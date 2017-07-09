In terms of where it's going - shiv maybe swapping sides? Roman getting fucked over by Dad? Really though it needs a new element for Season 4 or something not obvious kicking in. Kendall should probably leave and start his own business because ultimately the show is about an old man who doesn't want to give up power unless it is forced from him and how many times can we go through the same Kendall vs Dad. Or next Shiv vs Dad or Roman. Eventually one of them has to win or there has to be a slightly different angle. I know it's called succession but that doesn't mean you can drag it out for 70 episodes or however many they may end up making.

Spoiler

I agree with the possibility that Kendall may start his own business. If he's going to succeed, as I think most of us want him to, that's what he'll need to do because the relationship with the family is too far gone.



I don't think it makes sense for him to go head to head - it's better for him to succeed on his own terms. The more I think about it, the more I think that's a decent bet.



It's not outside of the realm of possibility for Shiv to actually do the same. She's been increasingly marginalised over the course of this season and ultimately it'd be a real tragedy for her to continue hanging around. Although, the trailer for the next episode seems to suggest that Roman messed up with the GoJo deal, so she might be a little bit back in.



I don't think this will go on for 70 episodes. I think maybe 2 more seasons is all it has to run.



My bet is by the end of this season Mencken wins the Presidency, Kendall is licking his wounds starting to rebuild, and Shiv is either completely on the outs because it's gone so badly for her - to the extent that she goes back to Democratic politics, or her Stockholm Syndrome makes her double-down. Fast forward to next season and I reckon we'll get a time jump - possibly 2 or 3 years, and we'll see in the family in quite a different situation because Logan will be that much older, and at least one of his children will be that much more independent.