Watched it
realised I couldnt get interested in yet another takeover drama
.A step too far maybe?
Any cricket fans in here? Was that a not-too-subtle dig at the stupidity of The Hundred? Even seemed like the same font!
Roman is great.Greg talking about the 1% vote with Connor was quality.
The writing is some of my favourite in anything ever.SpoilerWhy? Because shes brought a ludicrously capacious bag. Whats even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, its monstrous. Its gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.[close]
Final line cracked me up! I could watch Tom ripping the piss out of Greg straight for an hour, the interaction between those 2 is my favourite part of the show. Matthew Macfadyen is so good.
He's incredible. Absolutely incredible. Tom and Greg's interactions are my highlight as well. Nicholas Braun is a hugely underrated actor in this show. He nails it.
Connor and Willa are headed for their own tragic fall, Justine Lupe doing a good job at painting Willa as surreally detached from most things Con in the opening episode...
Ludicrously capacious.Spoilerhttps://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/mar/30/succession-burberry-bag-bridget[close]
Oh wow. More than just a very funny and well delivered line it seems!
Episode 3 is titled "Connor's Wedding"
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]