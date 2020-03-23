As a Liverpool fan during a pandemic the only way I can legally watch our fixture with Sheffield United is to pay £14.99 to Sky box office. I think that is absolutely disgusting and will encourage people to go to the pub or invite friends around to share the cost. This decision has taken place when Liverpool is in the very high risk category for COVID and the Royal Hospital is in crisis.



That is bad enough but the people defending PBP actually want that to go further. They want to allow Liverpool to put 8 games on PPV initially for the overseas market. You are backing PPV.