Fucking rotten luck.
In my opinion, the players also need to be brave enough to push back internationals. You cant always expect the club to come out to be the bad guy all the time. Each has to play their part if they want a long and fruitful football career.
More players need to start retiring from international duty, as it's got to the point where they're basically playing 12 months of the year with the only break being when everyone else is in pre-season, so they get rushed back for the start of August so they can play the first game, as the international season goes on until July.
Even if players don't get bad injuries they burnout quicker now and it'll only get worse as there's more games and more competitions every year. Club World Cup and expanded Champions League are next.We're at the stage where players can play a potential 100 games a season.
Pre-season - maybe half a dozen games
38 league games
13 CL games or 15 Europa League games (plus potential qualifiers)
6 League Cup games
8 FA Cup games including potential replays (in a normal season)
Charity Shield 1 game, 2 games current Club World Cup, 1 game European Super Cup
Internationals:
September 3 games
October 3 games
November 3 games
March 3 games
June 3 warm up games for the World Cup or Euros/Copa America
June/July 7 games in those competitions
I make that up to about 100 games over a season and that's before more and more come in.