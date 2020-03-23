« previous next »
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 03:33:16 PM »
As a Liverpool fan during a pandemic the only way I can legally watch our fixture with Sheffield United is to pay £14.99 to Sky box office. I think that is absolutely disgusting and will encourage people to go to the pub or invite friends around to share the cost. This decision has taken place when Liverpool is in the very high risk category for COVID and the Royal Hospital is in crisis.

That is bad enough but the people defending PBP actually want that to go further. They want to allow Liverpool to put 8 games on PPV initially for the overseas market. You are backing PPV.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 03:35:17 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:42 PM
We really should organise a charity boxing fight with you two fuckers. Will make thousands.  ;D

Hope you're not suggesting PPV, Al will be round your house within minutes to have a word.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 03:35:52 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:33:16 PM
As a Liverpool fan during a pandemic the only way I can legally watch our fixture with Sheffield United is to pay £14.99 to Sky box office. I think that is absolutely disgusting and will encourage people to go to the pub or invite friends around to share the cost. This decision has taken place when Liverpool is in the very high risk category for COVID and the Royal Hospital is in crisis.

That is bad enough but the people defending PBP actually want that to go further. They want to allow Liverpool to put 8 games on PPV initially for the overseas market. You are backing PPV.

I'll give you credit for shoehorning this into the discussion Al. Congrats.
Offline Samie

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 03:37:36 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:35:17 PM
Hope you're not suggesting PPV, Al will be round your house within minutes to have a word.

Oh shit, I already printed out posters for £14.95.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 03:38:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:28:14 PM
Flip flopped here Al. Gone from clearly seeing the meeting was not so fucking covert to now attacking me personally for defending it.

You're like crack. Bad for my health and killing my brain cells every time I reply but just can't help myself.

Holding secret meetings behind the back of the other Premier League clubs is wrong. Your defence seems to be that the people invited to the secret meeting knew about it so it isn't secret is a work of art.

I now realize that adulterers aren't cheating behind their partners back because the person they are having an affair with know about it.  :)
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 03:38:59 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:35:52 PM
I'll give you credit for shoehorning this into the discussion Al. Congrats.

It is part of the PBP plans Craig.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 03:39:19 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:38:12 PM
I now realize that adulterers aren't cheating behind their partners back because the person they are having an affair with know about it.  :)

About as strange, relevant and correct as your athlete analogy.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 03:40:50 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:38:59 PM
It is part of the PBP plans Craig.

In international markets, and who knows if it's part of a PPV or a subscription service (i.e. LFC TV).

You've simply made up that it's PPV, and then added in "initially" to scaremonger - based on nothing but guesswork.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 03:46:45 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:39:19 PM
About as strange, relevant and correct as your athlete analogy.

No it is very relevant. In this case the partners are the fellow shareholders in the Premier League. According to you though it wasn't a secret because they told the person they were meeting about it.

I must credit them on their forethought though it does seem like a brilliant idea to tell the person you wish to meet about the meeting. 
Online fucking appalled

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 03:48:13 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:26:58 PM
I admire your persistence., I really do.

Ahhh Al :D

We all admire his persistence Al. We really do.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 03:50:28 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:48:13 PM
Ahhh Al :D

We all admire his persistence Al. We really do.

I hate myself for it tbf  ;D
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 03:52:14 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:33:16 PM
As a Liverpool fan during a pandemic the only way I can legally watch our fixture with Sheffield United is to pay £14.99 to Sky box office. I think that is absolutely disgusting and will encourage people to go to the pub or invite friends around to share the cost. This decision has taken place when Liverpool is in the very high risk category for COVID and the Royal Hospital is in crisis.

That is bad enough but the people defending PBP actually want that to go further. They want to allow Liverpool to put 8 games on PPV initially for the overseas market. You are backing PPV.


Would you have gone had you been able ?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:52:16 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:42 PM
We really should organise a charity boxing fight with you two fuckers. Will make thousands.  ;D

And give the proceeds to the EFL?
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 03:54:01 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:40:50 PM
In international markets, and who knows if it's part of a PPV or a subscription service (i.e. LFC TV).

You've simply made up that it's PPV, and then added in "initially" to scaremonger - based on nothing but guesswork.

Putting Premier League matches on a subscription service would effectively be PPV because the vast majority of people would only subscribe because of the Premier League games. Look at the Red Sox and the New England Sports Network. Viewing figures outside the games are miniscule.

I see you have avoided responding to Sky charging £14.95 for our game v Sheffield United.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 03:56:09 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:54:01 PM

I see you have avoided responding to Sky charging £14.95 for our game v Sheffield United.


