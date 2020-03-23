« previous next »
Author Topic: Project Big Picture  (Read 32329 times)

Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 07:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:03:31 PM
What has when something was first mooted got to do with anything. The idea of a European Super League has been floated for decades. The first step was the big 5 agreeing to push for a breakaway. The last minute part and the cloak and dagger was Dein of Arsenal and Parry who worked for the FA having clandestine meetings about the FA backing a breakaway.

The first meeting was nearly 2 years prior. It's hardly last minute.

Quote
I haven't made things up at all. As you say you were a child at that time whilst I was involved in the professional game. The fact that you are having to use Wikipedia to back up your none point says it all. 

I've just searched and found plenty of replies from you using Wikipedia as a source on here  ::) ::)

I'd like to say this is the first time you've flip flopped on an opinion to suit but it's not even the first time today.

Quote
Under PBP the Premier League clubs were going to take out a loan to provide the EFL with a bailout. The loan payments were going to be deducted from future payments. Under PBP parachute payments were to be done away with.

Even without PBP there is nothing to stop the bailout and the loan and the removal of parachute payments could be a condition of the loan.

Right, so now you're going from an emergency loan to an emergency loan and the change of what will be a massive sticking point for a lot of PL clubs in the removal of parachute payments.


Quote
There is nothing to stop restructuring the EFL being a condition of the loan. There is nothing to stop the redistribution of TV revenues. All of that can happen without the power grab. You know that you simply do not wish to acknowledge it.

So now you're happy for a powerful 20 to force change on lower divisions. But a powerful 6 doing the same is a no no?
Offline Samie

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 07:11:13 PM »
We moving Al vs Craig to a PPV thread.

£14.95 for the privilege lads.
Online Greg86

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 07:11:19 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:03:31 PM

There is nothing to stop restructuring the EFL being a condition of the loan. There is nothing to stop the redistribution of TV revenues. All of that can happen without the power grab. You know that you simply do not wish to acknowledge it.

Do you not see the contradiction here Al? You're saying it's acceptable for the PL teams to force things (restructuing) on the EFL clubs, but not for 6 of 9 clubs of the PL to force things on the other 9 of the PL (I.e. the voting rule changes)?
Online Greg86

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 07:31:48 PM »
EFL Statement on the PL bailout package:



And a bit more detail from Dan Roan:
What isnt referred to here is concerns over conditionality - ie the strings attached to the bail-out offer.
One club chief said Project Big Picture was a power grab by the Big 6. This is a power grab by the Big 20!
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 07:31:48 PM
One club chief said Project Big Picture was a power grab by the Big 6. This is a power grab by the Big 20!

Yeah but evil billionaires didn't come up with this so...
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 07:34:10 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 07:07:22 PM
In what world is that related to changing the rules mid race as per your example?

The Premier League Clubs voted to change the rules mid season in the last campaign.

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 07:07:22 PM

Thank you for finally giving some slight detail behind the suggestions you toss out. It's an interesting one, but I think replacing all 3 of the of governing bodies with a single one would solve some issues, but would create others.

That would be for the working party to decide.


Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 07:07:22 PM
Why would PL clubs (i.e. the ones that get the parachute payments) agree to them being used to repay loans given to clubs in the Championship?Like the salary caps and strengthened FFP measures proposed in PBP? Guess that element of it slipped your notice.
You missed a bit as well.

That perfectly illustrates why we need a working party to look at the game and reform it. Leaving it to the self interests of clubs clearly doesn't work. Your argument is that the way to get rid of self-interest is to bizarrely hand it over the exact people who have mastered the art of self-interest, the big six.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 07:39:03 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 07:11:19 PM
Do you not see the contradiction here Al? You're saying it's acceptable for the PL teams to force things (restructuing) on the EFL clubs, but not for 6 of 9 clubs of the PL to force things on the other 9 of the PL (I.e. the voting rule changes)?

I have made it absolutely crystal clear that this is a short term measure to protect the EFL clubs who are vulnerable UNTIL the working party comes up with recommendations for a long term reform of the game.

