classycarra

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #400 on: April 17, 2023, 05:59:51 pm
Episode 4 was fantastic.

Hope to see Tom staying back where he belongs - loved the casual dismissal from Kendall "we like you Tom". I see he's popular on this thread but I hate him and want his weaseling to not be rewarded!

Did Roman find something out while on the floor with Kerrie?
IgorBobbins

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #401 on: April 17, 2023, 07:10:14 pm
So can someone explain the whole piece of paper thing?  Was the paper that Karl, Gerry and Frank found the same one they presented to the siblings? Or did they doctor it?  They obviously wanted to keep it secret and get rid of it, so why did they then show it to the siblings?
Brian Blessed

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #402 on: April 17, 2023, 08:59:20 pm
Quote from: classycarra on April 17, 2023, 05:59:51 pm
Episode 4 was fantastic.

Hope to see Tom staying back where he belongs - loved the casual dismissal from Kendall "we like you Tom". I see he's popular on this thread but I hate him and want his weaseling to not be rewarded!

Did Roman find something out while on the floor with Kerrie?
Haha, thats how I feel about Greg.

Full on weasal mode this episode. Failed with the kids so went to Marsha, trying to gauge which way the wind was blowing. I hope he fails spectacularly.

classycarra

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #403 on: April 17, 2023, 09:02:56 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 17, 2023, 08:59:20 pm
Haha, thats how I feel about Greg.

Full on weasal mode this episode. Failed with the kids so went to Marsha, trying to gauge which way the wind was blowing. I hope he fails spectacularly.

Haha agreed on this one too. Especially as he wasn't being funny. Although having said that, was funny when he shot and missed with the barbed comment ('making a dick') during the silly speech, when Tom was getting some good ones in)
afc tukrish

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #404 on: April 17, 2023, 09:04:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on April 17, 2023, 09:02:56 pm
Haha agreed on this one too. Especially as he wasn't being funny. Although having said that, was funny when he shot and missed with the barbed comment ('making a dick') during the silly speech, when Tom was getting some good ones in)

Not nearly enough Tom and Greg banter this episode...
S

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #405 on: April 17, 2023, 11:55:12 pm
All it took was a piece of paper for the cracks in the sibling partnership to crack. Thats the entirety of the show summed up really.

Quote from: classycarra on April 17, 2023, 09:02:56 pm
Haha agreed on this one too. Especially as he wasn't being funny. Although having said that, was funny when he shot and missed with the barbed comment ('making a dick') during the silly speech, when Tom was getting some good ones in)
Greg initially fell into situations that might benefit him, then he nervously tiptoed around ways of getting ahead and now hes fully corrupted and shamelessly sucks up to get ahead. I think theyve deliberately made him less funny, or funny in a different way, as he progresses through those stages too.

Brian Blessed

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 12:26:08 am
Quote from: S on April 17, 2023, 11:55:12 pm
All it took was a piece of paper for the cracks in the sibling partnership to crack. Thats the entirety of the show summed up really.
Greg initially fell into situations that might benefit him, then he nervously tiptoed around ways of getting ahead and now hes fully corrupted and shamelessly sucks up to get ahead. I think theyve deliberately made him less funny, or funny in a different way, as he progresses through those stages too.


I think he was fully corrupted and a weasal from the off, at the encouragement of his mother, who seemed to be cut off. As soon as Logan fell ill in season one he was telling anyone that would listen that Logan had promised him a position. That was his foot in the door, as it couldnt be disputed. Id fucking love to see him back in a costume at a theme park, but realistically he now has a CV that could scam him an excellent job at many big companies.
ljycb

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 12:46:44 am
Another very good episode in what has been a tremendous final season up to now.

In the final conversation when Kendall was speaking with Hugo, I found myself thinking about Logan telling Kendall that he was not a killer in that beautifully performed scene at the end of season two. I dont think its going to work out for Kendall with regards to the top job, but I do think hes right to say that his dad would have done the exact same thing to solidify his own position in similar circumstances.
bradders1011

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 12:11:09 pm
Tom's face when Greg said "into the shape of a dick"  :lmao

Two new episodes of Barry and a cameo (or more?) here in one day, Stephen Root is spoiling us.
kaesarsosei

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 03:55:33 pm
"Long live the king! Long live the king...and the other king!"

