:03 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:31:39 PM
Not seen any calls yet for either version of Spiderman in the best Spiderman film, so either Jake Johnson for the deadbeat, dropout Spiderman, or Shameik Moore for Miles win that one for me, hands down.  In fact, that whole cast - John Mullaney as Spiderpig, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen as Spider Woman, Mahershala Ali as Prowler, just incredible film and cast.

I know a lot of people are not big fans of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, but I like him in it, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are might actually be one of the most perfect castings in any film *ever*

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool was another perfect bit of casting of course.

Imagine pulling the "best Spidey movie" card and not mentioning the best actor in that movie? Shameful
Online duvva

Re: Best superhero actors EVER
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:55:06 AM »
Disappointed Del and Rodney havent made an appearance as Batman and Robin in this thread.
