Ray Clemence

Re: Ray Clemence
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:03:53 AM
Quote from: Chavasse1917 on Today at 01:06:32 AM
I am involved with our local County FA where at the Senior Cup Final a past pro is usually the guest of honour, presents the cup and awards the Man of the Match award. My job has been to look after and sit with the guest, explaining the teams etc. A few years ago Clem was invited and he was great company, fascinating to talk to and an absolute gentleman, some who shall remain nameless have been self opinionated jerks. Obviously it helped that I am a Liverpool supporter and we had a lot in common.  Get well Ray, the best keeper we have had in my lifetime of supporting the Reds ("Flying Pig" onwards).

The 'Flying Pig' was my 'first' keeper. The first sweeper keeper and along with Chris Lawler, the first attacking full back, a sign of Shankly's astuteness.
Re: Ray Clemence
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:14:19 AM
Get well soon Ray.
Re: Ray Clemence
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:38:52 AM
Get well soon Clem. We're all behind you
Re: Ray Clemence
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:19:06 PM
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 11:13:09 PM
My first game at Anfield was seeing Ray run out for Spurs the day Kenny and his pals won the league for the reds in 1982. Revered him as a young lad in the 70s. Won our first European Cup and a giant of the game and our history. Also let the King's weak effort in at Hampden in 1976 when international football meant something. Complete legend.
Glory hunter ;)

Mental day that was, we got to the ground something stupid like half 11 to make sure we got in, the Kop was rammed that day, treated to an absolute screamer from Hoddle, Clem running to the Kop not in a Liverpool kit, Lawro scoring a thumper of a header and Kenny and Whelan making us all go nuts.
Re: Ray Clemence
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:10:55 PM
GWS Clem. Famously got spirits up for our first European Cup win after FA Cup defeat to United. Proper legend
