« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession  (Read 8346 times)

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,415
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #160 on: December 1, 2021, 12:00:57 am »
I think the guys above are fine to critique, it's not got the strength of previous season but it is still fantastic television, its just set the standards so high! Covid obviously hasn't helped in the filming.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #161 on: December 1, 2021, 01:02:14 am »
I do think a lot of people are finding the adjustment to watching this week-by-week difficult, which is sort of understandable but also really not the shows problem.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #162 on: December 1, 2021, 07:00:40 am »
Quote from: ljycb on December  1, 2021, 01:02:14 am
I do think a lot of people are finding the adjustment to watching this week-by-week difficult, which is sort of understandable but also really not the shows problem.

Im not, Ive watched it weekly since the beginning.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #163 on: December 1, 2021, 09:34:39 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  1, 2021, 07:00:40 am
Im not, Ive watched it weekly since the beginning.

Just so you know, a lot of people does not necessarily mean every person.
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #164 on: December 1, 2021, 09:40:58 am »
Spoiler
Think it's been excellent myself - it's been a bit like a play obviously due to the pandemic - so there isn't all the exotic locations, a 12 Angry Men/Billionaires vibe for a lot of it. The final 10 minutes of the episode was fantastic there. Jeremy Strong has been amazing this series, making the confidence of Kendall so artificial and fragile and cringey takes real skill. I almost felt pity for him at the end of the episode, the why doesn't anyone really love me vibe - even after he's been a dick to all and sundry throughout the episode. But he's managed to make him so un-self aware, it's brilliant. Tragic comic gold

Roman has the best lines - but he's a horrible shite. But he's the natural heir. He's the psychopath - the killer his dad wants.

Shiv and Tom is great. They were both looking forward to Tom going to prison so much and getting away from each other - that'll come to a head.     

It's been all about the siblings this series - so reckon Shiv will switch sides myself - and Tom is obviously on a promise from Logan.

The only real complaints I have is Logan. They've made him a bit weak - there's no boar on the floor ferocity - and the dynamic with him and the assistant is a bit weird. It's all a bit under developed. In saying that his mind games with Kendall have been great. The doughnuts, the exit offer to ruin his birthday, the making him sit in the empty room at the shareholders meeting and then leaving him sitting there. 

The upcoming wedding is going to be great though. That has to be where it'll all climax? 
[close]
« Last Edit: December 1, 2021, 09:44:39 am by Chip Evans »
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,030
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #165 on: December 1, 2021, 02:57:15 pm »
I have watched season 1 up to now over the last week.

This season definitely feels like a repetition now and is dragging along so slowly. Don't get me wrong each episode is still entertaining but it hasn't reached the heights of the first two.

Spoiler
In terms of where it's going - shiv maybe swapping sides? Roman getting fucked over by Dad?

Really though it needs a new element for Season 4 or something not obvious kicking in. Kendall should probably leave and start his own business because ultimately the show is about an old man who doesn't want to give up power unless it is forced from him and how many times can we go through the same Kendall vs Dad. Or next Shiv vs Dad or Roman. Eventually one of them has to win or there has to be a slightly different angle. I know it's called succession but that doesn't mean you can drag it out for 70 episodes or however many they may end up making.
[close]
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #166 on: December 2, 2021, 12:25:26 am »
Quote from: Fruity on December  1, 2021, 02:57:15 pm
I have watched season 1 up to now over the last week.

This season definitely feels like a repetition now and is dragging along so slowly. Don't get me wrong each episode is still entertaining but it hasn't reached the heights of the first two.

Spoiler
In terms of where it's going - shiv maybe swapping sides? Roman getting fucked over by Dad?

Really though it needs a new element for Season 4 or something not obvious kicking in. Kendall should probably leave and start his own business because ultimately the show is about an old man who doesn't want to give up power unless it is forced from him and how many times can we go through the same Kendall vs Dad. Or next Shiv vs Dad or Roman. Eventually one of them has to win or there has to be a slightly different angle. I know it's called succession but that doesn't mean you can drag it out for 70 episodes or however many they may end up making.
[close]

Spoiler
I agree with the possibility that Kendall may start his own business. If he's going to succeed, as I think most of us want him to, that's what he'll need to do because the relationship with the family is too far gone.

I don't think it makes sense for him to go head to head - it's better for him to succeed on his own terms. The more I think about it, the more I think that's a decent bet.

It's not outside of the realm of possibility for Shiv to actually do the same. She's been increasingly marginalised over the course of this season and ultimately it'd be a real tragedy for her to continue hanging around. Although, the trailer for the next episode seems to suggest that Roman messed up with the GoJo deal, so she might be a little bit back in.

