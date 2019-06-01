My first game at Anfield was seeing Ray run out for Spurs the day Kenny and his pals won the league for the reds in 1982. Revered him as a young lad in the 70s. Won our first European Cup and a giant of the game and our history. Also let the King's weak effort in at Hampden in 1976 when international football meant something. Complete legend.





Mental day that was, we got to the ground something stupid like half 11 to make sure we got in, the Kop was rammed that day, treated to an absolute screamer from Hoddle, Clem running to the Kop not in a Liverpool kit, Lawro scoring a thumper of a header and Kenny and Whelan making us all go nuts.