Author Topic: Project Big Picture

Al 666

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:28:46 PM
Who governs it? The FA? The Govt?

A combination of both with fan representation.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

matt_lfc

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 09:32:45 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:28:06 PM
Cant

Well, Id rather clubs go under, LFC included, rather than people die for the sake of trying to give them ticket income.

How will people die when it would be socially distanced? Not one thing went wrong at the pilot games.

The plans were for 1000 people to attend games in league two. Glanford park holds 9000 so 250 in each stand.

Safer than a Plane? Train? Bus?
Billy Elliot

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Yesterday at 09:27:16 PM
They carnt survive without fans throu the gates, there income is paying fans.

Am a league two Scunthorpe season ticket holder. My club carnt survive forever with no money coming in.

I don't know the answer, but you probably don't want Scunthorpe to end up like Liverpool.

Well, I do have some ideas but Craig would ask me to cost it all up, and can't be arsed.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

fucking appalled

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 09:35:39 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:27:38 PM
My hill is quite clear take the game away from those with vested interests and have proper governance. The reality is that if we were in danger of relegation then I am sure our owners would have wanted no relegation.

It is Al and its the same hill the likes of Brady, Gold, Sullivan, Purslow and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson occupy. Keep the status quo, clubs earning eye watering money for absolutely nothing and if the opportunity arises again theyll do their best to destroy any competition and stop other clubs coming up into the PL. The same people (like yourself) who couldnt care less about clubs outside the PL going bust (a number of whom it seems likely will considering the dreadful alternative put forward)
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 09:41:57 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Yesterday at 09:32:45 PM
How will people die when it would be socially distanced? Not one thing went wrong at the pilot games.

The plans were for 1000 people to attend games in league two. Glanford park holds 9000 so 250 in each stand.

Safer than a Plane? Train? Bus?

Honestly got no idea of the answer here - but, if they opened it up to 1,000 people would they make much money? Opening the ground would obviously cost money, e.g. staffing, police, etc. Then would it cost extra for it to be COVID safe? Would they make much money when limiting it to 1,000?

The answer the last part might be yes, I really don't know.

In the past few years I've lost a lot of interest in Liverpool, and top flight football in general. I've probably been to more none league matches in the two years pre-lockdown, than Liverpool matches.

I've been tempted to start going none league again this season, but after seeing what's happened in Liverpool I'm glad I ended up swerving.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:35:39 PM
It is Al and its the same hill the likes of Brady, Gold, Sullivan, Purslow and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson occupy. Keep the status quo, clubs earning eye watering money for absolutely nothing and if the opportunity arises again theyll do their best to destroy any competition and stop other clubs coming up into the PL. The same people (like yourself) who couldnt care less about clubs outside the PL going bust (a number of whom it seems likely will considering the dreadful alternative put forward)

Funny that considering I have been banging on about a fairer distribution of revenues, about fan ownership and about better governance for the best part of a decade. About salary caps and an end to the greed at the top end of the game. About fans of all teams joining together through fan groups like the FSA and changing football for the better.

If you are going to be a troll and a wind up merchant you need to do far better than this mate.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 09:45:24 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Yesterday at 09:32:45 PM
How will people die when it would be socially distanced? Not one thing went wrong at the pilot games.

The plans were for 1000 people to attend games in league two. Glanford park holds 9000 so 250 in each stand.

Safer than a Plane? Train? Bus?

Social distancing doesn't work when you are shouting or singing mate. The aerosol effect of either means droplets are spread over a huge area.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM
I think it's clear that FSG keep embroiling themselves in PR disasters because they just don't get the fabric of football over here, whether it's furlough, ticket prices or now this.  They've come up with some very good measures in this project but it's all conditional on a power grab that everyone can see right through. As if the Premier League '14' are going to sign their own death warrant either and give up the one hand they've got. What can the big 6 do ultimately? Resign from the league? When their own fans have criticised these plans. These clubs are their fans ultimately and they wouldn't have a viable business without them. FSG were forced to recognise this after the Sunderland walk out.

