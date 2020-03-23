As usual that is just pure invention on your part.



The likes of the FSA are talking about fans getting more of a say and more of an influence about fans getting a fairer deal and you are somehow trying to equate that with Brady and Purslow. It is just pure deflection.



The irony is that PBP would actually give Brady more power.



A lot of the points in the proposal would have been getting a fairer deal for fans though Al.This was the problem, there are a lot of points in there that would have been good for everyone. But you (and many others) were duped, through no fault of your own, through how it was reported in the press. The likes of Brady and Purslow (and the Tory government) were influential in this because they dont like change and certainly dont like the idea of clubs like West Ham and Villa having to give more for the vast sums they receive (for essentially making up the numbers every year).As ever what essentially happened with yourself Al is that you launched straight in when you saw an opportunity to criticise the owners. What youve done since is try to spin the conversation away from anything that was actually raised in the initial proposal.And you keep saying fans should get more of a say and more influence.... Why? You seem to live in this fantasy land where every football supporter is a working class man/woman who just wants a pure footballing experience, going down the pub/ground with their mates. We should know as well as anyone how consumed with bitterness and jealousy fans are. A huge amount. If it had been down to fans I dont think its a great leap to think wed be sat on 18 league titles right now after last season was voided. Barcelona is a great example of how influential fans can be.It needs to be fairer for fans, Im sure we can all agree on that. Cheaper away tickets (one of the points in PBP), cheaper general tickets (which would surely happen with more money being distributed in PBP), more availability of tickets (one of the points in PBP), potentially safe standing returning (one of the points in PBP), away travel being subsidised (one of the points in PBP) for example. But the sad truth is that so many, like yourself Al, have been influenced by certain sections of the media that these points will get completely lost now due to the outrage at the proposals. Instead of the money to secure the EFL clubs it now seems likely that a number of clubs will go to the wall as the people YOU want to be making the decisions offered substantially less than that offered in PBP.Hopefully this is a learning curve for many in this country not to be influenced by what they see in a newspaper but lets not forget many of the same people believed a bus slogan that this country was sending £350 million a week to the EU.....