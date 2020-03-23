« previous next »
Project Big Picture

Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:52:33 AM
It's fine to oppose these plans, or be concerned about the small print, but so far there has been nothing even remotely as good proposed. The PL offer is piss poor in comparison.

Until a few weeks ago this wasn't even an issue for most top clubs. Liverpool fans were celebrating spending £50m on transfers. United fans were bemoaning the lack of transfer spend.

This week after a very dubious 'Big Picture' pitch people are suddenly concerned and arguing in favour. There is no other option on the table as detailed, it seems, so the crap one has to be accepted. A few weeks ago they didn't care. Now, well, if empoweringa few billionaires to run the game as they see fit is what is required, it's a small price to pay, apparently. Why let small clubs ruin the fun of the big ones? Again, a few weeks ago, no one gave a shit. When Liverpool were wining the league under the unpalatable current system, no one gave a shit. Now, it's the only way to save the PL.

I note that quite a few commentators supporting this proposal were on the transfer forums just a few weeks ago preaching parsimony. They were quite belligerent; spending on transfer would ruin the club financially, and only entitled new fans would want to revitalise the team. When Liverpool suddenly splashed out, they changed their tune. Gone were all the concerns about financial stability.

This week the same voices are suddenly in favour of a proposal that would restructure the league unfairly. Fan groups like SOS are hand-wringing hysterics. Those casting doubt on the good intentions of owners that have previously demonstrated bad intentions are misguided. I note, and this is critical, their concerns over the financial well-being of Liverpool no longer stretches to paying 25% of net broadcast income to infinity. Apparently Liverpool couldn't afford to have one round of transfers (clue, they could) but can afford to give away a huge chunk of money annually, for undoubtedly benign purposes.

J'accuse Craig, you are in fact JW Henry.

Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:52:33 AM
All the leak has helped do is further the vested interests of the few clubs that could potentially lose from this - the lower PL clubs. That vested interest is to ensure that the big clubs get hammered over this for being greedy, whilst they carry on collecting money they barely deserve.
It's true to form though isn't it? Their goal is maximum return for minimum effort. I don't see any of this group putting any alternative proposals through without the voting quid pro quo. Why? Because they've no interest in doing so yet happy to veto anything that may alter their sense of security and the status quo. They're just meat in the room, content to bask in the reflective glow of the clubs at the top.


Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:01:14 PM
Exactly. Some party/parties had an interest in having this shut down as quick as possible. The PL's offer is an embarrassment, but public sentiment has now been swayed against PBP by harping on certain points (mainly votes) and getting their interpretation out first.
Unfortunately public sentiment has little sway on the opinions on the "not you mate" clubs. They'll have already entrenched positions based on their own self-interest and the battle lines are clearly drawn. Where public sentiment may help is when there's a public consensus that shows 70+ EFL clubs agree to this proposal, and the timeline for discussion on alternatives (not helped by FA chairman throwing a temper tantrum) is critical. It will only take 2 or 3 clubs to call in the administrators, for PBP to gain momentum and force some hands.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:09:46 PM
Well now the PR will have to switch the focus from that to how the 14 clubs opposed to this are up against 78 clubs who are for it. Including clubs who will go bankrupt if this doesn't pass.

I'm already anticipating Samuels or Winter writing pieces later this year lamenting the greed of bigger clubs when clubs start going bust. The EFL needs to be out there showing the PL plan for what it is. Some of the plan's detractors need to read some of the pieces addressing what each part of the plan represents and compare it to the PL plan before going on about power grabs and greed
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:11:03 PM

This week after a very dubious 'Big Picture' pitch people are suddenly concerned and arguing in favour. There is no other option on the table as detailed, it seems, so the crap one has to be accepted.

May have missed it but I haven't seen anyone suggest this deal 'has to be accepted'. People have simply pointed out that knee jerk dismissing out of hand is silly, that there are good proposals in there alongside some pretty big issues but that it is at least a proposal to start negotiation in the absence of anything else (or PL basically telling EFL to get fucked).

I don't agree that no one gave a shit, I heard numerous discussions on the Anfield Wrap talking about the cliff edge the EPL was facing and how we should take the opportunity of Covid to look again at this in terms of sustainability and Rick Parry tell of the evils of the parachute system.

