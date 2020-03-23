« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Project Big Picture  (Read 21498 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:31:31 PM
They are calling for Parry's head because he has been negotiating with the likes of Liverpool and United behind the backs of the rest of the League. To be honest I think the other clubs have every right to be upset.

Or it could be that Clubs are on the verge of going under and this is the only proposal on the table. Who knows if Parry hadn't been sneaking off for secret negotiations then this may have been resolved by now.
This is nonsensical Al. Every right to be upset? Seems at least 6 of the other 9 weren't consulted either. Secret negotiations? It's not like they were in cahoots trying to get an ex partie agreement, just iron out the details of a comprehensive and very sensitive proposal to be put before the others. Your suggestion that it's simply the clandestine nature (and Parry's fault) that has a small group of self-interested PL clingers-on crying foul, is ridiculous.

I'm no fan of Coco but he's doing his job, unlike the lazy spineless functionaries that comprise the rest of the English football establishment.  The pretty much unanimous support of the 72 clubs under his remit also supports that. He may not be the slickest of operators (to put it mildly) but he's served as CEO of the PL, Liverpool, and now the EFL, which makes him uniquely qualified in the context of negotiating a way forward for his member clubs and the football pyramid as a whole.

I don't see it as malevolent or untrustworthy that he's quietly sought support from the historically big two clubs to then gain buy in from the other 4. Evidently, the PL themselves don't want to alter the status quo (hello irony, meet hypocrisy) and clearly don't give a fuck what happens to peasant clubs outside of their castle walls.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:34 PM by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Illmatic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 01:38:17 PM
Other than the big 6, all other clubs do not have the confidence that they wont be involved in a relegation battle if the teams are shrunk to 18

Only mere 18 points separates the 7th place and 15th place who is the last to be safe under PBP. Majority of the teams wouldnt want their whole season to be about relegation fight.

To put it in perspective, 18points is the same gap between us and City.

To be honest every club outside of top 6 is just a few failed signings and a bad managerial appointment away from a regulation scrape. For this reason I would be very surprised if you could get 14 clubs to vote to reduce the number of teams in the PL.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:24 PM by Illmatic »
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:57:49 PM
Al vs Craig

Thanks - yes I picked that up (!) - am now wading through pages trying to establish their respective positions. I've not read enough about it so I'm currently still on the fence, albeit I'm wary of change to something which provides so much joy to millions of people throughout the entirety of their lives. I also query the extent that the covid crisis is impacting this and the respective positions of clubs. Although decisions may have to be made to protect some clubs on the verge of bankruptcy, I would hate the beautiful game to be damaged by those hopefully short term (albeit paramount) goals.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:11:48 PM
Well...sort of. In a Audley Harrison Vs Mike Tyson sense

You chinese mate ? Europe we read the other way around
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:43:54 PM
I don't like parachute payments but what is the alternative a chasm between the Premier League and the Championship.
The very reason and the very essence of the PL existence (outside of inventing football) is to make money. The PL separated from the rest of the football pyramid so that they can keep the profit, reinvest and grow it without the influence of the rest of the historical grassroots football. Then they throw parachute packages as chum for sharks. I get it, it's a form of "spreading the wealth". But what happens when a shark bites? The newly promoted club faces two options: (1) invest heavily to practically replenish the squad (now that they can do that with the newly found wealth) so that they can stay in the PL, which has become better by a significant gap due to those very same financial resources, or (2) invest modestly, strengthen the squad and hope to survive. It's a very fine line! So fine that one wrong financial decision can ruin a club. Clubs accept huge risk just to be a part of that isolated elite called the PL. It is financially justified speculation which eventually comes to bite.

I hate parachute payments because of the financial instability they bring to the lower leagues. The only exception are the Cherries, whose story is inspiring. But if it wasn't for this imbalance, there would be more such stories of teams building up from the ground and making it to the top league. I'm of the opinion that the very existence of the PL puts a lid on such opportunities. So, I'm all for changing the structure to a smooth transition between the tiers, less isolation, more and better distribution of financial gain, etc. I'm not saying that the Big Picture does that, but it's a good step to open a discussion. However, all teams in any league should have decision making power, albeit by a qualified majority.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,886
  • Dutch Class
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:27:12 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:34:37 PM
A 50-million-quid-worth Championship playoff game, parachute payments enabling newcomers to spend tons of dough on new players and get themselves in financial trouble the moment the yo-yo effect hits are supporting your "nothing was broke" statement?

