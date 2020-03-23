Have I missed something here, or are you inventing a scenario to justify your fear of another invented scenario occurring? Have the big clubs pushed for guaranteed Champions League places?



A lot of the fear of the "power grab" elements of this comes from people who I think need to more carefully read the power that the 9 would actually receive. It looks scary, I understand that, but I'm not sure the additional powers extend particularly far. I wonder if it would be more palatable if it was a 10/15 scenario rather than a 6/9? I think there is some merit to the argument that clubs who have been in the Premier League longer could have more of a say over certain aspects.



Those who argue that the additional powers element of the proposal should be removed, do you see there being enough incentive for the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd to push this plan forwards without it? I think most agree that the redistribution of funds across the system has the potential to save dozens of clubs and should happen, but it is idealistic at best to expect major clubs to agree to this without something in return. Would the reduction of domestic fixtures and an expanded Champions League be enough?



No, because I suspect that's what it's always been about. Article on the athletic saying as much. Henry being frustrated that Huddersfield had as much sway as Liverpool back in 2017. Would imagine as these discussions are 3 odd years in the making that it's started with the goal of increasing the power of the bigger clubs and been extended from there. Athletic saying the financial reforms, or at least some of them, were tacked on in May.Whilst this may have been in the works for years it screams opportunistic to pack it all together and get it out there now, whilst a huge portion of the pyramid is desperate for cash to survive, will likely never be affected by the power grab and have been shamefully deserted by government and the PL. Their desperation for the cash means this sounds amazing - and crucially, from their perspective IT IS. They will put their collective weight behind it, and if FSG and the Glazers can get the other 6 big clubs, and then the next 3 proposed majority shareholders, on board then all of a sudden it's 11 PL clubs acting 'selfishly' and preventing the financial rescue of English football's pyramid.I maintain that I'm ashamed we're involved and pushing it from that angle which, given the time frames - precovid - and conjecture around the motivation - seems like nothing but annoyance that every PL club has an equal say and prevents the bigger clubs from pushing through their agendas - mainly, increased money, security of status, control over key points of competition law and freedom to sell via their own media.The financial bailout and reformed distribution of revenues should be pushed through without anything else from the plan. Is it in our interests? No. Is it in the collective interests of English football? Yes. I don't think the rights of millions of people across the country to watch their football teams play should be destroyed because of decades of failure from national and footballing government bodies exacerbated by a crippling World-wide pandemic. The PL, led by its biggest, established clubs, has the ability to prevent that and it doesn't need more power in return to do so.