We are right to be suspicious of the motives but we also need to give FSG some credit for what they have done at Liverpool, a black and white 'evil american hedge funders' or 'white knights' is just pointless.
Re: Project Big Picture
this thread is going around and around

what we need is 9 forum members, which must include the big 6 who have the most posts/been here the longest, to let the rest of us know what the fuck is going on

or are we all talking/arguing about something that isn't based in concrete and therefore if that is the case then where is the mundane thread please?



Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:48:49 AM
Yes - it excludes 50% of the league from having a vote on certain issues.

And right now 35% of the league can stop the rest of the leagues votes mattering on anything. So I ask, what in actuality, is the difference. Not from a moral standpoint, but from an actual one.

Bearing in mind we agree on the point that the board shouldn't be under the control of these clubs, but of the rest, what actually is your problem with it, other than everyone should vote on it. If that is the case, can you explain why we shouldn't extend the votes to anyone that's ever been in the PL? Or ever could be in the PL?

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:11:03 PM
Until a few weeks ago this wasn't even an issue for most top clubs. Liverpool fans were celebrating spending £50m on transfers. United fans were bemoaning the lack of transfer spend.

This week after a very dubious 'Big Picture' pitch people are suddenly concerned and arguing in favour. There is no other option on the table as detailed, it seems, so the crap one has to be accepted. A few weeks ago they didn't care. Now, well, if empoweringa few billionaires to run the game as they see fit is what is required, it's a small price to pay, apparently. Why let small clubs ruin the fun of the big ones? Again, a few weeks ago, no one gave a shit. When Liverpool were wining the league under the unpalatable current system, no one gave a shit. Now, it's the only way to save the PL.

Wrong. As I told you before. Yes, we as Liverpool fans weren't talking about it, because it didn't affect us, these proposals do, plenty of other clubs were.

Quote from: Greg86 on Yesterday at 02:31:42 PM
Not true at all. Took me long to write the below than it did to find the links.

Mirror - 5th August - Premier League clubs face calls to help EFL sides as financial problems mount | The coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on lower league clubs and many are facing a fight to survive without matchday revenue coming in

Teeside Gazette (quoting chair of the Governments DCMS Committee) - 23rd July - Government fear '15 EFL clubs could go bust' in post-virus financial meltdown | Government committee says football model is 'unsustainable' and calls for Premier League help and end to parachutes and wage caps

Daily Mail (I know, I know.) - 28th August - Reckless owners, extravagant spending, doomed takeovers... with the EFL in CRISIS, Sportsmail runs the rule over five struggling clubs who are in GRAVE danger of going bust

EDIT : BBC - April - 'Clubs at every level are at risk' - the financial nightmare facing football

That's from a brief google of "efl clubs financial problems". The problem has been there a while. No one actually wants to solve it though. It's a structural issue that has been ever present since the inception of the PL, and this goes a long way to resolving it. Does it consolidate power for certain areas to a few clubs? Yes. Is that necessarily a bad thing? No, imo.


Quote
I note that quite a few commentators supporting this proposal were on the transfer forums just a few weeks ago preaching parsimony. They were quite belligerent; spending on transfer would ruin the club financially, and only entitled new fans would want to revitalise the team. When Liverpool suddenly splashed out, they changed their tune. Gone were all the concerns about financial stability.

This week the same voices are suddenly in favour of a proposal that would restructure the league unfairly. Fan groups like SOS are hand-wringing hysterics. Those casting doubt on the good intentions of owners that have previously demonstrated bad intentions are misguided. I note, and this is critical, their concerns over the financial well-being of Liverpool no longer stretches to paying 25% of net broadcast income to infinity. Apparently Liverpool couldn't afford to have one round of transfers (clue, they could) but can afford to give away a huge chunk of money annually, for undoubtedly benign purposes.


Nice and subtle misrepresentation, plus a dash of hyperbole. No one is saying these proposals are all perfect, they are a perfectly valid starting point, and serve a long term re-structuring better than the proposals from the Premier League, which weren't in the public light either, nor were the months old proposals of Bernstein et al. Are these shadowy cabals trying to take over governance of the league?

Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:24:51 PM
this thread is going around and around

what we need is 9 forum members, which must include the big 6 who have the most posts/been here the longest, to let the rest of us know what the fuck is going on

or are we all talking/arguing about something that isn't based in concrete and therefore if that is the case then where is the mundane thread please?

