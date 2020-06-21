« previous next »
Project Big Picture

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #840 on: Today at 02:13:39 PM
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:53:29 PM
So if under the current structure, we'd proposed restarting the league in June and the bottom 7 voted no because of their self interest and the league was null and void (this is assuming the TV companies didn't demand a refund) you'd still have been okay with the current voting rights?

Honestly - who knows. But I'd like to think I'd see it as a group of small-time, self-interested, opportunistic fuckers leveraging a global pandemic to try and improve their own position. I'd like to think I'd see that it wouldn't be correct to remove their votes, along with a proportion of the rest of the league who didn't take that action.

It's purely hypothetical and not based in fact either. All reports at the time had it as 6 clubs who were against the re-start. Funnily enough, the bottom 6. So in that number they wouldn't have pushed it through.

A question in return - would you have given even the slightest shit if it had been City or United 20 odd points clear at the top?
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #841 on: Today at 02:16:17 PM
Al 666 on Today at 01:43:16 PM
Given one of our owners was the Republican Senator for Illinois until 2018, I don't think it is a good idea to bring politicians in to it.

I think its a great idea Al, and will continue to do so :)
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #842 on: Today at 02:16:22 PM
If they scrap the supposed power grab for the big 9 and keep the rest of it could this go through. The EFL will be decimated without support
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #843 on: Today at 02:17:17 PM
wige on Today at 02:13:39 PM
Honestly - who knows. But I'd like to think I'd see it as a group of small-time, self-interested, opportunistic fuckers leveraging a global pandemic to try and improve their own position. I'd like to think I'd see that it wouldn't be correct to remove their votes, along with a proportion of the rest of the league who didn't take that action.

It's purely hypothetical and not based in fact either. All reports at the time had it as 6 clubs who were against the re-start. Funnily enough, the bottom 6. So in that number they wouldn't have pushed it through.

A question in return - would you have given even the slightest shit if it had been City or United 20 odd points clear at the top?

Absolutely not. Because I only care about Liverpool. I've been upfront about that.

But if that had happened, you can be sure United and City would've done everything in their power to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #844 on: Today at 02:18:13 PM
Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:16:22 PM
If they scrap the supposed power grab for the big 9 and keep the rest of it could this go through. The EFL will be decimated without support

Question is if they do remove the power grab part what's in it for the top cubs to still make the offer?
Re: Project Big Picture
Reply #845 on: Today at 02:19:11 PM
Al 666 on Today at 02:13:37 PM
The percentage is going to become irrelevant though for a number of reasons.

Club media
All Premier League clubs have the exclusive rights to sell eight live matches a season directly to fans via their own digital platforms in all international territories.

All Premier League and Championship clubs allowed to show limited in-match highlights on their own digital platforms.

Those two details are going to mean the TV deal will be far less attractive to the TV Companies.

Then you have the big six pushing for a portion of the TV revenue to be based on performance over the last 3 years. That means clubs outside the top 6 will receive less from the overseas TV deal, will receive less in merit payments and will then have to split more of what is left with the EFL. That is why they are up in arms at the power grab.

Aren't we already doing that? You get 10-min or so highlights of every game on the Liverpool YouTube channel
