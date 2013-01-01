Just seen a great interview with a few legends of the club where Ray was involved and seem like such a gent with a wee glint in his eye he retold the time Shanks went to sign him for Liverpool. Shanks was keen to get his man so told Ray his time was coming as poor old Tommy Lawrence was starting to creak between the sticks, was well past 30 at this stage so if he came to Liverpool, Ray would get his jersey within a year. The papers were quickly signed and Ray was delighted to start a new chapter at the best club in the land. He got a land alright as on arrival he found out Tommy was only 27, still at the top of his game, Liverpool had scouted Ray more times than any other player Shanks ever signed before and it would be two & half years before he got his chance after we got beat by Watford.



One of his greatest saves was v Borussia Mönchengladbach's in the first leg of the 1973 Uefa Cup final where he saved a penalty as we drubbed them 3-0 at home in the first leg. As he said himself he did not realise how important this save was until the away leg came around. In his own words we were down 2-0 before HT in Germany and barely had a sniff of the ball as the Germans passed us off the pitch. We hung on as Borrussia players legs gave up after 60 minutes and ended up winning our first trophy in Europe due to many heroes including Ray who had done his homework on the German penalty taker and went to the side the lad usually hit his penos to. If he had scored we would have lost due to the away goal.



We were more than pleased as we were honoured to have you as our #1 Sir. YNWA