I like it, but surely we need a >2/3 majority to vote for that to happen before it can happen?
Re: Project Big Picture
The voting thing - I'm sure it's already been mentioned (but if it hasn't here's my attempt to save English football), why not give every club a vote but weight the votes based on medium term performance, similar to the UEFA coefficient?

Everyone gets a say in matters, but success on the pitch gives you an advantage.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:24:51 PM
this thread is going around and around

what we need is 9 forum members, which must include the big 6 who have the most posts/been here the longest, to let the rest of us know what the fuck is going on

or are we all talking/arguing about something that isn't based in concrete and therefore if that is the case then where is the mundane thread please?

Royhendo, Chakan, Big Dick Nick, Tepid, Sarge and Andy@Salford as the big six with Hazell, Phil M and treeless whopper making up the top 9?
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 12:41:39 PM
And right now 35% of the league can stop the rest of the leagues votes mattering on anything. So I ask, what in actuality, is the difference. Not from a moral standpoint, but from an actual one.

Bearing in mind we agree on the point that the board shouldn't be under the control of these clubs, but of the rest, what actually is your problem with it, other than everyone should vote on it. If that is the case, can you explain why we shouldn't extend the votes to anyone that's ever been in the PL? Or ever could be in the PL?

Wrong. As I told you before. Yes, we as Liverpool fans weren't talking about it, because it didn't affect us, these proposals do, plenty of other clubs were.


Nice and subtle misrepresentation, plus a dash of hyperbole. No one is saying these proposals are all perfect, they are a perfectly valid starting point, and serve a long term re-structuring better than the proposals from the Premier League, which weren't in the public light either, nor were the months old proposals of Bernstein et al. Are these shadowy cabals trying to take over governance of the league?

I like it, but surely we need a >2/3 majority to vote for that to happen before it can happen?

All of those are links to organisations outside the top clubs calling for help. Meanwhile Arsenal were firing Gunnarsaraus and bringing in Partey for £50m, United were trying to land Sancho, Liverpool were bringing in Jota etc. they sure looked worried. I note the PL declined to comment as well.
Re: Project Big Picture
David Bernstein to call for independent regulation in fight over football's future

Former FA chairman and other grandees to enter fray
Proposal to come amid controversy over Project Big Picture

The former Football Association chairman David Bernstein and other grandees are expected to make an intervention on Thursday in the escalating battle over the games organisational future, by calling for independent regulation.

It will be far from the first time Bernstein has expressed this view since he ended his stint as chairman in 2013, but the idea this time is understood to be fleshed out in a report worked up over six months with a small group of people independent of the FA.

They have so far not been named, except for David Davies, the former executive director of the FA until 2006, who has been centrally involved. The idea of independent regulation has been discussed for decades and proposed by supporter representative groups, but always opposed by the FA and leagues, including when Bernstein was the chairman.

In 2016 Bernstein and two other former FA chairmen, Greg Dyke and David Triesman, with Davies and the former FA chief executive Alex Horne, publicly called for independent regulation, saying their own experience had shown them the FA was incapable of protecting the wider game from the financial might of the Premier League.

The proposal now has extra appeal given the disruption caused this week by the emergence of Project Big Picture, the plan developed by Liverpool and Manchester United, with the EFL chairman Rick Parry. It would cement Premier League voting power in the hands of the big six clubs, while also proposing the Premier League pays the EFL the £250m Parry says the 72 clubs need to cope with the immediate coronavirus crisis, and 25% of TV money, a redistribution greater than any since the 1992 Premier League breakaway.

The FA chairman, Greg Clarke, has publicly opposed the plan and said the games key stakeholders should work together, but Bernstein, Davies and their group will argue that the FA itself has long been unable to be a robust governing body of the professional game.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/14/david-bernstein-to-call-for-independent-regulation-in-fight-over-football-future
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:43:45 PM
Royhendo, Chakan, Big Dick Nick, Tepid, Sarge and Andy@Salford as the big six with Hazell, Phil M and treeless whopper making up the top 9?

gets my vote

Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:43:45 PM
Royhendo, Chakan, Big Dick Nick, Tepid, Sarge and Andy@Salford as the big six with Hazell, Phil M and treeless whopper making up the top 9?

Surely it'd need to be 30% of the RAWK membership?

