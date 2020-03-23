« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Project Big Picture  (Read 39826 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 12:07:35 AM »

Neville & Carragher talking about 'Project Big Picture' on Sly (earlier tonight?) - https://streamable.com/us5yze (8 mins long)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:09:26 AM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,049
  • Dutch Class
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 02:34:54 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 26, 2020, 07:48:30 PM
Something he was happy to jump in on when it did come to occur.

Yep. He was more than happy to let them run away with that narrative
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,535
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on October 26, 2020, 08:28:50 PM
As usual that is just pure invention on your part.

The likes of the FSA are talking about fans getting more of a say and more of an influence about fans getting a fairer deal and you are somehow trying to equate that with Brady and Purslow. It is just pure deflection.

The irony is that PBP would actually give Brady more power.

A lot of the points in the proposal would have been getting a fairer deal for fans though Al.

This was the problem, there are a lot of points in there that would have been good for everyone. But you (and many others) were duped, through no fault of your own, through how it was reported in the press. The likes of Brady and Purslow (and the Tory government) were influential in this because they dont like change and certainly dont like the idea of clubs like West Ham and Villa having to give more for the vast sums they receive (for essentially making up the numbers every year).

As ever what essentially happened with yourself Al is that you launched straight in when you saw an opportunity to criticise the owners. What youve done since is try to spin the conversation away from anything that was actually raised in the initial proposal.

And you keep saying fans should get more of a say and more influence.... Why? You seem to live in this fantasy land where every football supporter is a working class man/woman who just wants a pure footballing experience, going down the pub/ground with their mates. We should know as well as anyone how consumed with bitterness and jealousy fans are. A huge amount. If it had been down to fans I dont think its a great leap to think wed be sat on 18 league titles right now after last season was voided. Barcelona is a great example of how influential fans can be.

It needs to be fairer for fans, Im sure we can all agree on that. Cheaper away tickets (one of the points in PBP), cheaper general tickets (which would surely happen with more money being distributed in PBP), more availability of tickets (one of the points in PBP), potentially safe standing returning (one of the points in PBP), away travel being subsidised (one of the points in PBP) for example. But the sad truth is that so many, like yourself Al, have been influenced by certain sections of the media that these points will get completely lost now due to the outrage at the proposals. Instead of the money to secure the EFL clubs it now seems likely that a number of clubs will go to the wall as the people YOU want to be making the decisions offered substantially less than that offered in PBP.

Hopefully this is a learning curve for many in this country not to be influenced by what they see in a newspaper but lets not forget many of the same people believed a bus slogan that this country was sending £350 million a week to the EU.....
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:49:21 AM by fucking appalled »
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
A lot of the points in the proposal would have been getting a fairer deal for fans though Al.

This was the problem, there are a lot of points in there that would have been good for everyone. But you (and many others) were duped, through no fault of your own, through how it was reported in the press. The likes of Brady and Purslow (and the Tory government) were influential in this because they dont like change and certainly dont like the idea of clubs like West Ham and Villa having to give more for the vast sums they receive (for essentially making up the numbers every year).

As ever what essentially happened with yourself Al is that you launched straight in when you saw an opportunity to criticise the owners. What youve done since is try to spin the conversation away from anything that was actually raised in the initial proposal.

And you keep saying fans should get more of a say and more influence.... Why? You seem to live in this fantasy land where every football supporter is a working class man/woman who just wants a pure footballing experience, going down the pub/ground with their mates. We should know as well as anyone how consumed with bitterness and jealousy fans are. A huge amount. If it had been down to fans I dont think its a great leap to think wed be sat on 18 league titles right now after last season was voided. Barcelona is a great example of how influential fans can be.

It needs to be fairer for fans, Im sure we can all agree on that. Cheaper away tickets (one of the points in PBP), cheaper general tickets (which would surely happen with more money being distributed in PBP), more availability of tickets (one of the points in PBP), potentially safe standing returning (one of the points in PBP), away travel being subsidised (one of the points in PBP) for example. But the sad truth is that so many, like yourself Al, have been influenced by certain sections of the media that these points will get completely lost now due to the outrage at the proposals. Instead of the money to secure the EFL clubs it now seems likely that a number of clubs will go to the wall as the people YOU want to be making the decisions offered substantially less than that offered in PBP.

Hopefully this is a learning curve for many in this country not to be influenced by what they see in a newspaper but lets not forget many of the same people believed a bus slogan that this country was sending £350 million a week to the EU.....