That is completely different to handing over permanent power to the big six. 
Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 308
  • Self Amortizing
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 07:44:48 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:34:10 PM
The Premier League Clubs voted to change the rules mid season in the last campaign.

Are we going to overlook the fact there was sodding global pandemic that's killed over 1 million people across the globe that affected everything?

Quote
That would be for the working party to decide.

Well that's useful in a discussion.

Quote
That perfectly illustrates why we need a working party to look at the game and reform it. Leaving it to the self interests of clubs clearly doesn't work. Your argument is that the way to get rid of self-interest is to bizarrely hand it over the exact people who have mastered the art of self-interest, the big six.

No, my argument is that some of the changes have very little effect in actuality. The areas that did should have been amended, rather than the whole plan being fucked off immediately.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:39:03 PM
I have made it absolutely crystal clear that this is a short term measure to protect the EFL clubs who are vulnerable UNTIL the working party comes up with recommendations for a long term reform of the game.

That is completely different to handing over permanent power to the big six.

No you didn't. You simply said
Quote
There is nothing to stop restructuring the EFL being a condition of the loan.

Right now, there is no wider proposal to implement a working party with long term reforms, the only one that has been made public was shot down immediately. The restructuring you're saying would be absolutely fine would therefore be a permanent imposition on the EFL.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:51:52 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:33:28 PM
Yeah but evil billionaires didn't come up with this so...

Yeah but they probably put together the original plan so it could be rejected and they could then make this much lower one
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 07:55:17 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:09:48 PM
The first meeting was nearly 2 years prior. It's hardly last minute.

The first meeting was about forming a breakaway. That was originally going to be ten teams and would not of involved the FA. Dein and Parry getting together was later. The G14 was formed in 2000 with the goal of reforming the Champions League. If there is a sudden breakaway that forms a European Super League because of the pandemic it will not mean it has been 20 years in the planning.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:09:48 PM
I've just searched and found plenty of replies from you using Wikipedia as a source on here  ::) ::)

Nothing wrong with using Wikipedia to confirm something you already know. You are not doing that though are you.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:09:48 PM
I'd like to say this is the first time you've flip flopped on an opinion to suit but it's not even the first time today.

Right, so now you're going from an emergency loan to an emergency loan and the change of what will be a massive sticking point for a lot of PL clubs in the removal of parachute payments.


So now you're happy for a powerful 20 to force change on lower divisions. But a powerful 6 doing the same is a no no?

Again it is a short term bailout to protect clubs until we can have proper reform.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 07:59:58 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 07:44:48 PM
Are we going to overlook the fact there was sodding global pandemic that's killed over 1 million people across the globe that affected everything?

Well that's useful in a discussion.

No, my argument is that some of the changes have very little effect in actuality. The areas that did should have been amended, rather than the whole plan being fucked off immediately.

No you didn't. You simply said
Right now, there is no wider proposal to implement a working party with long term reforms, the only one that has been made public was shot down immediately. The restructuring you're saying would be absolutely fine would therefore be a permanent imposition on the EFL.


You do realize that the likes of myself and the FSA have been asking for a working party and reforms for years.

1. A bailout to stop EFL clubs going bust.

2. A working party that includes all stakeholders to come up a plan to reform the game and increase governance.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 08:01:37 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:51:52 PM
Yeah but they probably put together the original plan so it could be rejected and they could then make this much lower one

Who cares what their motives are. The game will exist long after they are gone. This is far bigger than what the big 6 want.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 08:07:29 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54558837


Former England defender Gary Neville, retired Olympian Denise Lewis and ex-Football Association chairman David Bernstein have combined to call for independent regulation of English football to solve its "crisis".

The trio are part of a group who have issued a manifesto for change called 'Saving Our Beautiful Game'.

It is the latest development in a week in which controversial plans to restructure English football - led by Liverpool and Manchester United - were then rejected at a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs on Wednesday.