Seeing as the "Big 6" represent 30% of the clubs in the league? Choosing 6/9 RAWKers to represent 1000's of members is proportionally wrong :P
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:43:45 PM
Royhendo, Chakan, Big Dick Nick, Tepid, Sarge and Andy@Salford as the big six with Hazell, Phil M and treeless whopper making up the top 9?
Am I Crystal Palace? Im Crystal fucking Palace arent I!
Re: Project Big Picture
I say we form our own forum away from the top 6 posters.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:54:57 PM
Am I Crystal Palace? Im Crystal fucking Palace arent I!

I think youre Benfleet under 9s
Re: Project Big Picture
It seems like most of the opposition to PBP in here is the so new voting structure of the proposal.  However, it sounds like the opposition from PL clubs is actually the money that will be given to the EFL as they don't want to potentially strengthen their rivals.  Just like when some of them voted to null & void the previous season which would have eliminated any relegation, they are voting in their own selfish interests and not what's best for the game.  So, while everyone is furious at the owners of the big 6 I think that some of that vitriol should be saved for the other owners who seemingly are ok with clubs down the pyramid going bankrupt.   
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:44:58 PM
All of those are links to organisations outside the top clubs calling for help. Meanwhile Arsenal were firing Gunnarsaraus and bringing in Partey for £50m, United were trying to land Sancho, Liverpool were bringing in Jota etc. they sure looked worried. I note the PL declined to comment as well.

Given FSG been working on this for years it's pretty clear they've been giving consideration to it long term.

There's plenty of articles about bailout discussions. I'm sure you can use Google.
Re: Project Big Picture
For all the posters having a go at the smaller Premier League clubs over this, I have a very simple question. Considering their comparitively small merchandising streams mean they've been hit harder by the lockdown than the big clubs, why should they vote for a measure that will involve them forking out large sums of money through a deal that will also take away their voting rights, increase their chances of relegation and remove their best chance of winning silverwear?

It can't be 'for the good of the game', because the simple counterpoint is: Why can't the same bailout be put forward in a way that doesn't give the big clubs all that extra power?
Re: Project Big Picture
Reading the thread,  there seems to be this idea of elite clubs / longstanding / putting down roots,  pointless mid table clubs,  newly / recently promoted sides bound for relegation.

Need to take a step back and digest just how delusional / condescending that is.  You can use probability to project a club's fortunes -  newly promoted,  manager quality, ownership strength etc -  to predict a league finish but clubs like Wolves,  Burnley,  Leicester  do break those projections. We were flirting with upper midtable under Hodgson,  who knows where we would've ended up if he were succeeded by two poor appointments. Chelsea and especially Totenham weren't up to much beyond comfortable existence in the recent past. Totenham still aren't, where it counts.

Point is,  the pathway should be kept as open possible for a newly promoted Leeds to win the league this season or Man Utd / City / Liverpool to get relegated.  Nobody's elite.  You do anything to corrupt the integrity of the fight,  the problem is you.

Henry made his money in the F &  O section of the markets.  It's the job to minimise risk,  cap losses,  often in exchange for a limit on profits.  It's no surprise that one of the relegation spots is to be turned into a playoff,  I would wager the next step there is to get rid of it altogether.

There are clear reasons no one gives a shit about most American sports beyond Americans versus the global appeal of English football.  Looking at all our efforts / proposals under FSG on this front over the years, I don't think they'll truly understand.  Perhaps in their own heads,  they're doing the best for the club.  They're clearly doing it to minimise risks to their investment at a cost to the sport's integrity. You can recognise the great quality of work in areas while not being enamoured of the person / group and not trusting them fully.

I actually think the game's decision making process should be taken out of the hands of active participants.

Edit: what scouseratheart posted (the article)

Re: Project Big Picture
I have only read the key points and some seem good and others maybe not so good. I guess for me looking at the Glaziers and our owners - do I think they are doing this with the intention of what is best for the league or are they doing this with what is best for their pockets and own self interest. As they are first and foremost business men I would presume the latter. I have no problem with them trying to make Liverpool Football Club the most profitable in the world, in fact that is what I expect them to do, as long as most of that is re invested into the club/team etc I don't really see a problem.

I do think the bigger teams that pull in the bigger audiences should get a larger portion of TV income etc but I am not sure that six teams being able to make the decisions for the rest of the league is such a good idea. In fact I think that's a slippery slope. I presume some of the key points outlined that are positive for other teams could then be changed by the big six whenever they see fit further down the line. I think the little bit of integrity the league has is all important and that needs to remain. As a competition it cannot be changed to suit the bigger sides whenever they feel the need.