Would you have gone the game ?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 03:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:54:01 PM
Putting Premier League matches on a subscription service would effectively be PPV because the vast majority of people would only subscribe because of the Premier League games. Look at the Red Sox and the New England Sports Network. Viewing figures outside the games are miniscule.

It would be no different to paying for Sky, or BT, or whatever the service is in their particular country. They'd get access to all the LFC content, which given they are highly likely to be Liverpool fans would be more relevant than what is on NESN for Sox fans.


Quote
I see you have avoided responding to Sky charging £14.95 for our game v Sheffield United.

It's got nothing to do with this thread, so I'd rather not allow you to try and muddy the water anymore than it already is.
Offline Samie

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 04:04:31 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:52:16 PM
And give the proceeds to the EFL?

Sure if  you want or everyone on Rawk get's a slice of the pie.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 04:04:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:56:21 PM
It would be no different to paying for Sky, or BT, or whatever the service is in their particular country. They'd get access to all the LFC content, which given they are highly likely to be Liverpool fans would be more relevant than what is on NESN for Sox fans.


It's got nothing to do with this thread, so I'd rather not allow you to try and muddy the water anymore than it already is.

Both Sky and BT have evolved their subscription model to include PPV for big events. Sky are charging £14.95 for individual football games this season. How much do you think Liverpool v Man United would be worth on a PPV basis across the globe.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 04:07:08 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:56:09 PM

Would you have gone the game ?

If I was able to get a ticket then yes.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 04:08:32 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:07:08 PM
If I was able to get a ticket then yes.

So that's a no but don't fear because you're able to watch the non televised game for a fraction of the price of a ticket.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 04:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:04:31 PM
Sure if  you want or everyone on Rawk get's a slice of the pie.

We are already in discussions, I can't believe you haven't heard about it, we haven't told anyone else . But it's not as if it is secret cos both me and Craig know about it.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 04:10:21 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:04:43 PM
Both Sky and BT have evolved their subscription model to include PPV for big events. Sky are charging £14.95 for individual football games this season. How much do you think Liverpool v Man United would be worth on a PPV basis across the globe.

Yet they've never done it for football in the near 30 years they've televised it. They are doing it this season off the request of the PL and are not pocketing the profit.

What you're doing, again, is making something up which MIGHT happen in the future and arguing because of that it's bad now. It's absolutely impossible to debate with and is, frankly, utterly pointless.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 04:10:52 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:10:20 PM
We are already in discussions, I can't believe you haven't heard about it, we haven't told anyone else . But it's not as if it is secret cos both me and Craig know about it.

It's that covert Al that only you seem to know about it.

You may want to go and inform the top PL clubs, the FA, the football league and the PL how to carry out secret meetings.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 04:13:42 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:08:32 PM
So that's a no but don't fear because you're able to watch the non televised game for a fraction of the price of a ticket.

No it's a maybe.

Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 04:15:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:10:52 PM
It's that covert Al that only you seem to know about it.

You may want to go and inform the top PL clubs, the FA, the football league and the PL how to carry out secret meetings.

Too late trying to deny it mate, it's already been leaked.
Offline Samie

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 04:18:24 PM »
Just know fellas in this fight I will accept low blows.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 04:18:56 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:24 PM
Just know fellas in this fight I will accept low blows.

Not the first time you've said that I imagine.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 04:19:39 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:24 PM
Just know fellas in this fight I will accept low blows.

Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 04:20:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:10:21 PM
Yet they've never done it for football in the near 30 years they've televised it. They are doing it this season off the request of the PL and are not pocketing the profit.
They have never had the option to do it because it wasn't part of the TV deal.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:10:21 PM
What you're doing, again, is making something up which MIGHT happen in the future and arguing because of that it's bad now. It's absolutely impossible to debate with and is, frankly, utterly pointless.

Under PBP the big six would have exclusive rights to 8 of their games. They would also have control of the TV deal. Of course that is bad news for us fans.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 04:22:15 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:20:50 PM
They have never had the option to do it because it wasn't part of the TV deal.

And still isn't. And has never been offered by the PL.


Quote
Under PBP the big six would have exclusive rights to 8 of their games.

They have control INTERNATIONALLY. Nothing about domestic is in there.

Quote
They would also have control of the TV deal. Of course that is bad news for us fans.

Again with the assumptions based on nothing.
Offline Samie

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 04:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:18:56 PM
Not the first time you've said that I imagine.

You'd be correct.  :-X
Online amir87

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 04:26:28 PM »
You can cut the sexual tension in here with a dildo.
Offline Samie

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 04:28:08 PM »
Been to Stoke lately mate?