The proposals - dubbed 'Project Big Picture' - to reform the English game came to light on Saturday before Premier League clubs "unanimously agreed" at their meeting that they would not be "endorsed or pursued".

Instead, they agreed to "work together" on a new "strategic plan" for the "financing of English football".

   

However, the manifesto put forward by Neville and other key figures says "football has shown itself incapable of self-reform" and they want an independent regulator to take charge.

It outlined that "core issues" that need to be dealt with include:

    Financial disparity and unsustainability
    A power structure that is fundamentally out of balance
    The shortage of BAME coaches and managers at the top level, a general lack of diversity and the "exploitation" of clubs and fans

"If the EPL [English Premier League] is to perform its role as the pinnacle of the domestic game, its responsibilities and financial contribution to the wider game need to be more carefully defined," said the manifesto.

"It also needs to be complemented by an effective and independent body to oversee the financial regulation of the game.

"The FA lacks credibility and has proved to be largely ineffective as a governing body. It has not modernised and is not sufficiently independent."
'Big Picture' to big row - a week in football governance

'Project Big Picture' was put forward amid clubs trying to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its suggestions included reducing the Premier League from 20 to 18 clubs and scrapping the EFL Cup and Community Shield.

In addition, the English Football League would have received 25% of all future TV deals, which would have been negotiated jointly, plus a £250m bailout and the end to controversial parachute payments.

However, it would also have seen more power transferred to the so-called 'big six' Premier League clubs - Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

And, while these proposals were rejected, the Premier League did agree on providing £50m for League One and Two clubs.

There was no decision over financial support for the Championship and, consequently on Thursday evening, the EFL turned down the rescue package, which it said "must meet the requirements of all 72 clubs before it can be considered in full".
'Football may come kicking and screaming'

Bernstein led the FA for three years from January 2011 and was also previously chairman of Manchester City.

"It's all very well suddenly talking about strategic plans a day after something else has fallen through," Bernstein said about the Premier League's response to Project Big Picture.

He told BBC Sport's Laura Scott: "It doesn't ring really true to me. I don't believe that football across the board is going to be able to come together sufficiently to do this.

"Football may come kicking and screaming into this, it may well have to be forced on football."

Neville, who is a part-owner of League Two side Salford City, told Sky Sports: "The principle is that we don't trust that football can govern itself and create the fairest deal for all, whether that's the Premier League, EFL clubs, non-League clubs or the fans.

"It has been proven over this past six months that football has struggled to bring everyone together, and proven to be incapable over a 25-30 year period of transforming the money in the game into something that works for everybody.

"I want the best Premier League in the world, but I want sustainable football clubs."
How would 'Saving Our Beautiful Game' manifesto help?

"Many professional clubs are close to liquidation," said the manifesto.

"We believe that if our recommendations were enforced then such help would have been easier to arrange within a clear framework for the relationship between the Premier League and the rest of the game. Sadly, no such framework exists.

"Our conclusion is clear and radical. External involvement in the form of a regulator supported by statutory powers is required to reform the way our national game is governed.

"This is the only realistic way to bring real change, stability and long-term health to professional and grassroots football in this country."
Who is part of the group putting the manifesto forward?

    David Bernstein - former FA and Manchester City chairman
    Gary Neville - former England and Manchester United defender
    Denise Lewis - British former Olympic heptathlon gold medal winner
    Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
    David Davies - Former FA executive director
    Helen Grant - Conservative MP
    Lord Mervyn King - former Bank of England governor and ex-Aston Villa director
    Greg Scott - Lawyer
Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 308
  • Self Amortizing
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 08:16:54 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:59:58 PM
You do realize that the likes of myself and the FSA have been asking for a working party and reforms for years.

1. A bailout to stop EFL clubs going bust.

2. A working party that includes all stakeholders to come up a plan to reform the game and increase governance.

And both of those were covered in PBP. Arguing for removal of the voting change, and possible other areas of concern would have achieved more than simply decrying it from the off.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:07:29 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54558837

-- snipped for brevity ---


Do you have a link for the manifesto drawn together in secret by this cabal of people that want to take over football in England?

