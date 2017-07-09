That's absolutely fascinating -- so much of Kendall seems to have already been in Jeremy!
Yeah, it's a brilliant piece. He sounds absolutely insufferable and tedious, when I get the impression the rest of the cast is fairly fun and loose. Comes across as so, so driven - the lengths he went to to get time with Pacino, Hoffman and Day Lewis, for example.
Had to laugh at the story about him walking around the set of The Judge wailing because they were filming a funeral scene, even though he wasn't required on set that day
Or wanting to be hit with real tear gas on the set of The Trial of the Chicago 7, only for Aaron Sorkin to explain that he wasn't going to poison the cast!