I don't think this will go on for 70 episodes. I think maybe 2 more seasons is all it has to run.

My bet is by the end of this season Mencken wins the Presidency, Kendall is licking his wounds starting to rebuild, and Shiv is either completely on the outs because it's gone so badly for her - to the extent that she goes back to Democratic politics, or her Stockholm Syndrome makes her double-down. Fast forward to next season and I reckon we'll get a time jump - possibly 2 or 3 years, and we'll see in the family in quite a different situation because Logan will be that much older, and at least one of his children will be that much more independent.
[close]

Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #167 on: December 2, 2021, 12:41:53 am »
Spoiler
I love Kendall - I love the boldness, the vulnerability and the balls. But I feel like it has gone too far now where he isnt a parody of himself, but I certainly find him less credible and find it harder to see him rise from the the flames and be the power player in all of this. I do feel like there has been a shift for the character this season. He was always vulnerable - the crash, the drugs, his kids you could always see the human side to him. But he was still switched on and happy to play the game, and put the effort in for the family business. He even had funny, quirky moments - like the rapping. But this Kendall is very far removed. Detached from reality almost. And that might be the whole point and how they want the character to be played out but fuck me is it not too much? At the end of last season we thought he was going to go toe-to-toe with his Dad, with a good chance of heading up WR. Now he just looks like a boy in a mans world. A rabbit in the headlights.

I am enjoying this series but Kendalls journey hasnt been easy to watch.
[close]
Logged
JFT96.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,415
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #168 on: December 2, 2021, 01:40:51 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  2, 2021, 12:41:53 am
Spoiler
I love Kendall - I love the boldness, the vulnerability and the balls. But I feel like it has gone too far now where he isnt a parody of himself, but I certainly find him less credible and find it harder to see him rise from the the flames and be the power player in all of this. I do feel like there has been a shift for the character this season. He was always vulnerable - the crash, the drugs, his kids you could always see the human side to him. But he was still switched on and happy to play the game, and put the effort in for the family business. He even had funny, quirky moments - like the rapping. But this Kendall is very far removed. Detached from reality almost. And that might be the whole point and how they want the character to be played out but fuck me is it not too much? At the end of last season we thought he was going to go toe-to-toe with his Dad, with a good chance of heading up WR. Now he just looks like a boy in a mans world. A rabbit in the headlights.

I am enjoying this series but Kendalls journey hasnt been easy to watch.
[close]
i agree its been really tough to watch
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #169 on: December 2, 2021, 05:56:38 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  2, 2021, 12:41:53 am
Spoiler
I love Kendall - I love the boldness, the vulnerability and the balls. But I feel like it has gone too far now where he isn’t a parody of himself, but I certainly find him less credible and find it harder to see him rise from the the flames and be the power player in all of this. I do feel like there has been a shift for the character this season. He was always vulnerable - the crash, the drugs, his kids… you could always see the human side to him. But he was still switched on and happy to play the game, and put the effort in for the family business. He even had funny, quirky moments - like the rapping. But this Kendall is very far removed. Detached from reality almost. And that might be the whole point and how they want the character to be played out but fuck me… is it not too much? At the end of last season we thought he was going to go toe-to-toe with his Dad, with a good chance of heading up WR. Now he just looks like a boy in a man’s world. A rabbit in the headlights.

I am enjoying this series but Kendall’s journey hasn’t been easy to watch.
[close]

Agree but I think that's where striking out on its own is a potential future storyline maybe with some merit. How much of what we've seen from Kendall is a function of his relationship with Logan? If he does go his own way it'd be really instructive.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #170 on: December 2, 2021, 09:58:34 am »
Quote from: Redcap on December  2, 2021, 05:56:38 am
Agree but I think that's where striking out on its own is a potential future storyline maybe with some merit. How much of what we've seen from Kendall is a function of his relationship with Logan? If he does go his own way it'd be really instructive.

But where does all that paranoia, destructive behaviour go to? They just box that back up again and he goes back to crushing it? Or do you think he branches out and its a car crash?

Just cant quite get my head around how he steps out of this. Maybe rehab ha!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #171 on: December 2, 2021, 10:09:33 am »
Spoiler
The most powerful and maybe natural progression would be Kendall dying. He is at his lowest point, realising he can't 'go home' and knowing that his future at Waystar is over. He's also a drug addict, so it isn't hard to envision an overdose, whether intentional or otherwise. That, for me, is maybe the most authentic way this story can go. It'd also open up a lot of interesting stuff for the remaining characters - Logan having lost his son, maybe seeing a deeper emotion from him which he'd no doubt cover with talk of Kendall's weakness. The remaining siblings, feeling more adrift because their regular foil - and someone they do actually love - is gone.