In the 2018/19 accounts, more than half the clubs in the Championship had a wage/turnover ratio that exceeded their annual turnover. Hull's wage/turnover ratio would have exceeded 200% without parachute payments. We've seen Wigan, Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn and Portsmouth end up in disarray upon relegation. Rick Parry has called parachute payments an evil that he would like to eliminate, because in his view they distort competition in the Championship. I'd argue that competitiveness isn't really the issue.

If you were to look at the fourteen years prior to the introduction of parachute payments and the fourteen years since you'd  find that:

- The same number of clubs who were relegated were able to bounce back up after one season out of the PL (11)
- More clubs were coming up straight back up in their second year in the Championship prior to parachute payments than they do now
- The average final position of clubs during their first year in the Championship was about the same in both periods; the average final position in seasons two and three were actually slightly better prior to parachute payments
- The same number of clubs managed to get relegated to League 1 within three years of exiting the PL (5).

The distortion the parachute payments have created is that clubs seem to be using them not as a cushion, but as a means to continue spending beyond their means (despite often offloading their best players) in a mad attempt to try and get into the PL at the first attempt. Once the payments end, the clubs are still often spend beyond their means, because they keep hoping if they put enough coins into the machine eventually they're going to hit the PL jackpot. The payments become an addiction and the clubs largely aren't reforming their ways once they are gone. It's not sustainable. Hence, why it's been already reported that a few chairmen are quite happy for salary caps to be imposed in the EFL because they believe it will act as a brake on spending and act as a means to promote healthier finances.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:43:54 PM
I don't like parachute payments but what is the alternative a chasm between the Premier League and the Championship.

Financially stable clubs that aren't threatened with insolvency a season or two after being relegated
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 PM »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 10:14:54 PM
To honest every club outside of top 6 is just a few failed signings and a bad managerial appointment away from a regulation scrape. For this reason I would be very surprised if you could get 14 clubs to vote to reduce the number of teams in the PL.
I saw it that way initially that this idea will not get enough support from PL teams. I think what Rick parry has done is that he is gathering support from EFL teams. If what was said that 90% of EFL supports the idea then it would forced the hand of PL.

Now  PL can reject this idea outright and looked to be unsupportive to the livelihoods of EFL or choose to go along with it. Or maybe propose a different option but it wont be status quo from now.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:23 PM
Please explain why the big Clubs are pushing for guaranteed places in an extended Champions League but wouldn't do the same thing for a revamped Premier League ?

Have I missed something here, or are you inventing a scenario to justify your fear of another invented scenario occurring? Have the big clubs pushed for guaranteed Champions League places?

A lot of the fear of the "power grab" elements of this comes from people who I think need to more carefully read the power that the 9 would actually receive. It looks scary, I understand that, but I'm not sure the additional powers extend particularly far. I wonder if it would be more palatable if it was a 10/15 scenario rather than a 6/9? I think there is some merit to the argument that clubs who have been in the Premier League longer could have more of a say over certain aspects.

Those who argue that the additional powers element of the proposal should be removed, do you see there being enough incentive for the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd to push this plan forwards without it? I think most agree that the redistribution of funds across the system has the potential to save dozens of clubs and should happen, but it is idealistic at best to expect major clubs to agree to this without something in return. Would the reduction of domestic fixtures and an expanded Champions League be enough?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:45:35 PM
Have I missed something here, or are you inventing a scenario to justify your fear of another invented scenario occurring? Have the big clubs pushed for guaranteed Champions League places?

A lot of the fear of the "power grab" elements of this comes from people who I think need to more carefully read the power that the 9 would actually receive. It looks scary, I understand that, but I'm not sure the additional powers extend particularly far. I wonder if it would be more palatable if it was a 10/15 scenario rather than a 6/9? I think there is some merit to the argument that clubs who have been in the Premier League longer could have more of a say over certain aspects.