I have not read the detail so not sure if this is exactly how it could/would work. Also at the same time I don't necessarily agree with one team one vote when every club has slightly different needs. 

Ultimately I would feel a lot more comfortable with someone deciding the changes that wasn't in it for the money but was in it for the love of the game. Someone that could look at every teams needs and come to the best compromise with no self interest.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:56:46 PM
I think youre Benfleet under 9s
better than I thought then
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 12:41:39 AM
And right now 35% of the league can stop the rest of the leagues votes mattering on anything. So I ask, what in actuality, is the difference. Not from a moral standpoint, but from an actual one.

1 - That the 35% isn't a fixed group. It can be made from any combination of the 20 PL clubs.
2 - That having the ability to vote on something is different from not having the ability to vote on something.

As an example.

Currently - Liverpool brings forward the notion that board member A should be removed from their post.

14 votes required to pass, each of the 20 clubs gets a vote.

vs

Future. Liverpool brings forward the notion that board member A should be removed from their post. 9 clubs don't get a vote and 6 of the remaining 9 are required to pass.

Am I spectacularly missing something? Isn't that right? Isn't that clearly and definably completely different?

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 12:41:39 PM
Bearing in mind we agree on the point that the board shouldn't be under the control of these clubs, but of the rest, what actually is your problem with it, other than everyone should vote on it. If that is the case, can you explain why we shouldn't extend the votes to anyone that's ever been in the PL? Or ever could be in the PL?

I'll split that to two:

What's my problem with it aside from the voting differences.

That in my opinion, based on a fair amount of reading over the last 2/3 days - this is a power grab, long in the making, designed to allow the big clubs greater control of the competition, who competes against them and television distribution through their own media. A perfect storm of a financially fucked and desperate EFL has been identified in May of this year and financial reforms tacked on to try and push through the real agenda - consolidation of power and castration of opposition. Aside from my natural inclination to not feel comfortable with the trend towards monopolisation of power - I like the way that the league shares the TV rights and at least gives other clubs some remote chance of competing with the established superclubs - who don't exactly need much help considering their utter domination of domestic football for the last 20 years.

"can you explain why we shouldn't extend the votes to anyone that's ever been in the PL? Or ever could be in the PL?"

Not really, and definitely not without doing a load of research, analysis and writing which considers a huge variety of possibilities that aren't laid out in your two suggestions. Maybe a complete reform of the way the game is governed that includes extending votes is a good idea? Maybe it's not? Maybe the PL and EFL should be abolished or combined with everyone getting a vote depending on some level of performance? Maybe it's better to remove any sort of governance from club representatives and put it in a fans forum? I don't know. I'm certainly not qualified to know, and the possibilities are, as far as I can see - huge and varied. I still don't see why saying "what about this other potential solution/problem" in some way lends weight to or against the one that is on the table. I'm just judging that one on its own merits - a fair amount of good, but the power grab - unacceptable to me.
Re: Project Big Picture
Cecil the Snake giving his opinion now...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54535326
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:54:57 PM
Am I Crystal Palace? Im Crystal fucking Palace arent I!

With only 4 and a half thousand posts mate you're not even Hartlepool.


Edit: Didn't know Benfleet had an U9 team. Very apt.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:17:50 PM
Cecil the Snake giving his opinion now...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54535326

The more these detestable twats like Purslow and Karen Brady come out against it, the more I want it to happen. I know thats a shit reason but fuck them.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:17:50 PM
Cecil the Snake giving his opinion now...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54535326

So Purslow and Brady both against it. The Torys too I believe?
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 01:18:04 PM
With only 4 and a half thousand posts mate you're not even Hartlepool.


Edit: Didn't know Benfleet had an U9 team. Very apt.
Quality not quantity they say.. ah actually fail on both counts then.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:16:52 PM
1 - That the 35% isn't a fixed group. It can be made from any combination of the 20 PL clubs.
2 - That having the ability to vote on something is different from not having the ability to vote on something.

As an example.

Currently - Liverpool brings forward the notion that board member A should be removed from their post.

14 votes required to pass, each of the 20 clubs gets a vote.

vs

Future. Liverpool brings forward the notion that board member A should be removed from their post. 9 clubs don't get a vote and 6 of the remaining 9 are required to pass.

Am I spectacularly missing something? Isn't that right? Isn't that clearly and definably completely different?