All the people shouting at Liverpool for self interest though, that's a laugh after every twat wanted the season null and voided either to stop their club getting relegated or to stop us winning the league. Where was their sense of fairness then?
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:42:49 PM
Funny that considering I have been banging on about a fairer distribution of revenues, about fan ownership and about better governance for the best part of a decade. About salary caps and an end to the greed at the top end of the game. About fans of all teams joining together through fan groups like the FSA and changing football for the better.

If you are going to be a troll and a wind up merchant you need to do far better than this mate.

I dont need to do better than anything Al. As expected, youve been very vocal about this plan alongside the others named and his bad it is that the nasty greedy Yanks are trying to make a football NFL (or something, fuck knows what that was about).

That plan would have saved a lot of football clubs and distributed the money in the PL more fairly downwards. No one has come up with anything nearly as effective. It could have been used as an excellent starting point, however the usual suspects and right wing media have shut it down. The alternative was offering a loan which wouldnt be enough anyway and many clubs wouldnt have been able to repay. It was nothing. Instead of attacking your own club, again, Al youd have been far better off questioning why certain parties attacked the idea right from the start. The posters vehemently opposed to this on RAWK as well as the most vocal in the media tells its own story.... Edit....see ^^^^ ;D
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:50:20 PM
I dont need to do better than anything Al. As expected, youve been very vocal about this plan alongside the others named and his bad it is that the nasty greedy Yanks are trying to make a football NFL (or something, fuck knows what that was about).

That isn't true I have said all along that I broadly agree with the plan especially the bits about supporting the EFL during a pandemic. Take out the power grab and the big 6 getting more power and more money and I would support it. I have said that all along. 

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:50:20 PM
That plan would have saved a lot of football clubs and distributed the money in the PL more fairly downwards. No one has come up with anything nearly as effective. It could have been used as an excellent starting point, however the usual suspects and right wing media have shut it down. The alternative was offering a loan which wouldnt be enough anyway and many clubs wouldnt have been able to repay. It was nothing. Instead of attacking your own club, again, Al youd have been far better off questioning why certain parties attacked the idea right from the start. The posters vehemently opposed to this on RAWK as well as the most vocal in the media tells its own story.... Edit....see ^^^^ ;D

It can still be an excellent starting point. As for the right wing media bollocks when did the likes of the Guardian or the BBC become right wing. The disgust at the actions of Liverpool and United has been universal so don't pretend this is a Tory plot.

 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM
I think it's clear that FSG keep embroiling themselves in PR disasters because they just don't get the fabric of football over here, whether it's furlough, ticket prices or now this.  They've come up with some very good measures in this project but it's all conditional on a power grab that everyone can see right through. As if the Premier League '14' are going to sign their own death warrant either and give up the one hand they've got. What can the big 6 do ultimately? Resign from the league? When their own fans have criticised these plans. These clubs are their fans ultimately and they wouldn't have a viable business without them. FSG were forced to recognise this after the Sunderland walk out.

All the people shouting at Liverpool for self interest though, that's a laugh after every twat wanted the season null and voided either to stop their club getting relegated or to stop us winning the league. Where was their sense of fairness then?

It is not even the so called 14 why would City sign up to stricter FFP regulations. Apart from us and United who else has actually come out and backed it.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

matt_lfc

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 PM
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:41:57 PM
Honestly got no idea of the answer here - but, if they opened it up to 1,000 people would they make much money? Opening the ground would obviously cost money, e.g. staffing, police, etc. Then would it cost extra for it to be COVID safe? Would they make much money when limiting it to 1,000?

The answer the last part might be yes, I really don't know.

In the past few years I've lost a lot of interest in Liverpool, and top flight football in general. I've probably been to more none league matches in the two years pre-lockdown, than Liverpool matches.

I've been tempted to start going none league again this season, but after seeing what's happened in Liverpool I'm glad I ended up swerving.

Wouldnt be much but its a start to build on.