Those who argue that the additional powers element of the proposal should be removed, do you see there being enough incentive for the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd to push this plan forwards without it? I think most agree that the redistribution of funds across the system has the potential to save dozens of clubs and should happen, but it is idealistic at best to expect major clubs to agree to this without something in return. Would the reduction of domestic fixtures and an expanded Champions League be enough?

No, because I suspect that's what it's always been about. Article on the athletic saying as much. Henry being frustrated that Huddersfield had as much sway as Liverpool back in 2017. Would imagine as these discussions are 3 odd years in the making that it's started with the goal of increasing the power of the bigger clubs and been extended from there. Athletic saying the financial reforms, or at least some of them, were tacked on in May.

Whilst this may have been in the works for years it screams opportunistic to pack it all together and get it out there now, whilst a huge portion of the pyramid is desperate for cash to survive, will likely never be affected by the power grab and have been shamefully deserted by government and the PL. Their desperation for the cash means this sounds amazing - and crucially, from their perspective IT IS. They will put their collective weight behind it, and if FSG and the Glazers can get the other 6 big clubs, and then the next 3 proposed majority shareholders, on board then all of a sudden it's 11 PL clubs acting 'selfishly' and preventing the financial rescue of English football's pyramid.

I maintain that I'm ashamed we're involved and pushing it from that angle which, given the time frames - precovid - and conjecture around the motivation - seems like nothing but annoyance that every PL club has an equal say and prevents the bigger clubs from pushing through their agendas - mainly, increased money, security of status, control over key points of competition law and freedom to sell via their own media.

The financial bailout and reformed distribution of revenues should be pushed through without anything else from the plan. Is it in our interests? No. Is it in the collective interests of English football? Yes. I don't think the rights of millions of people across the country to watch their football teams play should be destroyed because of decades of failure from national and footballing government bodies exacerbated by a crippling World-wide pandemic. The PL, led by its biggest, established clubs, has the ability to prevent that and it doesn't need more power in return to do so.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:45 PM by wige »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:27:12 PM

...snip...

You laid down the logic of why parachute payments are bad better than I could. They create a false sense of security and the urge to spend beyond ones means, because if you succeed, you'll get the money back.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM
Still don't get it - why is Liverpool FC more important than Everton FC ?

Everton will have just as much voting power as Liverpool under these proposals, so not sure what you're getting at?

I can't believe how difficult it is for some people to see that changing the one club, one vote system has its merits. Now, I'm not saying the current proposal is the best option, but it does make sense for clubs that have been in the Premier League the longest to have more of a say in the direction it goes in. They will be the ones who will feel the consequences of any decisions.

Under the current system, the aspirations of 13 clubs that pretty much make the League what it is could be denied by say West Brom, Brighton, Fulham, Palace, Burnley, Leeds and Sheffield United. How is that fair when five of them will be playing in the Championship in two years time? If you really want to be democratic, clubs that have recently been in the League or ones that are likely to promoted in the near future should also have a say, as they are likely to benefit/suffer from the decisions more so than some of those that do currently get a vote but that won't be sticking around.

As I said yesterday, seven clubs battling relegation could have denied us a title last season, just to serve their own self interests. This just showed that the current system is broken, because you're never going to get a fair and reasonable vote in terms of agreeing on what is ultimately best for the league. It is just based on what each club is experiencing at that very moment in time.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 PM »
^^^ I understand where you're coming from and I can understand why you'd like to link decision to presence in the PL, but be careful what you wish for. There was a running joke in the former Eastern Block countries that they can change from a dictatorship to a democracy through fair elections. Anyone could apply to become a president. They only requirement is a minimum of 30 years of experience on the job. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 PM »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:45:06 PM
No, because I suspect that's what it's always been about. Article on the athletic saying as much. Henry being frustrated that Huddersfield had as much sway as Liverpool back in 2017. Would imagine as these discussions are 3 odd years in the making that it's started with the goal of increasing the power of the bigger clubs and been extended from there. Athletic saying the financial reforms, or at least some of them, were tacked on in May.