Do you see how fucking stupid that sounds? Yet it's what PBP was decried as.

On a serious note, I would be interested in a link as I can't find anything online for it.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 08:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 08:16:54 PM
And both of those were covered in PBP. Arguing for removal of the voting change, and possible other areas of concern would have achieved more than simply decrying it from the off.

It might have helped if those involved had been open from the start and it hadn't come about from a leak. Hey they could have even spoke to the BBC about it.

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 08:16:54 PM
Do you have a link for the manifesto drawn together in secret by this cabal of people that want to take over football in England?

Do you see how fucking stupid that sounds? Yet it's what PBP was decried as.

On a serious note, I would be interested in a link as I can't find anything online for it.

The massive difference is that they don't want to take over Football and grab power.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,889
  • YNWA
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 08:33:55 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:28:30 PM
The massive difference is that they don't want to take over Football and grab power.

The ex-chairman of the FA, who pushed for the formation of the PL, who have a golden vote over all the changes, who can push for reform more than any other group doesnt have to take over football and grab power - they already did that.
Online Greg86

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 08:35:42 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:28:30 PM
It might have helped if those involved had been open from the start and it hadn't come about from a leak. Hey they could have even spoke to the BBC about it.
Or maybe they could have been allowed to present it themselves when it was completely ready, rather than being leaked and spun.
Quote
The massive difference is that they don't want to take over Football and grab power.
Do they not? How do you know that? They clearly want someone to take over Football and grab power because they say it needs a new governing body. If that's not a power grab over the whole of football in this country I don't know what is.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 08:39:47 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:01:37 PM
Who cares what their motives are. The game will exist long after they are gone. This is far bigger than what the big 6 want.

Great point again Al

At least we know what the Brady Bunch motives were ;)
Online Greg86

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 08:43:33 PM »
Oh, the fucking irony. This, in the indy about the new manifesto.

The franchise model in the United States was also reviewed, with its use of a commissioner across all major sports raising the potential to introduce an overseeing figure in football to ensure sustainable and responsible financial management and governance.

Emphasis mine.

Further detail
Quote
The seven-point proposal calls on a new body to:

1. Be independent of the current structure of the game.
2. Decide on new ways of distributing funds to the wider game based on a funding formula and a fair levy payable by the EPL.
3. Set up a new and comprehensive licencing system for the professional game.
4. Review causes of financial stress in the EFL including parachute payments, solidarity payments, salary caps and mandatory relegation clauses in players contracts.
5. Implement governance reforms at the FA which are essential to ensure it is truly independent, diverse and representative of English football today. A fundamental reform of The FA Council would be an impressive start of this process.
6. Liaise with supporters organisations to progress issues that are of concern to fans and provide a greater voice for supporters.
7. Study lessons from abroad and seek to champion supporter involvement in the running of clubs.

So absolutely fuck all detail then.
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 08:53:37 PM »
Why not stop squabbling over the different proposals and get behind the idea of a working party with all stakeholders reforming Football for the better. 
Online Greg86

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 09:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:53:37 PM
Why not stop squabbling over the different proposals and get behind the idea of a working party with all stakeholders reforming Football for the better.

Bit rich from the person that didn't have a single good word to say about PBP and jumped straight into slagging off anyone and everyone that did.

We don't have time for a "Working Group" to spend 5-10 years looking into it Al, clubs are going bust now, look at Bury, Rushden, Chester. All clubs that have failed, plenty of others have warned of problems, and there have been reports into issues in the Championship for a while now.

Serious financial reform is needed, and quickly. PBP seemingly was the most developed of any of the proposals. With a more tempered initial response, it could have quickly formed the basis for serious and effective reform throughout the PL and EFL, it didn't get that, because it was leaked and spun by the clubs that were against it, and most fan organisations were caught, hook, line and sinker.

I've supported reformation from the point PBP was leaked and it has been started to be discussed in the wider environment, I've supported it personally, and discussed with people when we've been having good old fashioned 'set the world to right' rants.