Yeah but what about people that walk into the HSBC wearing balaclavas? 
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,647
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on October 18, 2020, 05:07:30 AM
The PBP or whatever else gets proposed should include accountability for referees to the stakeholders - clubs and fans. Make their conversations heard like in rugby. Make them explain their decisions. Punish every player that interferes the way they do now; teach them to respect the referees. Create promotion/relegation scheme for referees, award points for performance and penalties for obvious failures. If you don't do that, or an equivalent reform of the refereeing body, anything s done with the league and the game in general is a coup trying to reform the money distribution. I'm supporting a club that will benefit from that, but as a football fan, I hate it.

It'll never happen but this is something I could definitely get behind. 
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,535
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:37:11 AM
Yeah but what about people that walk into the HSBC wearing balaclavas?

Well theyre obviously just looking for an NFL style of bank, or something fans FSA thing what
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,791
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 07:59:10 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
A lot of the points in the proposal would have been getting a fairer deal for fans though Al.

I would love to see you provide some evidence for that mate. The main points seem to be a cap on away ticket prices something that already exists and subsidised away travel, again that is something that already happens on occasions.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
This was the problem, there are a lot of points in there that would have been good for everyone. But you (and many others) were duped, through no fault of your own, through how it was reported in the press. The likes of Brady and Purslow (and the Tory government) were influential in this because they dont like change and certainly dont like the idea of clubs like West Ham and Villa having to give more for the vast sums they receive (for essentially making up the numbers every year).

This is a perfect example of your modus operandi think of the most objectionable club administrators you can think of ie Brady and Purslow throw in the Tory government and then try and use this as a bizarre justification for PBP.

The best bit is the ridiculous comment about the Tory government somehow not liking change. Would that be the Tory government who have dragged us out of Europe, want to agree trade agreements with basically the whole world. A Tory government that wants to privatise the NHS, wants to deregulate and wants to hand contracts to their friends. How could that possibly be described as not liking change.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
As ever what essentially happened with yourself Al is that you launched straight in when you saw an opportunity to criticise the owners. What youve done since is try to spin the conversation away from anything that was actually raised in the initial proposal.

No I have criticized the power grab, the irony is that the chief protagonists aren't even backing PBP any more. They are looking to distance themselves from it, yet you are still trying to defend it to score points.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
And you keep saying fans should get more of a say and more influence.... Why? You seem to live in this fantasy land where every football supporter is a working class man/woman who just wants a pure footballing experience, going down the pub/ground with their mates. We should know as well as anyone how consumed with bitterness and jealousy fans are. A huge amount. If it had been down to fans I dont think its a great leap to think wed be sat on 18 league titles right now after last season was voided. Barcelona is a great example of how influential fans can be.

How can you possibly bring up this argument and talk about politics at the same time. What you are saying is that we shouldn't have democracy because certain people are idiots. PBP is about the richest being given control. Is that really what you believe. That the power should be handed over to the richest people in the Premier League or in society in general.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
It needs to be fairer for fans, Im sure we can all agree on that. Cheaper away tickets (one of the points in PBP), cheaper general tickets (which would surely happen with more money being distributed in PBP), more availability of tickets (one of the points in PBP), potentially safe standing returning (one of the points in PBP), away travel being subsidised (one of the points in PBP) for example. But the sad truth is that so many, like yourself Al, have been influenced by certain sections of the media that these points will get completely lost now due to the outrage at the proposals. Instead of the money to secure the EFL clubs it now seems likely that a number of clubs will go to the wall as the people YOU want to be making the decisions offered substantially less than that offered in PBP.

Hopefully this is a learning curve for many in this country not to be influenced by what they see in a newspaper but lets not forget many of the same people believed a bus slogan that this country was sending £350 million a week to the EU.....

What are you suggesting trickle down economics. Let the big clubs earn more money and they will lower ticket prices. Good luck with that one. It is pure fantasy and you know it.

The best bit is that it  was a wonderful benevolent gesture by the Big 6 undermined by the Tory media. Strangely the protagonists have all run a mile from it. Why are you still defending it.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,535
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 09:43:40 AM »
Thats the sad thing Al, and as usual you keep doubling down when you should just hold your hands up and admit you were wrong and then try and move on. In the proposal (all the points are in the OP if youve conveniently forgotten) theres a lot that would have been good for supporters (better than it is now) and a lot that would have been good for clubs (better than it is now). But you were duped into focusing on one aspect of the proposal and have been grinding away for a while now. The people who duped you, the media that was at the head of it and the profile of those most against it has by now been done to death. You know who they are, you know the names.

Hopefully those in the game can move forward and keep a lot of those ideas at the forefront of any other proposals. Sadly, therell always be those (again Al, you know the names) who want to maintain the status quo and will use whatever columns or platforms they have available to them to influence more naive people into their way of thinking. Its not a new thing.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,791
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:43:40 AM
Thats the sad thing Al, and as usual you keep doubling down when you should just hold your hands up and admit you were wrong and then try and move on. In the proposal (all the points are in the OP if youve conveniently forgotten) theres a lot that would have been good for supporters (better than it is now) and a lot that would have been good for clubs (better than it is now). But you were duped into focusing on one aspect of the proposal and have been grinding away for a while now. The people who duped you, the media that was at the head of it and the profile of those most against it has by now been done to death. You know who they are, you know the names.