Whilst this may have been in the works for years it screams opportunistic to pack it all together and get it out there now, whilst a huge portion of the pyramid is desperate for cash to survive, will likely never be affected by the power grab and have been shamefully deserted by government and the PL. Their desperation for the cash means this sounds amazing - and crucially, from their perspective IT IS. They will put their collective weight behind it, and if FSG and the Glazers can get the other 6 big clubs, and then the next 3 proposed majority shareholders, on board then all of a sudden it's 11 PL clubs acting 'selfishly' and preventing the financial rescue of English football's pyramid.

I maintain that I'm ashamed we're involved and pushing it from that angle which, given the time frames - precovid - and conjecture around the motivation - seems like nothing but annoyance that every PL club has an equal say and prevents the bigger clubs from pushing through their agendas - mainly, increased money, security of status, control over key points of competition law and freedom to sell via their own media.
Nobody is issuing any ransoms or ultimatums here. If it was just us and United, maybe you could raise an eyebrow higher than Ancelotti at the timing, but this is being driven (on their knees begging) by Parry/EFL. What should they do, wait until at least 10 club's have gone into administration before the timing is right? This is a critical juncture, and it's obvious no other stakeholders are going to act before it's too late.

As for bring "ashamed", please. Football has long since been about power and money. After being on the brink of bankruptcy ourselves just a decade ago (don't recall any helping hands back then) we're thankfully now in a position to help redistribute some of the latter albeit at the expense of a little of the former. I don't think that's unreasonable, given the PL themselves don't care to step in.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:00 AM by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:05:24 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:01:57 PM
@LauraScott
Near unanimous support for Project Big Picture during EFL meetings today, clubs say.
Jez Moxey (Burton Albion): "In L1, unanimous"
Nigel Travis (Leyton Orient): "In L2, it was probably 23 of 24 clubs"
Peter Ridsdale (Preston): "No dissenting voices" in Ch'ship re broad principles
well 2 current L1 chairman have come out on twitter to say that Moxey is lying. very interesting
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,591
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:07:11 AM »
Some of tomorrows articles are reporting that we and the mancs are threatening  the others with a European Super League if this isn't accepted.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,590
  • JFT 96
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #735 on: Today at 12:19:34 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:12:00 PM
This is nonsensical Al. Every right to be upset? Seems at least 6 of the other 9 weren't consulted either. Secret negotiations? It's not like they were in cahoots trying to get an ex partie agreement, just iron out the details of a comprehensive and very sensitive proposal to be put before the others. Your suggestion that it's simply the clandestine nature (and Parry's fault) that has a small group of self-interested PL clingers-on crying foul, is ridiculous.

I'm no fan of Coco but he's doing his job, unlike the lazy spineless functionaries that comprise the rest of the English football establishment.  The pretty much unanimous support of the 72 clubs under his remit also supports that. He may not be the slickest of operators (to put it mildly) but he's served as CEO of the PL, Liverpool, and now the EFL, which makes him uniquely qualified in the context of negotiating a way forward for his member clubs and the football pyramid as a whole.

I don't see it as malevolent or untrustworthy that he's quietly sought support from the historically big two clubs to then gain buy in from the other 4. Evidently, the PL themselves don't want to alter the status quo (hello irony, meet hypocrisy) and clearly don't give a fuck what happens to peasant clubs outside of their castle walls.

It has backfired spectacularly though. The reaction to the leak has been horrific and the people Parry has pissed off are the very people who he needs to get this proposal accepted by the Premier League clubs. There are clearly some merits to the ideas being brought forward however the secrecy and the power grab mean they are unlikely to come to fruition.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #736 on: Today at 12:25:14 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:59:24 PM
Nobody is issuing any ransoms or ultimatums here. If it was just us and United, maybe you could raise an eyebrow higher than Ancelotti at the timing, but this is being driven (on their knees begging) by Parry/EFL. What should they do, wait until at least 10 club's have gone into administration before the timing is right? This is a critical juncture, and it's obvious no other stakeholders are going to act before it's too late.

As for bring "ashamed", please. Football has long since been about power and money. After being on the brink of bankruptcy ourselves just a decade ago (don't recall any helping hands back then) we're thankfully now in a position to help redistribute some of the latter albeit at the expense of a little of the former. I don't think that's unreasonable, given the PL themselves don't care to step in.

