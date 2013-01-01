« previous next »
Author Topic: What are you watching right now?  (Read 141 times)

What are you watching right now?
« on: Yesterday at 03:08:04 PM »
Interested to see what people are currently watching or actively following.

I've just finished watching Forever, featuring Ioan Gruffudd as Dr Henry Morgan, a New York City medical examiner who studies the dead for criminal cases, and to solve the mystery of his own immortality. I enjoyed it, but in a typical shitty American network executive decision, canned after a year (same with Limitless)

Actively following, (although not an exhaustive list)

The Blacklist
Witcher
Star Trek Discovery
Orville
Better Call Saul
Stranger Things
Picard
Chernobyl
Westworld
Cobra Kai
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:24:28 PM »
Peaky Blinders (Rewatch)
Salem
Reign
Witcher
Berlin Babylon
Cursed
Knightfall
Britannia II
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:36:08 PM »
Last Chance U
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:40:28 PM »
Borgen and watching random episodes of Curb.

I'm waiting for Lovecraft Country to finish on Sky before blitzing through that.
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:43:11 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:40:28 PM
I'm waiting for Lovecraft Country to finish on Sky before blitzing through that.


Yes! Me too, except here in India it's on Disney+ (Disney+ has HBO content here)
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:52:45 PM »
Married At First Sight Australia.

Don't @ me.
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 PM »
Since Sunday I haven't been able to take anything more intense than "Great British Bake Off." So I just keep watching that.
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 PM »
The Boys and starting season 3 of Ozark finally.
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 PM »
Mad Men (Ive watched before by GF hasnt)
The Boys (just started new series)
Ratched

Thats about it, I dont like having too many on the go. We also have Friends as a fall back when were having dinner or just want something in the background - weve seen this countless times.
Re: What are you watching right now?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:19:52 AM »
Finally got started on season 4 of The Last Kingdom. Alexander Dreymon (think that's his name) isn't the best actor and it's a shame that Alfred's gone, but enjoyed the first episode. Particularly enjoy the camraderie with the priest.
