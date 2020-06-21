So if under the current structure, we'd proposed restarting the league in June and the bottom 7 voted no because of their self interest and the league was null and void (this is assuming the TV companies didn't demand a refund) you'd still have been okay with the current voting rights?



Honestly - who knows. But I'd like to think I'd see it as a group of small-time, self-interested, opportunistic fuckers leveraging a global pandemic to try and improve their own position. I'd like to think I'd see that it wouldn't be correct to remove their votes, along with a proportion of the rest of the league who didn't take that action.It's purely hypothetical and not based in fact either. All reports at the time had it as 6 clubs who were against the re-start. Funnily enough, the bottom 6. So in that number they wouldn't have pushed it through.A question in return - would you have given even the slightest shit if it had been City or United 20 odd points clear at the top?