The irony of accusing me of doubling down is brilliant. Quite clearly you are the one doubling down. The people who actually came up with this calculated power grab have disowned it. Clarke is now pretending he only had a brief flirtation with it and the big six clubs have voted unanimously not to pursue it.  Yet instead of accepting that and moving on like they have you are trying to create a false narrative regarding benevolent owners looking out for everyone but themselves.

The best bit though is trying to take the moral high ground by bringing up the good bits in there for the supporters. Things like a cap on away prices, subsidised travel and safe standing. Unfortunately for you they have all been won or brought in to the public domain by the FSA and other fan groups. You know the kind of fan groups who you look to deride at every opportunity. We already have a cap on away tickets not because of PBP and the big six but because fan groups have campaigned tirelessly for. Numerous clubs have already subsidised some away travel for fans again that is not down to PBP.

The best one though is safe standing, moves have been made on that because of the tireless work of fans. Look at the amazing work of the safe standing roadshow who have built a mobile safe standing terrace and toured the country campaigning.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:43:40 AM
Hopefully those in the game can move forward and keep a lot of those ideas at the forefront of any other proposals. Sadly, therell always be those (again Al, you know the names) who want to maintain the status quo and will use whatever columns or platforms they have available to them to influence more naive people into their way of thinking. Its not a new thing.

Something we can agree on. Right from the start I have said there are a lot of good things in PBP. What isn't on is somehow trying to lump me in with those who wish to keep the status quo. That couldn't be further from the truth and you know it. I have spoken about reform for a decade bu it has to be done in an honest an open way and needs to include all stakeholders especially the fans. We need proper and fair governance and not the big clubs breaking away and setting up their own rules every 20 or 30 years.

We need a working party and reform not a power grab by the big six with a few sweeteners so they can push it through. As the FSA called it a sugar coated cyanide pill.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:23 AM by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,535
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 10:43:16 AM »
What you actually said right from the start was this Al

Quote from: Al 666 on October 13, 2020, 02:52:11 PM
You mean things like the 39th game, going to a PPV TV model in which the bigger clubs get to keep a larger proportion of the revenues. How about the end of relegation and promotion, how about franchises that can move to wherever it suits the owners. How about a closed shop in which the owners of the existing clubs can decide who can own Clubs.

Why not have an expanded Champions League that becomes a closed shop with qualification through League position largely abolished.

Giving the likes of Henry and the Glazers more power means the likelihood of the above becomes much more likely.

You launched right in as usual at the owners (well, owner) with a load of dreamed up fantasy about franchises and 39th games etc. You didnt acknowledge any of the (many) positives in the proposal and went on for a long time about the power grab which I believe is also how it was presented in many newspaper columns
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,791
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 10:57:52 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:16 AM
What you actually said right from the start was this Al

You launched right in as usual at the owners (well, owner) with a load of dreamed up fantasy about franchises and 39th games etc. You didnt acknowledge any of the (many) positives in the proposal and went on for a long time about the power grab which I believe is also how it was presented in many newspaper columns

We pushed for the 39th game that is a fact. We currently have PPV. There is a European Super League being proposed that guarantees the founder members a place. So it isn't fantasy my post was largely a mixture of fact and things that have since been proposed. Thanks for highlighting what an excellent and insightful post I made.

As for not highlighting the positives.

Quote from: Al 666 on October 14, 2020, 10:02:02 PM
That isn't true I have said all along that I broadly agree with the plan especially the bits about supporting the EFL during a pandemic. Take out the power grab and the big 6 getting more power and more money and I would support it. I have said that all along. 

 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:30 AM by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 11:12:41 AM »
I'm not sure if I want a European Super League or not. At the very least there needs to be a mechanism to relegate and add at least one club every season. But one thing for sure, there is a lot more noise around this now than there has ever been.
Logged

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 11:58:58 AM »
So, it seems Barcelona and Real are pushing for that Super league as they seem to be in a dire financial state. If, anything, English clubs should sit back and watch them go down the drain... (Yeah, I know they will most likely be bailed by the state, but... will see the cost to that).
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 12:00:59 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 11:58:58 AM
So, it seems Barcelona and Real are pushing for that Super league as they seem to be in a dire financial state. If, anything, English clubs should sit back and watch them go down the drain... (Yeah, I know they will most likely be bailed by the state, but... will see the cost to that).

