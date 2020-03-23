Funny that considering I have been banging on about a fairer distribution of revenues, about fan ownership and about better governance for the best part of a decade. About salary caps and an end to the greed at the top end of the game. About fans of all teams joining together through fan groups like the FSA and changing football for the better.



If you are going to be a troll and a wind up merchant you need to do far better than this mate.



I dont need to do better than anything Al. As expected, youve been very vocal about this plan alongside the others named and his bad it is that the nasty greedy Yanks are trying to make a football NFL (or something, fuck knows what that was about).That plan would have saved a lot of football clubs and distributed the money in the PL more fairly downwards. No one has come up with anything nearly as effective. It could have been used as an excellent starting point, however the usual suspects and right wing media have shut it down. The alternative was offering a loan which wouldnt be enough anyway and many clubs wouldnt have been able to repay. It was nothing. Instead of attacking your own club, again, Al youd have been far better off questioning why certain parties attacked the idea right from the start. The posters vehemently opposed to this on RAWK as well as the most vocal in the media tells its own story.... Edit....see ^^^^