Yes, you're missing that I agree with you on the board hiring and firing, as I've said multiple times, so the example is a bit of a red herring.

1) Nor is the 9. It fluctuates as LTS's change. And could, and should (imo) be amended as to what quantifies an LTS. Are you completely opposed to the principle of moving away from 1 club one vote? This does really tie in to the last point about extending votes.

2) This is what I meant by a moral argument. If your vote is rendered meaningless, there's no real difference as to how that's done if you can't stop it.

Quote
I'll split that to two:

What's my problem with it aside from the voting differences.

That in my opinion, based on a fair amount of reading over the last 2/3 days - this is a power grab, long in the making, designed to allow the big clubs greater control of the competition, who competes against them and television distribution through their own media. A perfect storm of a financially fucked and desperate EFL has been identified in May of this year and financial reforms tacked on to try and push through the real agenda - consolidation of power and castration of opposition. Aside from my natural inclination to not feel comfortable with the trend towards monopolisation of power - I like the way that the league shares the TV rights and at least gives other clubs some remote chance of competing with the established superclubs - who don't exactly need much help considering their utter domination of domestic football for the last 20 years.

Fair enough. The only point I'd make is that the distribution of TV rights isn't within the remit of the new voting structure proposed.

Quote
"can you explain why we shouldn't extend the votes to anyone that's ever been in the PL? Or ever could be in the PL?"

Not really, and definitely not without doing a load of research, analysis and writing which considers a huge variety of possibilities that aren't laid out in your two suggestions. Maybe a complete reform of the way the game is governed that includes extending votes is a good idea? Maybe it's not? Maybe the PL and EFL should be abolished or combined with everyone getting a vote depending on some level of performance? Maybe it's better to remove any sort of governance from club representatives and put it in a fans forum? I don't know. I'm certainly not qualified to know, and the possibilities are, as far as I can see - huge and varied. I still don't see why saying "what about this other potential solution/problem" in some way lends weight to or against the one that is on the table. I'm just judging that one on its own merits - a fair amount of good, but the power grab - unacceptable to me.

I'm trying to explore the argument against the voting reforms, and understand if it's simply a fear of change, or if there's actual principles behind it, and what those principles are. Or even a combination of both.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:22:03 PM
So Purslow and Brady both against it. The Torys too I believe?
I'd imagine oozing somewhere under a rock, David Cameron is definitely against it, given his unfailing sworn allegiance to West H...umm, Aston Vill....err, any club playing in claret and blue.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:22:03 PM
So Purslow and Brady both against it. The Torys too I believe?

Given one of our owners was the Republican Senator for Illinois until 2018, I don't think it is a good idea to bring politicians in to it.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 08:40:17 AM
In any given season, you have 3 promoted teams who are immediate favourites for of relegation. Then you have teams like Burnley, West Ham, Villa, Brighton and Newcastle who start each year with the aim of simply staying in the league.

That's 8 out of the 20 teams who have no interests in looking at the long-term development of the league but want to keep the status quo as is. The financial gap between the Premier League and the Championship has made that even worse.

I don't agree with all the proposals but its only natural that the clubs who are regulars of the Premier League seek more control over how it shapes up over the medium and long term.
I would suggest 3 consecutive seasons in the Premier League before any club is given voting status.
Currently, 14 clubs would qualify.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:17:50 PM
Cecil the Snake giving his opinion now...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54535326

Reading between the lines of what he is saying, it's down to money and the likes of Villa not wanting to give up a bigger share to the EFL clubs, which is ironic given the fact they stayed up due to some dodgy cameras. Given Villa wanted an exemption from playing matches in the restart if the likes of Grealish or McGinn got COVID, his comments aren't surprising.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:28:05 PM
Yes, you're missing that I agree with you on the board hiring and firing, as I've said multiple times, so the example is a bit of a red herring.

But the discussion here is about

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:28:05 PM
right now 35% of the league can stop the rest of the leagues votes mattering on anything. So I ask, what in actuality, is the difference. Not from a moral standpoint, but from an actual one.

And that's not just related to board changes. It literally removes a vote from half of the proposed league on certain matters. That's an actual difference, not a moral one.

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:28:05 PM
1) Nor is the 9. It fluctuates as LTS's change. And could, and should (imo) be amended as to what quantifies an LTS. Are you completely opposed to the principle of moving away from 1 club one vote? This does really tie in to the last point about extending votes.