Trouble atm is clubs sold season tickets based on 1st October start date meaning you'd miss a couple of games be down on money which was fine but now no fans till March at the earliest means refunds, rolling season tickets to next season so no money incoming as fans have paid or will want there money back.
Billy Elliot

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 10:06:07 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM
I think it's clear that FSG keep embroiling themselves in PR disasters because they just don't get the fabric of football over here, whether it's furlough, ticket prices or now this. 

Aim is to be able to negotiate individual telly contracts for each club. Straight forward really.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:03:57 PM
It is not even the so called 14 why would City sign up to stricter FFP regulations. Apart from us and United who else has actually come out and backed it.

Well I think what they've done is purposely announce a ton of measures so they can compromise on a few.

Liverpool and United are by far the biggest draws in the league. Almost like the Rangers and Celtic or Barca and Madrid of the country in terms of the size of the clubs (although the gap to the next biggest isn't as large obviously). Arsenal a huge club too. Chelsea and Man City are new money clubs. Spurs and Everton have achieved the sum total of fuck all since the mid 80s.

However, if Liverpool and United are free to negotiate their own deals then that gap grows. How much are Brighton or West Brom going to make from individual TV deals?
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 10:11:35 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:02:02 PM
That isn't true I have said all along that I broadly agree with the plan especially the bits about supporting the EFL during a pandemic. Take out the power grab and the big 6 getting more power and more money and I would support it. I have said that all along. 

It can still be an excellent starting point. As for the right wing media bollocks when did the likes of the Guardian or the BBC become right wing. The disgust at the actions of Liverpool and United has been universal so don't pretend this is a Tory plot.

Except it hasnt Al

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/football-league/project-big-picture-efl-premier-league-support-meeting-government-epl-latest-news-b1030519.html%3famp

Although I think Ian Holloway (as well as the others mentioned) has been very vocal against it too. Last seen telling us that the EU was to blame for handball rules....

Again Al, youve been duped into flying in head first to slate FSG and pour scorn and doubt on their ownership and their morals. And the ones who really need holding accountable sit there chuckling that a genuine attempt at change that would have helped the vast majority of the football league has been laughed off as those greedy yanks forced into embarrassing climb down.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 PM
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:06:07 PM
Aim is to be able to negotiate individual telly contracts for each club. Straight forward really.

Their aim, yes, but they don't have the powerbase to do it while the club are a part of the Premier League constitution. Remember when FSG were making noises about this years ago, were trying to gain traction with it and then that fool Ian Ayre came out and said nobody wants to watch Bolton in Malaysia and then that caused a stink after that.
Billy Elliot

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Yesterday at 10:05:17 PM
Wouldnt be much but its a start to build on.

Trouble atm is clubs sold season tickets based on 1st October start date meaning you'd miss a couple of games be down on money which was fine but now no fans till March at the earliest means refunds, rolling season tickets to next season so no money incoming as fans have paid or will want there money back.

It's all fucked up. Big six can join a super league, everyone else can go to fuck. I'll start watching a different sport.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:11:35 PM
Except it hasnt Al

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/football-league/project-big-picture-efl-premier-league-support-meeting-government-epl-latest-news-b1030519.html%3famp

Although I think Ian Holloway (as well as the others mentioned) has been very vocal against it too. Last seen telling us that the EU was to blame for handball rules....

Again Al, youve been duped into flying in head first to slate FSG and pour scorn and doubt on their ownership and their morals. And the ones who really need holding accountable sit there chuckling that a genuine attempt at change that would have helped the vast majority of the football league has been laughed off as those greedy yanks forced into embarrassing climb down.

Because they knew the EFL are desperate and pretty much agree to anything that would stop the collapse of the leagues there and financial measures that will keep clubs in business. Also, in theory, the future TV deals is more favourable to EFL clubs (until that is the top clubs change the rules so everyone negotiates their own deals).

