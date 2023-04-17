Spoiler he's the only person to treat Kerry as an actual human being in the last episode and show genuine concern and disgust at the circus. And to call off the smear campaign strategy as well. Throughout this season as well he's been the only one of the siblings trying to get along with things rather than looking to spite someone

What I do really like in the series is the growth of Roman. While still immature and sarcastic, he does seem to be now the most considerate of everyone (which isn't saying much but still). He cares about his siblings, he cares about his dad (although is also willing to speak up to him a little bit)Also while still prone to mistakes and a laziness for the finer details, he does seem to be growing more as a natural charismatic businessman as the series have gone on. Being able to salvage deals and smell out bullshit (like the Azerbaijan business), he is also able to build relationships and make good deals (he is the one who initially reeled in GoJo for Logan).While his brother and sister seem more traditionally competent and certainly more serious people, it does seem that out of the 3 Roman maybe has more of a natural nose for business - despite being lazy and unfiltered he still, he can more traverse situations just by feel, he has some things the others don't and can't really learn.I think the comment about Greg being less funny in a different way, to make him less likeable, I get the feeling they've done the opposite with Roman, made him more human and more likeable, as much as you can with a loud mouthed billionaires son.