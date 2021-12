Spoiler

The whole sit down with his Kendall and feeding the mozzarella to Iverson too. Man, he is hell bent on torturing Ken.



I reckon the theory above that Kendall is going to go on that podcast and confess might have something to it. It's almost the only move he has if they won't let him divest. There's no way he's killed himself - the show isn't nearly done with chewing him up yet. I'll eat my hat if he has.



Still team Tom. I think he'll end up winning.



Mad into Shiv getting the shiv out on Geri and Roman.



They've ruined Greg in this series tho. He's not even that funny anymore - just a punch bag for other people's lines.