It's good for the EFL in the short term - who are desperate - but the Premier League were always going to be up in arms given the obvious power grab.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:11:35 PM
Except it hasnt Al

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/football-league/project-big-picture-efl-premier-league-support-meeting-government-epl-latest-news-b1030519.html%3famp

Although I think Ian Holloway (as well as the others mentioned) has been very vocal against it too. Last seen telling us that the EU was to blame for handball rules....

Again Al, youve been duped into flying in head first to slate FSG and pour scorn and doubt on their ownership and their morals. And the ones who really need holding accountable sit there chuckling that a genuine attempt at change that would have helped the vast majority of the football league has been laughed off as those greedy yanks forced into embarrassing climb down.

So the only people happy with this are the ones offered free money.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:16:54 PM
Because they knew the EFL are desperate and pretty much agree to anything that would stop the collapse of the leagues there and financial measures that will keep clubs in business. Also, in theory, the future TV deals is more favourable to EFL clubs (until that is the top clubs change the rules so everyone negotiates their own deals).

It's good for the EFL in the short term - who are desperate - but the Premier League were always going to be up in arms given the obvious power grab.

There was a £150 million loan from the PL they rejected though? And an offer for a 20% stake in the EFL that was also rejected. Both which would have gone a long way to keeping clubs in business. So they wont agree to anything will they Fromola?
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Dave McCoy

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 10:27:12 PM
It never fails to amaze me how people can continue to interact with Al after he clearly shows himself to be completely unreasonable.  As soon as he starts waiving around the morality stick about other peoples pay then there's no going back.  There should be a Godwin's Law for him, just unsure what would be appropriate.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:08 PM
Well I think what they've done is purposely announce a ton of measures so they can compromise on a few.

Liverpool and United are by far the biggest draws in the league. Almost like the Rangers and Celtic or Barca and Madrid of the country in terms of the size of the clubs (although the gap to the next biggest isn't as large obviously). Arsenal a huge club too. Chelsea and Man City are new money clubs. Spurs and Everton have achieved the sum total of fuck all since the mid 80s.

However, if Liverpool and United are free to negotiate their own deals then that gap grows. How much are Brighton or West Brom going to make from individual TV deals?

That is it in a nutshell. The top 6 will get a big increase in their revenues and the likes of Brighton and West Brom will lose out but will still be expected to prop up the EFL.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:27:12 PM
It never fails to amaze me how people can continue to interact with Al after he clearly shows himself to be completely unreasonable.  As soon as he starts waiving around the morality stick about other peoples pay then there's no going back.  There should be a Godwin's Law for him, just unsure what would be appropriate.

All I want is a fairer society, what is wrong with that.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:26:16 PM
So the only people happy with this are the ones offered free money.

The ones offered a rescue package as well as a larger share of the pie moving forward. Theyre clearly concerned about football clubs surviving Al, something that may be alien to yourself as well as the likes of Karen Brady (who had shown disdain previously).

The ones vehemently against are the ones who want to essentially put their foot on the throat of the clubs outside the PL. Clubs who wanted to cancel relegation a few months ago Al.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:26:38 PM
There was a £150 million loan from the PL they rejected though? And an offer for a 20% stake in the EFL that was also rejected. Both which would have gone a long way to keeping clubs in business. So they wont agree to anything will they Fromola?

I think the fact that Parry was already negotiating a much better deal with Liverpool and United may have a bearing on that.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:30:51 PM
The ones offered a rescue package as well as a larger share of the pie moving forward. Theyre clearly concerned about football clubs surviving Al, something that may be alien to yourself as well as the likes of Karen Brady (who had shown disdain previously).

The ones vehemently against are the ones who want to essentially put their foot on the throat of the clubs outside the PL. Clubs who wanted to cancel relegation a few months ago Al.

Are you being deliberately thick.  ;D

What this plan entails is the big 6 getting richer, getting more power whilst the rest of the Premier League lose out on the Overseas deal whilst contributing more to the EFL. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:37:11 PM
Are you being deliberately thick.  ;D

What this plan entails is the big 6 getting richer, getting more power whilst the rest of the Premier League lose out on the Overseas deal whilst contributing more to the EFL.

