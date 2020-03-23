Putting Premier League matches on a subscription service would effectively be PPV because the vast majority of people would only subscribe because of the Premier League games. Look at the Red Sox and the New England Sports Network. Viewing figures outside the games are miniscule.
It would be no different to paying for Sky, or BT, or whatever the service is in their particular country. They'd get access to all the LFC content, which given they are highly likely to be Liverpool fans would be more relevant than what is on NESN for Sox fans.
I see you have avoided responding to Sky charging £14.95 for our game v Sheffield United.
It's got nothing to do with this thread, so I'd rather not allow you to try and muddy the water anymore than it already is.