Had no idea it was the writer of Peep Show. But itīs a great show. Darkly funny. And it manages to get you invested in characters that are objectively horrible and that you despise. And it also seems very well researched in terms of what it is the superwealthy actually get up to. Fascinating and disgusting in equal measure. Which all makes for great telly with some good twists.



Pretty damning indictment of the worlds megarich all in al (especially of the media baron variety)