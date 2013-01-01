« previous next »
RIP Ray Clemence

Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:32:32 PM
I was talking to a pal today about Clem. We were remembering the famous things about him. His agility, his judgement, the graceful way he dived, his courage (in an age where goalies seemed to dive at forwards' feet much more than now), his phenomenal powers of concentration, and his physical strength. But what really set him apart was something neither of us had really noticed at the time and which only becomes obvious when you look back at old film of Clem. That was his speed. Speed off his line, speed getting rid of the ball with a quick throw, speed of foot to get into position to make an efficient dive. It's so modern.

I was on the Kop when Clem came home in '82. That ovation has subsequently become famous and is being replayed a lot today. What we sometimes forget is how tense that match was. We were down 0-1 at half time when Clem made his approach to the Kop goal. We needed to win that match to win the League Title. Clem defending the goal for Spurs was going to make that very difficult indeed. And yet...everyone on the Kop swallowed their anxiety and gave the man a hero's welcome. It's one of the great moments.

I like to think Clem had a tear in his eye still when Kenny slotted the winner past him.

"Europe's, Europe's Number One...." as our song to him used to go. And in a golden age of goalkeepers too. RIP Clem.
Lovely Yorky.



Re: RIP Ray Clemence
RIP Ray Clemence.

YNWA.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
My favourite save by Ray even though it was for England it's just an incredible reflex save. Never noticed it before but Joe Jordan is already celebrating.

https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1328000843866628096
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/16/ray-clemence-obituary

A brilliant obituary, this bit struck me....

"...he was unassailable in the position, playing 337 games without missing a match from September 1972 until March 1978...."

Astonishing.
Just re watched that beautiful tribute the club put together ...I got very emotional again...and realised that wasnt just the story of Ray's life at Liverpool..for those of us of a certain generation...it is the story of our lives too.
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:05:01 PM
Just re watched that beautiful tribute the club put together ...I got very emotional again...and realised that wasnt just the story of Ray's life at Liverpool..for those of us of a certain generation...it is the story of our lives too.
I think you're right. Before I first started going, I remember listening to games on Radio Merseyside. Clem was the constant and represented safety. "Clemence saves", or "ball played back to Clemence who picks it up, bounces it once, twice kicks it high into the night sky" etc.....He could always slow it down when needed too.

I found an old Fairs Cup programme from December 1970, so 50 years old in a few weeks. Smith, Hughes, Hall, Peter Thompson and now Clemence.
A legendary player and by all accounts a true gent on and off the pitch. We've lost another Kop hero. Rest in peace Ray. You'll never be forgotten. YNWA
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
Re: RIP Ray Clemence
Another one way before my time, but obviously another household name I wish I could have witnessed in his prime. Club and sporting legend and fully cemented his place in the history books. I've gotten a real kick out of reading the memories of those on here and elsewhere who were fortunate enough to watch him play. He'll live on in my imagination if nothing else.

RIP
Message form FSG

Just seen a great interview with a few legends of the club where Ray was involved and seem like such a gent with a wee glint in his eye he retold the time Shanks went to sign him for Liverpool. Shanks was keen to get his man so told Ray his time was coming as poor old Tommy Lawrence was starting to creak between the sticks, was well past 30 at this stage so if he came to Liverpool, Ray would get his jersey within a year. The papers were quickly signed and Ray was delighted to start a new chapter at the best club in the land. He got a land alright as on arrival he found out Tommy was only 27, still at the top of his game, Liverpool had scouted Ray more times than any other player Shanks ever signed before and it would be two & half years before he got his chance after we got beat by Watford.

One of his greatest saves was v Borussia Mönchengladbach's in the first leg of the 1973 Uefa Cup final where he saved a penalty as we drubbed them 3-0 at home in the first leg. As he said himself he did not realise how important this save was until the away leg came around. In his own words we were down 2-0 before HT in Germany and barely had a sniff of the ball as the Germans passed us off the pitch. We hung on as Borrussia players legs gave up after 60 minutes and ended up winning our first trophy in Europe due to many heroes including Ray who had done his homework on the German penalty taker and went to the side the lad usually hit his penos to. If he had scored we would have lost due to the away goal.

We were more than pleased as we were honoured to have you as our #1 Sir. YNWA
An apt place and pic to make my 35,000th post

Another one who grew up with him as our keeper, and remember being gutted when he left. Simply the best I've seen .

RIP Ray. LFC legend.

Quote from: John C on Today at 10:29:55 PM
An apt place and pic to make my 35,000th post




Lovely.
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:29:55 PM
An apt place and pic to make my 35,000th post



Perfect John.
RIP Ray.