No need to get nasty again Al :)

The plan doesnt actually entail any such thing. Thats something youve dreamed up. And to be fair it could be a decent educated guess....until you consider one of your other educated guesses on the subject was that the end game was to form an NFL franchise system across world club football. As ever mate youve imagined something in your own mind and youre running with it as a fact.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 10:47:41 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:32:29 PM
I think the fact that Parry was already negotiating a much better deal with Liverpool and United may have a bearing on that.

Its become clear that you dont have much thought for lower league clubs Al but you cant surely think theyd be that thick to reject two solid offers because Rick Parry had an idea in collusion with us and United which was literally always going to be rejected....?

They rejected the offer from the PL for essentially a loan because it was shit. And thats the crux of it Al. Youre talking about taking more power away from the clubs and giving it to the FA and PL. More governance. And that was it. That was the sum total of what theyve got.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 10:53:33 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:42:50 PM
No need to get nasty again Al :)

The plan doesnt actually entail any such thing. Thats something youve dreamed up. And to be fair it could be a decent educated guess....until you consider one of your other educated guesses on the subject was that the end game was to form an NFL franchise system across world club football. As ever mate youve imagined something in your own mind and youre running with it as a fact.

My opinion is that if the clubs end up breaking away then to form a European Super League then the logical conclusion is for that to end up becoming more global. You only have to look at the interest and money that is around in Asia, the US and the Middle East.

Getting back to the plan then allowing the likes of Liverpool and United to sell exclusive rights to 8 of their games internationally on their own platform will clearly make us and United richer whilst reducing the overseas TV deal for the other clubs. Are you seriously arguing that point ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:47:41 PM
Its become clear that you dont have much thought for lower league clubs Al but you cant surely think theyd be that thick to reject two solid offers because Rick Parry had an idea in collusion with us and United which was literally always going to be rejected....?

They rejected the offer from the PL for essentially a loan because it was shit. And thats the crux of it Al. Youre talking about taking more power away from the clubs and giving it to the FA and PL. More governance. And that was it. That was the sum total of what theyve got.

EFL clubs are already mired in unsustainable debt with the prospect of no or restricted crowds for the foreseeable future. They'll probably agree to it out of necessity but where are they getting the means to pay these loans back? Most EFL clubs lose money hand over fist in normal times.
Al

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:47:41 PM
Its become clear that you dont have much thought for lower league clubs Al but you cant surely think theyd be that thick to reject two solid offers because Rick Parry had an idea in collusion with us and United which was literally always going to be rejected....?

They rejected the offer from the PL for essentially a loan because it was shit. And thats the crux of it Al. Youre talking about taking more power away from the clubs and giving it to the FA and PL. More governance. And that was it. That was the sum total of what theyve got.

You do realize that the bailout offered as part of PBP was a loan ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 PM »
Some ideas:

1.) Increase the top flight to 22 teams, take the pressure off the football league. Give 20% of the tv revenue to the league and split the rest evenly.

2.) Have replays in the FA Cup. If the scores are equal at the end of extra time of the replay, have a second replay. Would result in extra revenue for the lower clubs by having more opportunities to play glamour ties.

3.) Have all teams in the second round of the league cup and play the matches over two legs. Guaranteed more revenue for the lower leagues.

4.) Have the winners of the league play the winners of the FA cup at the start of the season and donate the revenue to charity, so that local communities benefit.

Probably inconvenience the top 6, it was just a thought.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:29:51 PM
All I want is a fairer society, what is wrong with that.

A fairer society by deciding arbitrarily certain people are making too much?  You're a joke man, give it up.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1073 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM »
A fairer society in which Al gets to decide on exactly what is fair and unfair for absolutely everything. And if anyone presents any reasoned arguments as to why he is wrong, he will just decide he was even more right than he initially thought.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red1977

Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1074 on: Yesterday at 11:55:34 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM
A fairer society in which Al gets to decide on exactly what is fair and unfair for absolutely everything. And if anyone presents any reasoned arguments as to why he is wrong, he will just decide he was even more right than he initially thought.

