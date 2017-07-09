« previous next »
HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession

ShrewKop

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 22, 2023, 11:06:19 pm
Succession season 4 getting very good critic reviews. We just have season 3 left to binge before Sunday, very excited to see what backstabbing happens in this last season!
GreatEx

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 23, 2023, 03:55:50 am
Pumped for this, and for Barry in April. Hope neither of them fuck up the ending like The Last of Us. :D
BarryCrocker

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 08:07:00 am
Back with a fucking bang.

Sides taken. Some potentially playing multiple roles.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 11:53:01 am
Ah, it's so good. That dialogue!

Interesting dynamic with the kids united - finally - and Logan losing. Albeit, I imagine their victory will be short lived and the cracks will start appearing soon.

Brutally sad scene at the end with Shiv and Tom, it's so brilliant how the writers make you care for what are broadly despicable people.
iamnant

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 05:11:28 pm
Back with an absolute bang, what a show and what an opening episode.

Agree with BD above, how they manage to make you empathise with absolute c*nts. Superb writing and directing.
The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 09:53:46 pm
Roman is great.

Greg talking about the 1% vote with Connor was quality. ;D
TepidT2O

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 10:12:01 pm
Watched it realised I couldnt get interested in yet another takeover drama .

A step too far maybe?
ljycb

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 10:23:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 27, 2023, 10:12:01 pm
Watched it realised I couldnt get interested in yet another takeover drama .

A step too far maybe?

I get you, but I suppose this was always going to be the show from the early parts of the first season when Kendall brought in Stewie (and therefore Sandy).
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 11:14:45 pm
Any cricket fans in here? Was that a not-too-subtle dig at the stupidity of The Hundred? Even seemed like the same font!
bradders1011

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 27, 2023, 11:47:24 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on March 27, 2023, 11:14:45 pm
Any cricket fans in here? Was that a not-too-subtle dig at the stupidity of The Hundred? Even seemed like the same font!

I truly hope so.

You made a sex tape for Logan.
ljycb

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 28, 2023, 12:17:04 am
The writing is some of my favourite in anything ever.

Spoiler
Why? Because shes brought a ludicrously capacious bag. Whats even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, its monstrous. Its gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.
[close]
Ray K

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 28, 2023, 11:43:52 am
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on March 27, 2023, 11:14:45 pm
Any cricket fans in here? Was that a not-too-subtle dig at the stupidity of The Hundred? Even seemed like the same font!
The Hundred is Substack meets Masterclass meets The Economist meets The New Yorker.  Never change, Kendall.
Snook and Macfadyen are so goddamn good as Shiv and Tom. That last scene, telling each other everything and absolutely nothing. I think Shiv married Tom because she wanted to be in complete control and thought Tom would never cheat on her. And Tom cheated on her with Logan, in a manner of speaking. And it absolutely kills her.
afc turkish

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 28, 2023, 11:57:07 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 27, 2023, 09:53:46 pm
Roman is great.

Greg talking about the 1% vote with Connor was quality. ;D

Connor and Willa are headed for their own tragic fall, Justine Lupe doing a good job at painting Willa as surreally detached from most things Con in the opening episode...
ShrewKop

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 28, 2023, 04:21:06 pm
Uh huh
red_Mark1980

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 29, 2023, 07:01:12 pm
Behind most of you, while it's not "the best" I'd certainly describe it as possibly one of the most entertaining shows I've ever watched.

The only think that would elevate it would be Jeremy and Super Hans showing up
Dench57

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 29, 2023, 11:00:46 pm
Quote from: ljycb on March 28, 2023, 12:17:04 am
The writing is some of my favourite in anything ever.

Why? Because shes brought a ludicrously capacious bag. Whats even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, its monstrous. Its gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.
Final line cracked me up!  I could watch Tom ripping the piss out of Greg straight for an hour, the interaction between those 2 is my favourite part of the show. Matthew Macfadyen is so good.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 12:14:54 pm
This is the only show I can remember that doesn't have pointless filler episodes. Pretty much every week is an absolute banger.

Most shows would start off with a slow pace setting episode to catch up with everyone but not Succession. Nope, straight back into it with a bang.

Highlight of this week for me and it's not even close
"Did you rummage to fruition?" :lmao
iamnant

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 01:32:55 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on March 29, 2023, 11:00:46 pm
Final line cracked me up!  I could watch Tom ripping the piss out of Greg straight for an hour, the interaction between those 2 is my favourite part of the show. Matthew Macfadyen is so good.
He's incredible. Absolutely incredible. Tom and Greg's interactions are my highlight as well. Nicholas Braun is a hugely underrated actor in this show. He nails it.
Qston

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 01:42:25 pm
Quote from: iamnant on March 30, 2023, 01:32:55 pm
He's incredible. Absolutely incredible. Tom and Greg's interactions are my highlight as well. Nicholas Braun is a hugely underrated actor in this show. He nails it.

Same here. I love the way he says "Gregory" in that slightly sinister I am stalking you way. You never quite know with those 2 whether there is a genuine friendship and liking for each other.
The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 06:11:47 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on March 29, 2023, 11:00:46 pm
Final line cracked me up!  I could watch Tom ripping the piss out of Greg straight for an hour, the interaction between those 2 is my favourite part of the show. Matthew Macfadyen is so good.
Disgusting Brothers ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 06:12:50 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on March 28, 2023, 11:57:07 am
Connor and Willa are headed for their own tragic fall, Justine Lupe doing a good job at painting Willa as surreally detached from most things Con in the opening episode...
Yeah Willa will leave him before season ends surely.
bradders1011

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 08:44:13 pm
Episode 3 is titled "Connor's Wedding"
BarryCrocker

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 09:37:50 pm
Quote from: ljycb on March 28, 2023, 12:17:04 am
The writing is some of my favourite in anything ever.

Spoiler
Why? Because shes brought a ludicrously capacious bag. Whats even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, its monstrous. Its gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.
[close]

Ludicrously capacious.
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/mar/30/succession-burberry-bag-bridget
ljycb

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 30, 2023, 11:31:06 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 30, 2023, 09:37:50 pm
Ludicrously capacious.
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/mar/30/succession-burberry-bag-bridget
Oh wow. More than just a very funny and well delivered line it seems!
a little break

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 31, 2023, 02:01:02 am
Quote from: ljycb on March 30, 2023, 11:31:06 pm
Oh wow. More than just a very funny and well delivered line it seems!

Isn't it an Oscar Wilde line as well? Or somebody of that ilk.
IgorBobbins

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
March 31, 2023, 02:23:44 pm
Just re-watched the episode.  For me, it (and the series as a whole) is as close to tv perfection as you can get.  Fantastic script, brilliantly realised characters, incredibly acted.  So, so good.   I missed so many small throwaway lines and details the first time, so Ill definitely be watching every episode at least twice.

Can someone enlighten me about the disgusting brothers origin / plot thread?
Brian Blessed

Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
Today at 05:22:07 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 30, 2023, 08:44:13 pm
Episode 3 is titled "Connor's Wedding"

50/50 on if it goes through or combusts that particular relationship.