See Samies post above for the ultimatum. The ransom is implicit.

Each to their own Not forcing you to be ashamed or telling you or anyone they should be. Not the values that I thought this club was built on though. Irrelevant what others have done. Lead, be the best version of yourself. Promote the values that matter to you.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #737 on: Today at 12:28:42 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:19:34 AM
It has backfired spectacularly though. The reaction to the leak has been horrific and the people Parry has pissed off are the very people who he needs to get this proposal accepted by the Premier League clubs. There are clearly some merits to the ideas being brought forward however the secrecy and the power grab mean they are unlikely to come to fruition.
If so, it's just an excuse and it just goes to show certain clubs (the ones objecting who were screaming null and void a few months ago) will always put petty considerations above the greater good. It's a bit like omitting to tell your wife you've broken something before you can fix it, knowing she's only going to go mental, but when she finds out and gives you both barrels for not telling her, you go "because I knew that's exactly how you'd react".
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,257
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #738 on: Today at 12:42:08 AM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:25:14 AM
See Samies post above for the ultimatum. The ransom is implicit.

Each to their own Not forcing you to be ashamed or telling you or anyone they should be. Not the values that I thought this club was built on though. Irrelevant what others have done. Lead, be the best version of yourself. Promote the values that matter to you.
You'll forgive me if I don't take what clickbait journalism reports for granted. But let's say it's true, it can only be a bluff as we could form a breakaway Euro Super League at any point if we wanted to. There's no ransom still, just using leverage over a bunch of PL bottom-feeders.

I understand your point about values, and how this doesn't align. No doubt that'll be a constant struggle for you whilst we remain one of Europe's elite clubs, owned by a group of US billionaires looking to maximise revenues along with success. But this isn't furloughing staff, there are multiple benefactors amongst the lower league clubs, that this proposal could help keep them afloat. So there's also a degree of pragmatism and compromise needed, where principles need to be parked a little, or better yet, your perspective readjusted.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,886
  • Dutch Class
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:49:35 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:07:11 AM
Some of tomorrows articles are reporting that we and the mancs are threatening  the others with a European Super League if this isn't accepted.

Sounds like that interpretation is coming from Greg Clarke, who said he walked away from negotiations when a breakaway league was mooted as a potential threat according to The Guardian. But even what they are reporting seems to rather non-specific in parts. If you read between the lines of their reporting, the reasons for opposition to the plan from certain clubs seem clearer.

Quote
The fallout from those plans continued on Tuesday when the Football Association chairman, Greg Clarke, claimed he walked away from discussions when a breakaway league [was] mooted as a threat.

[...]

The virtual meeting of Premier League clubs has been convened at short notice for 11am. The Liverpool executives John W Henry and Mike Gordon are due to present Project Big Picture but the idea is understood to have dismayed the majority of clubs outside the big six, meaning it has next to no chance of being voted into being in its current form.

So what aspect has dismayed them?

Quote
Several top-flight clubs are known to be incensed at Parry, after he negotiated secretly with Liverpool and United to come up with PBP. The strength of feelings has led some to say they do not want to present their bailout plan to the EFL unless he goes.

So what alternative plan is this? Why aren't the clubs opposing Project Big Picture putting their plan out there in the media. Also it sounds like Parry has a lot of backing from the EFL clubs, so I doubt he goes.

Quote
For some elite-level clubs, the sticking point has been a fear that by transferring money to the lower leagues they may be reinforcing rivals. They see it as counterintuitive to bail out wealthy Championship clubs who could replace them in the Premier League. They have also wondered why these clubs have not taken measures  such as player wage cuts or deferrals  before coming to them for a bailout. It has led to a feeling among Premier League clubs that the bailout must be means-tested.

And therein is the rub. The clubs in the bottom-half of the PL want the PL's money, but have no interest in sharing it with potential rivals.

Quote
EFL sources suggested an offer of £140m  £40m in grants and £110m in loans advanced against future television revenue  was made on behalf of the Premier League this summer and rejected.

They also observe that some of the clubs most staunchly against PBP, arguing it will destroy the competitive nature of the top flight, had argued privately for a suspension of promotion and relegation when the 2019-20 season was suspended because of Covid-19.