Technically it's not a fixed group, in reality 6 of the 9 and probably Everton too, are as fixed as you can possibly make it without explicity writing a rule that says "The big 6 will always be LTS"

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:28:05 PM
2) This is what I meant by a moral argument. If your vote is rendered meaningless, there's no real difference as to how that's done if you can't stop it.

Again, through the current example - no specific group of clubs have their individual votes rendered meaningless. In the future example, a specific group of clubs have their vote removed. That's not a moral difference.

Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:28:05 PM
I'm trying to explore the argument against the voting reforms, and understand if it's simply a fear of change, or if there's actual principles behind it, and what those principles are. Or even a combination of both.

Absolutely not a fear of change. It's more that I don't think consolidating power at the top of the game is good for the game. Even though it may, currently, be in Liverpool's interests. Happy to consider any proposals of reform (like my considerations mean the slightest fucking thing anyway :D)

Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:44:38 PM
Reading between the lines of what he is saying, it's down to money and the likes of Villa not wanting to give up a bigger share to the EFL clubs, which is ironic given the fact they stayed up due to some dodgy cameras. Given Villa wanted an exemption from playing matches in the restart if the likes of Grealish or McGinn got COVID, his comments aren't surprising.

Isn't the solution simple, surely the big 6 should give the rest a bigger share of TV revenues. You know instead of continually demanding a bigger slice of the TV money. Or is self-interest only important if it doesn't involve us.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:46:24 PM
But the discussion here is about

And that's not just related to board changes. It literally removes a vote from half of the proposed league on certain matters. That's an actual difference, not a moral one.

Technically it's not a fixed group, in reality 6 of the 9 and probably Everton too, are as fixed as you can possibly make it without explicity writing a rule that says "The big 6 will always be LTS"

Again, through the current example - no specific group of clubs have their individual votes rendered meaningless. In the future example, a specific group of clubs have their vote removed. That's not a moral difference.

Absolutely not a fear of change. It's more that I don't think consolidating power at the top of the game is good for the game. Even though it may, currently, be in Liverpool's interests. Happy to consider any proposals of reform (like my considerations mean the slightest fucking thing anyway :D)



So if under the current structure, we'd proposed restarting the league in June and the bottom 7 voted no because of their self interest and the league was null and void (this is assuming the TV companies didn't demand a refund) you'd still have been okay with the current voting rights?

Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:48:56 PM
Isn't the solution simple, surely the big 6 should give the rest a bigger share of TV revenues. You know instead of continually demanding a bigger slice of the TV money. Or is self-interest only important if it doesn't involve us.

Aren't the lower leagues getting 25% of future TV deals in this project instead of the 8% now?
Re: Project Big Picture
Something that was mentioned yesterday that hasn't been picked up since is the issue of how cohesive the top 6 would be.

I can understand Henry wanting to have some influence over whether a.n. other country can buy a.n.other club and lavish billions on it, because that can affect his investment, and our chances of future success to be fair.

But is he being a pragmatist and effectively saying he can work with Chelsea and City, as long as there are no more like them? Or is the reality that there are huge ideological difference between the top 6 and they are unlikely to ever agree.

If it were me, I'd ask for veto over future ownership and stricter spending limits in the hope I'd get one of them, but would City and Chelsea agree to the latter?

There's a decent debate to be had on all of this, but there are some pretty entrenched positions too.

What annoys me sometimes is the use of Shanklyisms to try and make out that we are this Socialist utopia when in fact as a club, we have always understood the importance of revenue. We can have internal values and ideals which are great, but it's a different thing from the club wanting to generate income to spend on players, which in the past has often been to the possible detriment of other clubs.

I didn't see Shankly wanting to share the proceeds of our early European campaigns which were then spent on the team and stadium. The same Shankly who on a few occasions threatened to resign if the board didn't sign a player. He wasn't bothered where the money came from, he just wanted to win. The club has had money from the Moores family, from Europe, from bigger than average crowds, from Hitachi and Crown, from the change to keeping all home gate receipts. The link being that whatever era you are in, from the earliest days of professionalism to the present day, if you want good players they need paying and to do that you need income. The club, apart from the David Moores era, has always been looking after its own interests. Nothing has changed.

It's interesting that this has been going on a while, and to me it is a perfectly logical response to the increasing risk that has subsequently come to pass, that FFP would not be enforced by UEFA. If they won't control it then We will. I think the antics of a few clubs a few months back has provided another reminder of the need for reform.

Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:46:24 PM
But the discussion here is about

And that's not just related to board changes. It literally removes a vote from half of the proposed league on certain matters. That's an actual difference, not a moral one.

Technically it's not a fixed group, in reality 6 of the 9 and probably Everton too, are as fixed as you can possibly make it without explicity writing a rule that says "The big 6 will always be LTS"

Again, through the current example - no specific group of clubs have their individual votes rendered meaningless. In the future example, a specific group of clubs have their vote removed. That's not a moral difference.

It comes to do whether it's better to seem fair, but still be unfair, or be unfair, and make it clear that it's unfair, and the basis on which that is done.

Quote
Absolutely not a fear of change. It's more that I don't think consolidating power at the top of the game is good for the game. Even though it may, currently, be in Liverpool's interests. Happy to consider any proposals of reform (like my considerations mean the slightest fucking thing anyway :D)

I agree, our debate does nothing in the end, which is why I try to keep it fairly lighthearted, and just tossing things back and forth  ;D


Things like this:
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:53:29 PM
So if under the current structure, we'd proposed restarting the league in June and the bottom 7 voted no because of their self interest and the league was null and void (this is assuming the TV companies didn't demand a refund) you'd still have been okay with the current voting rights?
and the rejection of 5 subs, does make me consider whether we should give a toss about the other clubs that are willing to go against our interest so much, and if we get chance to protect ourselves, take it.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:54:49 PM
Something that was mentioned yesterday that hasn't been picked up since is the issue of how cohesive the top 6 would be.

I can understand Henry wanting to have some influence over whether a.n. other country can buy a.n.other club and lavish billions on it, because that can affect his investment, and our chances of future success to be fair.

But is he being a pragmatist and effectively saying he can work with Chelsea and City, as long as there are no more like them? Or is the reality that there are huge ideological difference between the top 6 and they are unlikely to ever agree.

If it were me, I'd ask for veto over future ownership and stricter spending limits in the hope I'd get one of them, but would City and Chelsea agree to the latter?

There's a decent debate to be had on all of this, but there are some pretty entrenched positions too.

What annoys me sometimes is the use of Shanklyisms to try and make out that we are this Socialist utopia when in fact as a club, we have always understood the importance of revenue. We can have internal values and ideals which are great, but it's a different thing from the club wanting to generate income to spend on players, which in the past has often been to the possible detriment of other clubs.

I didn't see Shankly wanting to share the proceeds of our early European campaigns which were then spent on the team and stadium. The same Shankly who on a few occasions threatened to resign if the board didn't sign a player. He wasn't bothered where the money came from, he just wanted to win. The club has had money from the Moores family, from Europe, from bigger than average crowds, from Hitachi and Crown, from the change to keeping all home gate receipts. The link being that whatever era you are in, from the earliest days of professionalism to the present day, if you want good players they need paying and to do that you need income. The club, apart from the David Moores era, has always been looking after its own interests. Nothing has changed.

It's interesting that this has been going on a while, and to me it is a perfectly logical response to the increasing risk that has subsequently come to pass, that FFP would not be enforced by UEFA. If they won't control it then We will. I think the antics of a few clubs a few months back has provided another reminder of the need for reform.



This is fair and I'm guilty of that I suppose. I do think there's a difference between acting ruthlessly with cash that's been earned through success and the snowball of that generating better sponsorship etc and looking to leverage a global pandemic which has exacerbated the huge financial differences between the top and bottom of English football in order to gain greater control over the running of the competitions (which lead to those cash rewards) themselves.
Re: Project Big Picture
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:54:42 PM
Aren't the lower leagues getting 25% of future TV deals in this project instead of the 8% now?

The percentage is going to become irrelevant though for a number of reasons.

Club media
All Premier League clubs have the exclusive rights to sell eight live matches a season directly to fans via their own digital platforms in all international territories.

All Premier League and Championship clubs allowed to show limited in-match highlights on their own digital platforms.

Those two details are going to mean the TV deal will be far less attractive to the TV Companies.

Then you have the big six pushing for a portion of the TV revenue to be based on performance over the last 3 years. That means clubs outside the top 6 will receive less from the overseas TV deal, will receive less in merit payments and will then have to split more of what is left with the EFL. That is why they are up in arms at the power grab.
