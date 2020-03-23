« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Project Big Picture  (Read 33557 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,692
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 01:31:13 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:21:27 AM
Youre now attempting to invent some sort of covert meetings.

Next youll have Henry turning up in drag to avoid being seen and Parry dusting off his clown costume from his Anfield days.

The PL is a group of clubs. Individual clubs and and will talk to discuss matters. Individual clubs can formulate a proposal to bring to the wider PL meetings for discussion and ultimately a vote. Multiple clubs can discuss said proposal and bring this to the wider PL meeting to discuss and ultimately a vote.

This isnt cloak and dagger. This is normal behaviour.

A proposal needs to start somewhere, especially in a group situation. I once headed up a group of 7 of us at Uni and brought an idea Id formulated with my mate over a few beers, who was in the group, to the rest of them. It wasnt cloak and dagger between us. It was a starting point for the rest of them to jump off from and talk about what they did and didnt like about. To meld it to a consensus, as much as possible, between the lot of us.

If Id have brought some half baked idea to the group it wouldnt have resulted in that. It needed on plan on paper for us to jump off from. If wed have gone in with no idea to begin with wed have spent 3 days just getting basic ideas from everyone down and not even getting close to an initial formation of a proposal to start debating on.

The Premier League has regular minuted meetings. 3 years of secret discussions and 17 drafts of PBP and they still hadn't brought it up in a PL meeting. That isn't putting a bit of flesh on the bone. That is plotting.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,905
  • YNWA
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 01:34:01 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:31:13 AM
The Premier League has regular minuted meetings. 3 years of secret discussions and 17 drafts of PBP and they still hadn't brought it up in a PL meeting. That isn't putting a bit of flesh on the bone. That is plotting.

Its not plotting when the whole thing needs to be voted through, dont be so fucking dramatic.

They were putting together a proposal. Quite clearly plenty of research and what not has gone into it and theyve put together something they had hoped would form the basis for the future of the English game.

Its already been shown to you that plenty of others were involved, including the FA and the head of the PL was informed and invited. Thats not plotting ffs.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,692
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 01:43:07 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:34:01 AM
Its not plotting when the whole thing needs to be voted through, dont be so fucking dramatic.

They were putting together a proposal. Quite clearly plenty of research and what not has gone into it and theyve put together something they had hoped would form the basis for the future of the English game.

Its already been shown to you that plenty of others were involved, including the FA and the head of the PL was informed and invited. Thats not plotting ffs.

Of course, it is plotting when you are trying to reach agreements behind your partners backs. It is the very definition of plotting.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,905
  • YNWA
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:51:05 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:43:07 AM
Of course, it is plotting when you are trying to reach agreements behind your partners backs. It is the very definition of plotting.

Agreement? It wasnt an agreement it was a proposal.

The whole thing needed voting on by the entire PL meeting to be an agreement.

The PL itself and the FA were involved/invited to be involved in the discussions.

Seriously, youre being ridiculous trying to paint this in some other way.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 