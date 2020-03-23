A 50-million-quid-worth Championship playoff game, parachute payments enabling newcomers to spend tons of dough on new players and get themselves in financial trouble the moment the yo-yo effect hits are supporting your "nothing was broke" statement?
In the 2018/19 accounts, more than half the clubs in the Championship had a wage/turnover ratio that exceeded their annual turnover. Hull's wage/turnover ratio would have exceeded 200% without parachute payments. We've seen Wigan, Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn and Portsmouth end up in disarray upon relegation. Rick Parry has called parachute payments an evil that he would like to eliminate, because in his view they distort competition in the Championship. I'd argue that competitiveness isn't really the issue.
If you were to look at the fourteen years prior to the introduction of parachute payments and the fourteen years since you'd find that:
- The same number of clubs who were relegated were able to bounce back up after one season out of the PL (11)
- More clubs were coming up straight back up in their second year in the Championship prior to parachute payments than they do now
- The average final position of clubs during their first year in the Championship was about the same in both periods; the average final position in seasons two and three were actually slightly better prior to parachute payments
- The same number of clubs managed to get relegated to League 1 within three years of exiting the PL (5).
The distortion the parachute payments have created is that clubs seem to be using them not as a cushion, but as a means to continue spending beyond their means (despite often offloading their best players) in a mad attempt to try and get into the PL at the first attempt. Once the payments end, the clubs are still often spend beyond their means, because they keep hoping if they put enough coins into the machine eventually they're going to hit the PL jackpot. The payments become an addiction and the clubs largely aren't reforming their ways once they are gone. It's not sustainable. Hence, why it's been already reported that a few chairmen are quite happy for salary caps to be imposed in the EFL because they believe it will act as a brake on spending and act as a means to promote healthier finances.
I don't like parachute payments but what is the alternative a chasm between the Premier League and the Championship.
Financially stable clubs that aren't threatened with insolvency a season or two after being relegated