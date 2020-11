Legend doesn't describe his sheer brilliance. 1978-79, he only let in 16 goals in a 42 game season - in 21 home games he let in FOUR goals. He was the complete keeper, and rightly is the yardstick for all future LFC keepers. I grew up with Bruce in goal and thought he was the best, but my granddad (a Kemlyn Road regular for decades) could never look beyond Clem. He would not look out of place in the modern game.



A sad day, but hopefully he is now at peace. Thanks Clem, you'll never walk alone.