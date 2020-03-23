How will people die when it would be socially distanced? Not one thing went wrong at the pilot games.
The plans were for 1000 people to attend games in league two. Glanford park holds 9000 so 250 in each stand.
Safer than a Plane? Train? Bus?
Honestly got no idea of the answer here - but, if they opened it up to 1,000 people would they make much money? Opening the ground would obviously cost money, e.g. staffing, police, etc. Then would it cost extra for it to be COVID safe? Would they make much money when limiting it to 1,000?
The answer the last part might be yes, I really don't know.
In the past few years I've lost a lot of interest in Liverpool, and top flight football in general. I've probably been to more none league matches in the two years pre-lockdown, than Liverpool matches.
I've been tempted to start going none league again this season, but after seeing what's happened in Liverpool I'm glad I ended up swerving.