I just don't think they'll do that because Jeremy Strong is so good as Kendall and he's so integral to the show.
[close]
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #172 on: December 2, 2021, 10:26:52 am »
Spoiler
That poor waiter's body is going to come back to haunt Kendall. I just wonder how Logan will separate himself from the coverup.

Delusional messiah Kendall has been interesting to watch because he always seemed the most grounded of all the kids, maybe alongside Shiv. I really enjoyed the last episode and this season overall but I can understand the criticism. It's probably down to the premise of the show too and I can't see past two more series at best.
[close]
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #173 on: December 2, 2021, 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  2, 2021, 10:09:33 am
Spoiler
The most powerful and maybe natural progression would be Kendall dying. He is at his lowest point, realising he can't 'go home' and knowing that his future at Waystar is over. He's also a drug addict, so it isn't hard to envision an overdose, whether intentional or otherwise. That, for me, is maybe the most authentic way this story can go. It'd also open up a lot of interesting stuff for the remaining characters - Logan having lost his son, maybe seeing a deeper emotion from him which he'd no doubt cover with talk of Kendall's weakness. The remaining siblings, feeling more adrift because their regular foil - and someone they do actually love - is gone.

I just don't think they'll do that because Jeremy Strong is so good as Kendall and he's so integral to the show.
[close]

Spoiler
Have had a feeling there could be a death coming too. Logan maybe either - he's been slightly sidelined this series, and is clearly in bits.   

Agree they'll need to pull the trigger at some point. I think they are aware of that too. So this has maybe been a holding season before it all properly kicks off. 
[close]
« Last Edit: December 2, 2021, 10:30:38 am by Chip Evans »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,600
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #174 on: December 2, 2021, 10:28:41 am »
Shiv dancing was a highlight ;D
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,088
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #175 on: December 2, 2021, 10:32:24 am »
I'm genuinely amazed at people criticising the show for not progressing much. For me this has never really been a plot-centric show. When you actually think back to seasons 1 and 2, there wasn't a whole lot of actual plot that progressed there either. The strength of this show for me is the main core characters and their relationships with each other and in that sense I think the show keeps going from strength to strength.
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #176 on: December 2, 2021, 10:37:41 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on December  2, 2021, 10:32:24 am
I'm genuinely amazed at people criticising the show for not progressing much. For me this has never really been a plot-centric show. When you actually think back to seasons 1 and 2, there wasn't a whole lot of actual plot that progressed there either. The strength of this show for me is the main core characters and their relationships with each other and in that sense I think the show keeps going from strength to strength.

Jesse Armstrong has said himself that the name of the show, Succession, comes with a built in promise. So it will happen at some point.  And Brian Cox has said he only sees a couple more series max too. It'll be a sad day when it ends though. It's so good. 
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #177 on: December 2, 2021, 10:48:49 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on December  2, 2021, 10:32:24 am
I'm genuinely amazed at people criticising the show for not progressing much. For me this has never really been a plot-centric show. When you actually think back to seasons 1 and 2, there wasn't a whole lot of actual plot that progressed there either. The strength of this show for me is the main core characters and their relationships with each other and in that sense I think the show keeps going from strength to strength.

I totally agree, the plot is largely irrelevant to me. I just want to see these characters in awful situations chatting shit to each other  ;D

And on Logan potentially dying, it was the original plan to kill him off at the end of Season 1 so it's not out of the realms of possibility that they do it sometime soon. I think something huge is lost if they do that though, the best part of the show is often the interactions between him and the kids, and his looks of disdain at them. But Logan casts a long shadow, and he'll haunt those kids long after he's gone. It's a bit like Tony and Livia in the Sopranos, she was only physically present in the first two seasons but continued to be in Tony's head the rest of the show.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #178 on: December 2, 2021, 10:57:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  2, 2021, 10:09:33 am
Spoiler
The most powerful and maybe natural progression would be Kendall dying. He is at his lowest point, realising he can't 'go home' and knowing that his future at Waystar is over. He's also a drug addict, so it isn't hard to envision an overdose, whether intentional or otherwise. That, for me, is maybe the most authentic way this story can go. It'd also open up a lot of interesting stuff for the remaining characters - Logan having lost his son, maybe seeing a deeper emotion from him which he'd no doubt cover with talk of Kendall's weakness. The remaining siblings, feeling more adrift because their regular foil - and someone they do actually love - is gone.

