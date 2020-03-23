Something that was mentioned yesterday that hasn't been picked up since is the issue of how cohesive the top 6 would be.



I can understand Henry wanting to have some influence over whether a.n. other country can buy a.n.other club and lavish billions on it, because that can affect his investment, and our chances of future success to be fair.



But is he being a pragmatist and effectively saying he can work with Chelsea and City, as long as there are no more like them? Or is the reality that there are huge ideological difference between the top 6 and they are unlikely to ever agree.



If it were me, I'd ask for veto over future ownership and stricter spending limits in the hope I'd get one of them, but would City and Chelsea agree to the latter?



There's a decent debate to be had on all of this, but there are some pretty entrenched positions too.



What annoys me sometimes is the use of Shanklyisms to try and make out that we are this Socialist utopia when in fact as a club, we have always understood the importance of revenue. We can have internal values and ideals which are great, but it's a different thing from the club wanting to generate income to spend on players, which in the past has often been to the possible detriment of other clubs.



I didn't see Shankly wanting to share the proceeds of our early European campaigns which were then spent on the team and stadium. The same Shankly who on a few occasions threatened to resign if the board didn't sign a player. He wasn't bothered where the money came from, he just wanted to win. The club has had money from the Moores family, from Europe, from bigger than average crowds, from Hitachi and Crown, from the change to keeping all home gate receipts. The link being that whatever era you are in, from the earliest days of professionalism to the present day, if you want good players they need paying and to do that you need income. The club, apart from the David Moores era, has always been looking after its own interests. Nothing has changed.



It's interesting that this has been going on a while, and to me it is a perfectly logical response to the increasing risk that has subsequently come to pass, that FFP would not be enforced by UEFA. If they won't control it then We will. I think the antics of a few clubs a few months back has provided another reminder of the need for reform.