To be fair he has said he agrees with all the proposals but is not keen that 9 clubs get to vote on important issues without the need to consult the other clubs. Do you like this part of the proposal?  If so why do you think its a good thing? Or do you think it would be better without?. Just wondering because Al surely isnt the only person who takes that view even if he is the most vocal. And also give the guy a fucking break eh, its not nice reading the thread with people all Jumping on the bandwagon putting the boot in.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1075 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:24:32 PM
A fairer society by deciding arbitrarily certain people are making too much?  You're a joke man, give it up.

I don't have a problem with certain people making more money. Hard work, talent and people investing in their own future deserve reward. The issue is the magnitude of difference between the have and have-nots. Personally I have a problem with people having more money than they could spend in a hundred lifetimes whilst others starve to death.

I also have a problem with the rich getting richer during a pandemic or a period of austerity.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1076 on: Yesterday at 11:59:39 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:27:35 PM
A fairer society in which Al gets to decide on exactly what is fair and unfair for absolutely everything. And if anyone presents any reasoned arguments as to why he is wrong, he will just decide he was even more right than he initially thought.

No, just a fairer society in which the majority decides on the rules and not a privileged minority.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 12:02:54 AM »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:55:34 PM
To be fair he has said he agrees with all the proposals but is not keen that 9 clubs get to vote on important issues without the need to consult the other clubs. Do you like this part of the proposal?  If so why do you think its a good thing? Or do you think it would be better without?. Just wondering because Al surely isnt the only person who takes that view even if he is the most vocal. And also give the guy a fucking break eh, its not nice reading the thread with people all Jumping on the bandwagon putting the boot in.

I've outlined my position in here over the last couple of days. No point doing it again now that this has seemingly come to an end, at least for now. And my thoughts on Al don't eminate from this thread alone, far from it. It's just that this is debate 917 in which he has gotten lost within some very deep anti-FSG rabbit holes.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:59:39 PM
No, just a fairer society in which the majority decides on the rules and not a privileged minority.

So definitely not how the current system works then!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 12:12:10 AM »
This is lovely. A shit plan fails and apparently it's Al's fault for wanting a fairer society. This last few pages have been nothing but attacks on one person for the stance they have taken, a stance that the majority of supporter groups have agreed with. That's not right.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 12:13:48 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 13, 2020, 11:47:33 PM
Everton will have just as much voting power as Liverpool under these proposals, so not sure what you're getting at?

I can't believe how difficult it is for some people to see that changing the one club, one vote system has its merits. Now, I'm not saying the current proposal is the best option, but it does make sense for clubs that have been in the Premier League the longest to have more of a say in the direction it goes in. They will be the ones who will feel the consequences of any decisions.

Under the current system, the aspirations of 13 clubs that pretty much make the League what it is could be denied by say West Brom, Brighton, Fulham, Palace, Burnley, Leeds and Sheffield United. How is that fair when five of them will be playing in the Championship in two years time? If you really want to be democratic, clubs that have recently been in the League or ones that are likely to promoted in the near future should also have a say, as they are likely to benefit/suffer from the decisions more so than some of those that do currently get a vote but that won't be sticking around.

As I said yesterday, seven clubs battling relegation could have denied us a title last season, just to serve their own self interests. This just showed that the current system is broken, because you're never going to get a fair and reasonable vote in terms of agreeing on what is ultimately best for the league. It is just based on what each club is experiencing at that very moment in time.

Your whole argument spectacularly misses the point.

The problem isn't about which vested arguments prevail in which voting scenario the problem is the clubs creating the Premier League in the first place. It shouldn't be about the clubs making things up to suit their own agenda. We need proper governance and a set of rules and regulations that cannot be ridden over rough trod when it suits certain clubs.

The issue is allowing the participants of a competition the leeway to set up rules on the fly depending on how it suits them.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
