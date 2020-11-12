« previous next »
Author Topic: Releasing players for internationals.  (Read 14390 times)

Offline Legs

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #200 on: November 12, 2020, 07:42:50 PM »
What happens for Brazil now then ?
Online dudleyred

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #201 on: November 12, 2020, 08:01:34 PM »
Quote from: Legs on November 12, 2020, 07:42:50 PM
What happens for Brazil now then ?

Nothing i don't think.  As long as others negative.  Think they get a couple of tests in their camp.

From our point of view I assume we'll test them as soon as they arrive back
Offline Legs

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #202 on: November 12, 2020, 08:06:28 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on November 12, 2020, 08:01:34 PM
Nothing i don't think.  As long as others negative.  Think they get a couple of tests in their camp.

From our point of view I assume we'll test them as soon as they arrive back

Cheers fella.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #203 on: November 12, 2020, 08:31:32 PM »
Alisson has posted a pic of himself on a plane so I assume he's OK and is off to the Brazil game.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #204 on: November 12, 2020, 09:07:26 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on November 12, 2020, 08:39:52 AM
For the same reason the national teams play now: Money

If national teams were cancelled altogether, the void would immediately filled by club games (42 teams in PL, double rounds in FA cup, new pointless tournaments like "pampers club world shield cup" or whatever)

You're talking silly mate.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #205 on: November 12, 2020, 09:40:27 PM »
I think you can place the blame on the hectic schedules squarely on international football.

In terms of club football, the players aren't playing that many more games as they used to in the 70s and 80s (albeit at a slower speed). The increase in CL games balanced in part with 4 less league games.

You only have to look at the number of players these days getting 100+ caps for their country. In days gone by England's qualifying groups would have 4-5 teams max. Now its 6-7 in a group plus the friendlies.

With the nations league going on, there was simply no excuse for friendly matches on top of that.

I guess that is the issue with all the various federations, they all want their piece of the pie.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #206 on: November 13, 2020, 03:41:10 PM »
Club needs to ban the releases of players for the next internationals. Its too high a risk and FIFA, UEFA or whoever arent going to do anything about it.
Online dudleyred

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #207 on: November 13, 2020, 03:43:53 PM »
Quote from: gray19lfc on November 13, 2020, 03:41:10 PM
Club needs to ban the releases of players for the next internationals. Its too high a risk and FIFA, UEFA or whoever arent going to do anything about it.

Luckily not until feb/March time. We'll know where we stand by then
Offline Armand9

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #208 on: November 13, 2020, 03:53:07 PM »
fucking hell man, now salah testing positive for corona

absolutely fucking ridiculous having internationals in the current climate, so fucking stupid
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #209 on: November 13, 2020, 03:54:46 PM »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 13, 2020, 03:53:07 PM
fucking hell man, now salah testing positive for corona

absolutely fucking ridiculous having internationals in the current climate, so fucking stupid
Did the Egyptian FA force him to go to a wedding?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #210 on: November 13, 2020, 06:18:15 PM »
Taki scored a pen and then subbed in 72nd minute for Japan today.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #211 on: November 13, 2020, 06:29:08 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 13, 2020, 06:18:15 PM
Taki scored a pen and then subbed in 72nd minute for Japan today.

Finally some good news
Offline kasperoff

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #212 on: November 13, 2020, 06:32:44 PM »
Quote from: Legs on November 11, 2020, 07:30:37 PM
My main gripe is we England limp out of the Euros/World Cup it is often followed later by "burnout" no winter break etc.

So for example IF you had any brains youd rest Kane Sterling Henderson Gomez Maguire Chilwell in pointless friendlies...I name them as they are all starters and play in Europe.

Mourinho said the other week "Kane needs to be rested" Southgate said well rest him for Spurs then or words to that affect ....now I dont say this often bit im with Mourinho here he is being selfish but he is right the Spurs ganes mean something these internationals dont.

We might not think much of it, but to most players it will still be massive. I don't think we can expect the players to start calling in sick. It's not right to start asking them to either. Looking back at Giggs, what Ferguson did there was shameful really. Can't believe more wasn't made of it, but he seemed to get away with a lot of things, didn't he.

Klopp's not the type of bloke to start getting dirty like that.
Offline Legs

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #213 on: November 13, 2020, 07:10:08 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on November 13, 2020, 06:32:44 PM
We might not think much of it, but to most players it will still be massive. I don't think we can expect the players to start calling in sick. It's not right to start asking them to either. Looking back at Giggs, what Ferguson did there was shameful really. Can't believe more wasn't made of it, but he seemed to get away with a lot of things, didn't he.

Klopp's not the type of bloke to start getting dirty like that.

I know Klopp isnt like that the decision should be made by the national team manager if it is a qualifying game I get it but friendlies no its not on especially like this.

I'll be honest if Klopp started doing a Fergie id be happy im bothered about Liverpool FC and what gives us a better chance of winning.

International football is crap now pretty much all the managers are 3rd rate and competitions in general last two decades have been awful.
Offline Andy-oh-six

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #214 on: November 13, 2020, 07:31:50 PM »
Feels like it is a case of just waiting on news of whos next to be ruled out of our matches.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 01:31:12 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on November 13, 2020, 06:32:44 PM
We might not think much of it, but to most players it will still be massive. I don't think we can expect the players to start calling in sick. It's not right to start asking them to either. Looking back at Giggs, what Ferguson did there was shameful really. Can't believe more wasn't made of it, but he seemed to get away with a lot of things, didn't he.

Klopp's not the type of bloke to start getting dirty like that.
Agreed. I've said elsewhere that Klopp's not going to start doing this, however much we might want it. Internationals are going to happen, and our players are going to want to go, and some will get injured. We just have to suck it up.
Offline him_15

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 03:51:00 AM »
International matches can just fuck off.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 12:48:05 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on November 13, 2020, 07:31:50 PM
Feels like it is a case of just waiting on news of whos next to be ruled out of our matches.

Mane has one more game tomorrow then he is back, hopefully not injured. Alisson was on the bench for Brazil so thats good but they have another game on Tuesday. Not so much worried about Firmino because he seems to be scoring for Brazil.

The ones I am worried about are Henderson, Wijnaldum and Robertson.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 01:09:57 PM »
I don't even watch internationals any more unless it's world cup or Euro's. These games this year are scandalous.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:06:17 AM »
According to Steve Clarke, Robertson reported for Scotland duty with a tight hamstring.

So we let a player go to international duty with a problem. I get that he has a big game, but surely we can now get him back?
Online dudleyred

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:49:29 PM »
Hes been left out

In fairness Scotland make 9 changes so well done to Clarke
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:43:09 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 13, 2020, 06:18:15 PM
Taki scored a pen and then subbed in 72nd minute for Japan today.

But did he walk off the pitch?
Offline ljycb

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:08:16 PM »
Quote from: Legs on November 13, 2020, 07:10:08 PM
International football is crap now pretty much all the managers are 3rd rate and competitions in general last two decades have been awful.

I agree with you but most of the players wont see it that way. In fairness there will probably be quite a few at the moment who think the friendly matches are overkill but theyll still want to be involved because its a short career and they want to win as many caps as possible. Having said that, Klopp may not be so understanding in the next international break given were in dire straits injury-wise now.