Ep 3 will obviously be the high mark of the season, but I really think Ep2 and Ep4 are up there with the very best of the entire series as well. This could go down as the best final season of any show. A couple of Breaking Bad eps in the final season weren't great, and the second half of BCS final season fell a little short of the build up to "Plan and Execution"

This season of Succession is right up there.
John_P

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 04:16:04 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on April 17, 2023, 07:10:14 pm
So can someone explain the whole piece of paper thing?  Was the paper that Karl, Gerry and Frank found the same one they presented to the siblings? Or did they doctor it?  They obviously wanted to keep it secret and get rid of it, so why did they then show it to the siblings?
thought that was well, could've sworn they said something regarding the princess (surely a reference to Shiv) fucking things up for them. But then the note and ammendments made no reference to her.

Fair play to Greg trying to claim him having his name randomly on it meant he should be 2nd in charge of the company.
Ray K

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
I thought the highlight was when Kendall overheard Hugo talking to someone and telling them 'you've fucked me in the ass with a strap-on', and later on finding out the person on the other side of the telephone must have been his daughter.

No, actually I'm wrong, it's Kendall's line:
Fuck a child? He wouldnt even hug his grandkids.
iamnant

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 06:22:10 pm
Roman's eye roll to Kendall every time he brought up the note was just absolutely brilliant.
S

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 07:40:24 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:46:44 am
Another very good episode in what has been a tremendous final season up to now.

In the final conversation when Kendall was speaking with Hugo, I found myself thinking about Logan telling Kendall that he was not a killer in that beautifully performed scene at the end of season two. I dont think its going to work out for Kendall with regards to the top job, but I do think hes right to say that his dad would have done the exact same thing to solidify his own position in similar circumstances.
I really like Kendall when he is totally ruthless and playing the game. Feel like hes been moping most of the time since the second season so its good to see a return.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm
A detail I missed completely in the show (until seeing someone mention it on social) is that Kendalls initials are KLR. Hes literally a killer.
BarryCrocker

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #415 on: Today at 09:17:49 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm
A detail I missed completely in the show (until seeing someone mention it on social) is that Kendalls initials are KLR. Hes literally a killer.

Kendell's pace up for sale.

https://nypost.com/2023/04/17/you-can-own-kendall-roys-nyc-triplex-for-29m/
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #416 on: Today at 09:51:08 am
What I do really like in the series is the growth of Roman. While still immature and sarcastic, he does seem to be now the most considerate of everyone (which isn't saying much but still). He cares about his siblings, he cares about his dad (although is also willing to speak up to him a little bit)

he's the only person to treat Kerry as an actual human being in the last episode and show genuine concern and disgust at the circus. And to call off the smear campaign strategy as well. Throughout this season as well he's been the only one of the siblings trying to get along with things rather than looking to spite someone
Also while still prone to mistakes and a laziness for the finer details, he does seem to be growing more as a natural charismatic businessman as the series have gone on. Being able to salvage deals and smell out bullshit (like the Azerbaijan business), he is also able to build relationships and make good deals (he is the one who initially reeled in GoJo for Logan).

While his brother and sister seem more traditionally competent and certainly more serious people, it does seem that out of the 3 Roman maybe has more of a natural nose for business - despite being lazy and unfiltered he still, he can more traverse situations just by feel, he has some things the others don't and can't really learn.

I think the comment about Greg being less funny in a different way, to make him less likeable, I get the feeling they've done the opposite with Roman, made him more human and more likeable, as much as you can with a loud mouthed billionaires son.
The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Reply #417 on: Today at 09:58:13 am
Tom & Greg should have their own spin off show ;D

How quickly things change between them all. Does make you wonder money/lifestyle aside how life is like in such an environment.

Shiv is having Tom's baby right?.