I just don't think they'll do that because Jeremy Strong is so good as Kendall and he's so integral to the show.
[close]

Spoiler
Yes, it feels like Ken this season has been trying to drown out the voice in his head telling him to kill himself. Certainly in the last episode "I wish I was.....home". But I just don't see them going there, as black as it is, it's still a comedy, and I think that might be too dark. Not to mention he's the best character in the show!
[close]
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,548
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #179 on: December 6, 2021, 03:46:46 am »
"Matsson's a visionary."

"Sure, because he's tripping balls."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #180 on: December 6, 2021, 08:37:00 am »
Fucking hell Roman...

Now, that's an episode.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #181 on: December 6, 2021, 01:36:47 pm »
Really fascinating profile of Jeremy Strong. He sounds, quite frankly, really hard to work with and you don't get the impression he's particularly popular with other cast members. But his acting approach certainly gets results.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/12/13/on-succession-jeremy-strong-doesnt-get-the-joke
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,415
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #182 on: December 6, 2021, 07:24:39 pm »
wow that was intense... and the ending...what the hell?

Spoiler
I couldn't stop laughing when Roman sent the dick pic because I noticed on his phone straight away that it said 'Dad' hahahahah holy fuck
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #183 on: December 6, 2021, 11:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  6, 2021, 01:36:47 pm
Really fascinating profile of Jeremy Strong. He sounds, quite frankly, really hard to work with and you don't get the impression he's particularly popular with other cast members. But his acting approach certainly gets results.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/12/13/on-succession-jeremy-strong-doesnt-get-the-joke

This is brilliant. Thank you for sharing.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,218
  • Dutch Class
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #184 on: December 7, 2021, 12:55:37 am »
Quote from: scatman on December  6, 2021, 07:24:39 pm
wow that was intense... and the ending...what the hell?

Spoiler
I couldn't stop laughing when Roman sent the dick pic because I noticed on his phone straight away that it said 'Dad' hahahahah holy fuck
[close]

Spoiler
Same :lmao
[close]
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #185 on: December 7, 2021, 09:15:17 am »
There's definitely a death coming, but who?

Spoiler
Still don't think prison has gone away. The investigation was wrapped up too quickly and neatly, but maybe that's the cynical point about how these people get away with it.
[close]
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #186 on: December 7, 2021, 11:06:32 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  7, 2021, 09:15:17 am
There's definitely a death coming, but who?


Spoiler
It can only be Logan or Kendall, I think. Anything else isn't really narratively satisfying. Logan is the obvious one. His health problems have really been front and centre this episode, so him finally going makes a lot of sense. They wanted to do it in Season 1, so they may feel the time is right. It would be perfect timing - not one of the kids is well positioned at this point, so there'd be chaos in the aftermath.

And of course, the show is literally about succession, so he has to die or be incapacitated at some point. If it happens now, you could have two more seasons of the fight for control before the show concludes. Would miss Brian Cox though, whose presence is just everywhere in the show.

Kendall, on the other hand, probably feels the most natural for me. It feels like his story has reached a natural end, and there's no way back for him while Logan's still there. Of course, if Logan dies then we could see him make a comeback.
[close]
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #187 on: December 7, 2021, 12:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  7, 2021, 11:06:32 am
Spoiler
It can only be Logan or Kendall, I think. Anything else isn't really narratively satisfying. Logan is the obvious one. His health problems have really been front and centre this episode, so him finally going makes a lot of sense. They wanted to do it in Season 1, so they may feel the time is right. It would be perfect timing - not one of the kids is well positioned at this point, so there'd be chaos in the aftermath.

And of course, the show is literally about succession, so he has to die or be incapacitated at some point. If it happens now, you could have two more seasons of the fight for control before the show concludes. Would miss Brian Cox though, whose presence is just everywhere in the show.

Kendall, on the other hand, probably feels the most natural for me. It feels like his story has reached a natural end, and there's no way back for him while Logan's still there. Of course, if Logan dies then we could see him make a comeback.
[close]

Spoiler
I was wondering if Tom could make the list, Shiv is slowly beating him into submission and the recent episode just felt like it could be a push too far. I guess the problem there is that the main characters are so uncaring that a side act like Tom dying probably wouldn't really have much impact, unless it took hold in the media and reinvigorated the investigation, but that story seems dead now.
[close]
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #188 on: December 7, 2021, 12:37:46 pm »
Spoiler
I'm wondering if the ending to this season will be Ken, having reached rock bottom, torpedoing himself and his dad/Waystar by confessing to the kid's death and his dad's cover up
[close]
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #189 on: December 7, 2021, 03:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on December  7, 2021, 12:37:46 pm
Spoiler
I'm wondering if the ending to this season will be Ken, having reached rock bottom, torpedoing himself and his dad/Waystar by confessing to the kid's death and his dad's cover up
[close]

Spoiler
It came up for reason, for sure. Maybe the reference to a podcast too was not an accident. I did see a similar theory to yours - maybe Kendall on this podcast goes nuclear.