Again where is the criticism of these clubs in the media?

Quote
The ideas behind PBP have been in gestation for up to a decade with the aspect of a bailout added to proposals in May.

As a lot of high quality football writers have noted, these ideas aren't new.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:17 AM by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #740 on: Today at 12:52:28 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:42:08 AM
You'll forgive me if I don't take what clickbait journalism reports for granted. But let's say it's true, it can only be a bluff as we could form a breakaway Euro Super League at any point if we wanted to. There's no ransom still, just using leverage over a bunch of PL bottom-feeders.

I understand your point about values, and how this doesn't align. No doubt that'll be a constant struggle for you whilst we remain one of Europe's elite clubs, owned by a group of US billionaires looking to maximise revenues along with success. But this isn't furloughing staff, there are multiple benefactors amongst the lower league clubs, that this proposal could help keep them afloat. So there's also a degree of pragmatism and compromise needed, where principles need to be parked a little, or better yet, your perspective readjusted.

Clickbait journalism in this case is the BBC, Guardian and Athletic. Its worth a look as it's got direct quotes from the FA chairman who was in the room.

You're right, it is a constant struggle. Has been for ages - when our previous owners were using leveraged buyouts, when FSG wanted to furlough, when the ticket prices were brought in. Being one of Europe's elite clubs has nothing to do with it though. If you're comfy with it, more power to you.

The multiple benefactors could benefit without us looking to consolidate power through enhanced voting rights. See no rationale argument why that's a good thing or something to be happy that our club has instigated.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:25:05 AM »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:32:45 PM
Spirit of Shankly and other fan groups have come out to oppose the plan

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1316069038745964546
Just read the statement myself. Be interested to see if the club respond to their request for an official position on this (and the PPV matches).
Having read through the last few pages I think Wige is explaining the way I feel about this better than I can probably outline. Theres some good stuff in there as I noted on Sunday but the way its come out hasnt helped its cause, and particularly the division of voting rights needs a lot more work.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,886
  • Dutch Class
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #742 on: Today at 01:36:46 AM »
So Matt Hughes at the Mail (I know)  is reporting the PL's £150m bailout that was rejected by the EFL included some of the following

- A £40m grant and £110m in loans contingent on the lower leagues giving the PL complete control of the football calendar.
- Many parties noted the £40m is less than the money the PL recouped in parachute payments after WBA and Fulham were promoted back from the Championship. It's also the amount the clubs are projected to make over the season from Sky's PPV TV offering
- PL assurances over calendar are based on the idea that the League Cup would be scrapped due to the expectation of expanded European competition
- PL plan would require EFL clubs to accept no promotion and relegation between the top two divisions if less than 75% of the season was completed
- EFL would have to support PL's attempt to convince the FA to allow clubs unlimited access to sign foreign players after Brexit
- PL want to impose a salary cap on the Championship, League One and League Two with blowback coming from some Championship clubs

One club source in the article mentions that the EFL clubs couldn't accept giving the PL complete control of the calendar, spending and competitions in exchange for a loan that most clubs can't afford to repay.

Also it's clear from either approach (PBP or PL plan), the League Cup is almost certainly finished and salary caps are coming to the EFL
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:37 AM by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #743 on: Today at 01:44:49 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM
You chinese mate ? Europe we read the other way around

Think you meant Arab.  Chinese go left to right too :)
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
Re: Project Big Picture
« Reply #744 on: Today at 02:10:07 AM »
It does make me laugh when people talk about the values and ethos of professional football. The commercialisation and financialization of professional sport, it was always going in one direction. Capital and markets have dictated who 'wins', you could argue its always been like that. In the 1800s, public schools dominated football. The working classes couldn't compete against them, until the likes of Blackburn Olympic hired good footballers to thier local factories so they could play for thier teams. It was us Northerners who professionalised the game so we could compete against the southern public schools. Then prewar, we had the likes of Preston and Sunderland whose wealthy owners had teams full of Scottish players who won trophies. Professional football has always been about the richest winning the top prizes, its just got worse during the globalised age.'

However, football is more than just winning but you can't put a price on that.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 