You shouted PBP down from the start, You haven't wanted to discuss the beneficial proposals, You are the one that's decried all of it as being a power grab with nothing good going for it. You are the one that needs to be a bit more considerate of things, and contemplative rather than jumping straight onto a soapbox of "Billionaires are evil" next time something like this comes out, only it may well come too late for plenty of clubs, and it'll be you, and the others like you that jumped to attacking PBP that contributed to that. So don't lecture me on supporting reformation.

Online fucking appalled

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 09:10:33 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:53:37 PM
Why not stop squabbling over the different proposals and get behind the idea of a working party with all stakeholders reforming Football for the better.

Thats the point though isnt it Al. Its not possible to have a working party because a small portion of those involved (the self serving PL clubs headed up by Brady and Purslow) wont support something that helps the majority (showed by a huge majority of the EFL clubs supporting the plan) and theyve been backed by the media in pouring scorn on the plan (which had a lot of good ideas) and duped a lot of supporters in the process. The clue was always there in which people were most vocally against the plan and a lot of people sadly missed it.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 09:14:50 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:10:33 PM
Thats the point though isnt it Al. Its not possible to have a working party because a small portion of those involved (the self serving PL clubs headed up by Brady and Purslow) wont support something that helps the majority (showed by a huge majority of the EFL clubs supporting the plan) and theyve been backed by the media in pouring scorn on the plan (which had a lot of good ideas) and duped a lot of supporters in the process. The clue was always there in which people were most vocally against the plan and a lot of people sadly missed it.

Exactly this.

If you were unsure about whether PBP was a good thing or not, you just had to look at the c*nts who were against it.  It was a bit like Brexit in that repect.  Not sure which way to vote, see all those c*nts on the Leave side, I'll vote to Remain thanks.  :thumbup
Online Al 666

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 09:16:32 PM »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 09:07:18 PM
Bit rich from the person that didn't have a single good word to say about PBP and jumped straight into slagging off anyone and everyone that did.

We don't have time for a "Working Group" to spend 5-10 years looking into it Al, clubs are going bust now, look at Bury, Rushden, Chester. All clubs that have failed, plenty of others have warned of problems, and there have been reports into issues in the Championship for a while now.

Serious financial reform is needed, and quickly. PBP seemingly was the most developed of any of the proposals. With a more tempered initial response, it could have quickly formed the basis for serious and effective reform throughout the PL and EFL, it didn't get that, because it was leaked and spun by the clubs that were against it, and most fan organisations were caught, hook, line and sinker.

I've supported reformation from the point PBP was leaked and it has been started to be discussed in the wider environment, I've supported it personally, and discussed with people when we've been having good old fashioned 'set the world to right' rants.

You shouted PBP down from the start, You haven't wanted to discuss the beneficial proposals, You are the one that's decried all of it as being a power grab with nothing good going for it. You are the one that needs to be a bit more considerate of things, and contemplative rather than jumping straight onto a soapbox of "Billionaires are evil" next time something like this comes out, only it may well come too late for plenty of clubs, and it'll be you, and the others like you that jumped to attacking PBP that contributed to that. So don't lecture me on supporting reformation.



Sorry but that simply isn't true.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:02:02 PM
That isn't true I have said all along that I broadly agree with the plan especially the bits about supporting the EFL during a pandemic. Take out the power grab and the big 6 getting more power and more money and I would support it. I have said that all along. 

It can still be an excellent starting point. As for the right wing media bollocks when did the likes of the Guardian or the BBC become right wing. The disgust at the actions of Liverpool and United has been universal so don't pretend this is a Tory plot.
Online Skeeve

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 09:18:56 PM »
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 03:45:26 PM
Each team has earnt the right to be in the premier league weather that be for one season or 28 seasons.

West Brom and Norwich yo yo up and down do they not get a right to vote as maybe they would not fall into your 15 longest serving teams?

Make it so that clubs don't get a vote on any long-term decision votes in their first season after being promoted, they have earned their place in the division not a say on the long term of it.