Or alternatively, we join the European Super League, and dominate it for years with Bayern Munich.
Logged

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 12:10:04 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:59 PM
Or alternatively, we join the European Super League, and dominate it for years with Bayern Munich.

We can dominate the Champions league. Premier league carries certainly more interest than La Liga , worldwide, and is getting more and more established on the US market. This should be advantage English sides should try to leverage, not throwing a life vest to Barça, imo.
For me, our dominance in Europe comes with and after our dominance at home. Thus, reforming the league should be a priority.

Besides, I just hate the idea about a super league, its elitist bullshit and the ugly money grab, it represents. Also, who wants to watch us play Real 4 times per year... It sounds boring as fuck..
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:42 PM by Gainsbarre »
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • Meh sd
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 12:18:41 PM »
If more money for the clubs from TV deals and sponsorships would lead to lower ticket prices, they would be giving away tickets for free now. That's not how it works.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 12:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 12:10:04 PM
We can dominate the Champions league. Premier league carries certainly more interest than La Liga , worldwide, and is getting more and more established on the US market. This should be advantage English sides should try to leverage, not throwing a life vest to Barça, imo.
For me, our dominance in Europe comes with and after our dominance at home. Thus, reforming the league should be a priority.

Besides, I just hate the idea about a super league, its elitist bullshit and the ugly money grab, it represents. Also, who wants to watch us play Real 4 times per year... It sounds boring as fuck..

Well, I doubt that in the ESL we will be playing Real Madrid 4 times, unless we meet in the play-offs, and that certainly won't be boring. The main thing with the ESL is that it projects a high concentration of quality, not only when it comes to the players, but also when it comes to the managers/coaches and the referees. That is why the TV companies will be prepared to pay a fortune for the broadcasting rights.
Logged

Online Gainsbarre

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 12:39:41 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:30:45 PM
Well, I doubt that in the ESL we will be playing Real Madrid 4 times, unless we meet in the play-offs, and that certainly won't be boring. The main thing with the ESL is that it projects a high concentration of quality, not only when it comes to the players, but also when it comes to the managers/coaches and the referees. That is why the TV companies will be prepared to pay a fortune for the broadcasting rights.

When you get trashed by Villa, I don't think we should be complaining of lack of quality in the league. It's simply not accurate. Maybe 1-2 teams are not at the required level but on its day any team beats any other (most of the seasons). And yes, I expect that 4 games will be played with the play-offs between teams like Liverpool and Real. How is that not boring? Every single year?! A game every three months on average. Thanks, I'll rather watch us struggle to break down Sheffield, one week, and then get involved in a dog fight with Leeds than 'being entertained' in an invite-only, no-relegation league with Barça and Real. Obviously, we all agree refereeing in the PL needs to get (much) better!
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 12:40:41 PM »
Lets win #20 and then we join the gravy train that is European Super League 😋😋😋
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 12:41:32 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:59 PM
Or alternatively, we join the European Super League, and dominate it for years with Bayern Munich.

Sounds like hell on earth...or as it's sometimes referred to, Glasgow
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 12:51:40 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 12:39:41 PM
When you get trashed by Villa, I don't think we should be complaining of lack of quality in the league. It's simply not accurate. Maybe 1-2 teams are not at the required level but on its day any team beats any other (most of the seasons). And yes, I expect that 4 games will be played with the play-offs between teams like Liverpool and Real. How is that not boring? Every single year?! A game every three months on average. Thanks, I'll rather watch us struggle to break down Sheffield, one week, and then get involved in a dog fight with Leeds than 'being entertained' in an invite-only, no-relegation league with Barça and Real. Obviously, we all agree refereeing in the PL needs to get (much) better!

The new generation of football fans want a spectacle, and there is no doubt that the ESL will provide that spectacle over the domestic leagues. At first I was convinced that the creation of the ESL would mean the clubs leaving the domestic leagues, but after dicussing it with several footballing people, we came to the conclusion that the top clubs would probably participate in both competitions, and they will probably use the domestic leagues in the way they use the domestic cups now. The big clubs will be able to afford big squads, and the younger players will no longer be sent on loan or sold becayse of lack of playing time.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:44 PM by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 12:53:49 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:18:41 PM
If more money for the clubs from TV deals and sponsorships would lead to lower ticket prices, they would be giving away tickets for free now. That's not how it works.

you are right

more money has been pumped into the game as the years have gone by but have the ticket prices ever gone down?

I'd like to see a proposal that puts the match going fans first not just those that sit at home watching the game on big screen TVs or illegal streams

put those fans first then the rest can be catered for secondly

the league/s need a shake-up but that doesn't necessarily mean we won't hit the same problems with short-term financing that can't be sustained if the model on offer doesn't work or falls short of its promises



Logged

I neither know nor care
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 