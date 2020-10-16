The PBP or whatever else gets proposed should include accountability for referees to the stakeholders - clubs and fans. Make their conversations heard like in rugby. Make them explain their decisions. Punish every player that interferes the way they do now; teach them to respect the referees. Create promotion/relegation scheme for referees, award points for performance and penalties for obvious failures. If you don't do that, or an equivalent reform of the refereeing body, anything s done with the league and the game in general is a coup trying to reform the money distribution. I'm supporting a club that will benefit from that, but as a football fan, I hate it.