But doesnt that mean the two of them in prison? Not sure what satisfaction comes from losing both characters.
[close]
Logged
JFT96.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,237
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #190 on: December 7, 2021, 04:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  7, 2021, 03:00:26 pm
Spoiler
It came up for reason, for sure. Maybe the reference to a podcast too was not an accident. I did see a similar theory to yours - maybe Kendall on this podcast goes nuclear.

But doesnt that mean the two of them in prison? Not sure what satisfaction comes from losing both characters.
[close]

Spoiler
Kendall probably thinks this will be hung over him the rest of his life, either by his father, or those who cleared up the evidence.

From this weeks episode he knows he can't take control of the company whether his father's there or not, and just wants to completely breakaway.

Kendall breaking the story himself is the best possible cause of action for him. He can say what happened, and that without his knowledge his father covered the whole thing up. Which would surely be the death knell for Logans career, and could potentially topple waystar itself.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #191 on: December 7, 2021, 05:35:35 pm »
Spoiler
Kendall testing his dad's two minute theory at the end?
[close]
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #192 on: December 7, 2021, 07:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on December  7, 2021, 05:35:35 pm
Spoiler
Kendall testing his dad's two minute theory at the end?
[close]

Spoiler
That's what I think. Total distraction that it looks like he's drowning.
[close]
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,600
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 12:15:28 am »
Unbelievable episode. Where to begin. Shiv and her Mum. Tom and Shiv. Roman in general ;D it was just too class from start to finish and beautiful location.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  6, 2021, 01:36:47 pm
Really fascinating profile of Jeremy Strong. He sounds, quite frankly, really hard to work with and you don't get the impression he's particularly popular with other cast members. But his acting approach certainly gets results.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/12/13/on-succession-jeremy-strong-doesnt-get-the-joke
That's absolutely fascinating -- so much of Kendall seems to have already been in Jeremy!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 12:38:13 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm
That's absolutely fascinating -- so much of Kendall seems to have already been in Jeremy!

Yeah, it's a brilliant piece. He sounds absolutely insufferable and tedious, when I get the impression the rest of the cast is fairly fun and loose. Comes across as so, so driven - the lengths he went to to get time with Pacino, Hoffman and Day Lewis, for example.

Had to laugh at the story about him walking around the set of The Judge wailing because they were filming a funeral scene, even though he wasn't required on set that day  ;D Or wanting to be hit with real tear gas on the set of The Trial of the Chicago 7, only for Aaron Sorkin to explain that he wasn't going to poison the cast!
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #196 on: Yesterday at 12:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:38:13 pm
Yeah, it's a brilliant piece. He sounds absolutely insufferable and tedious, when I get the impression the rest of the cast is fairly fun and loose. Comes across as so, so driven - the lengths he went to to get time with Pacino, Hoffman and Day Lewis, for example.

Had to laugh at the story about him walking around the set of The Judge wailing because they were filming a funeral scene, even though he wasn't required on set that day  ;D Or wanting to be hit with real tear gas on the set of The Trial of the Chicago 7, only for Aaron Sorkin to explain that he wasn't going to poison the cast!
He sounds like one of those people you pray you don't make eye contact with at the bar. He'd be a great character in Seinfeld to annoy Jerry.

But in all seriousness, thank god he is insufferable because it's played beautifully into the plot of this season. And thank god he didn't get the part of Roman -- the casting of him and Kendall seem to be the most perfect ever.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,832
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #197 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm »
Fuck Shiv.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #198 on: Today at 07:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:57:37 pm
Fuck Shiv.

This. Of all of the **** kids she's the worst because it's all so calculated. I actually root for Tom.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,832
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: HBO/Sky Atlantic - Succession
« Reply #199 on: Today at 07:25:22 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 07:20:11 pm
This. Of all of the **** kids she's the worst because it's all so calculated. I actually root for Tom.

I posted that before I'd finished the latest episode, holy fuck Kieran Culkin's acting there was one of the funniest things I've ever seen :lmao

Also yeah, I do kind of root for Tom. She's a fantastic character though, Sarah Snook is boss.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 