Releasing players for internationals.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #120 on: Today at 02:36:22 PM
Absolute c*nts
clinical

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #121 on: Today at 02:45:54 PM
At what point can the club just say we're not releasing any players for international friendlies?
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #122 on: Today at 02:56:00 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:54 PM
At what point can the club just say we're not releasing any players for international friendlies?

Liverpool and/or Klopp dont really play that game. We're too nice.

Fergie wouldn't have sent half of his players
swoopy

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:13:50 PM
Just refuse to send them ffs. I hate international football so much.
redgriffin73

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:32:21 PM
Absolute fucking joke these international breaks are becoming, especially this season.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:40:34 PM
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:13:50 PM
Just refuse to send them ffs. I hate international football so much.

I don't know mate, it is an important game the one taking place tomorrow for England. World cup qualifier or something isn't it.....why else would they cram it into an already jammed packed fixture list....Oh, that's right, wankers.

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:40:40 PM
It would be a whole lot easier to argue against pointless internationals, if pointless club games were also removed from the agenda. Just bin all these nonsense tournaments. If the clubs only play PL and CL, and the national teams only play WC & EC with qualifiers, the schedules would look quite ok.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:45:33 PM
Oh great, another one. Absolutely despise international friendlies with a passion. Wish the club would refuse to send our players out but they would never do that.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:54:50 PM
Fuck England.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:59:32 PM
I wish we had the balls to refuse sending our players especially during these times. We're still too nice in some aspects.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:01:05 PM
Sadio starts, just kicking off. Tsimikas played 45 and was subbed after with lots of others so assume no injury.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:01:06 PM
Players want to play international football. Its bloody stupid and pointless and bizarre having them at the moment I think we can all agree on that. But refusing to send players ? That will never happen. You'd have some very pissed off players if you did that.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:01:21 PM
In fairness though most players love playing for their country so it's ok saying don't send them but what signal does that send out
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:02:01 PM
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:01:06 PM
Players want to play international football. Its bloody stupid and pointless and bizarre having them at the moment I think we can all agree on that. But refusing to send players ? That will never happen. You'd have some very pissed off players if you did that.

Not so sure they're too fussed about a friendly or a nations league game mate especially during these times. Even footballers have families.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:04:33 PM
I'd get Robbo back. Immediately. And Alisson.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:06:59 PM
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:02:01 PM
Not so sure they're too fussed about a friendly or a nations league game mate especially during these times. Even footballers have families.

I know, fair point like. But a lot of the lads away will be wanting to stake their place for the Euro's, refusing them that opportunity if they want it, not a smart move at all as far as I can see.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:09:13 PM
Absolutely zero brain activity in international football associations to plan for this many international breaks and games during an exceptionally intense season.

No one gives a fuck about international friendlies anyways and these fuckers are squeezing in an extra game this time around as well which is a fucking friendly!! It does not make any fucking sense.

Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:31:45 PM
Can't fault the club for releasing players on International Duty.

Can absolutely fault the money-grabbing idiots at UEFA or FIFA or the FA or whoever it is that continues to insist these meaningless games must go on in the middle of a global pandemic and in the middle of the most physically and mentally challenging season to date for these players. It's infuriating, and I felt this way even before Gomez got hurt.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:46:03 PM
International Football is fucking shite and for wools.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #139 on: Today at 04:48:22 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:54 PM
At what point can the club just say we're not releasing any players for international friendlies?

Would effect our recruitment. For example, would we really get someone like Thiago if our policy was not to release players for international duty?
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #140 on: Today at 04:54:38 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:54 PM
At what point can the club just say we're not releasing any players for international friendlies?

Hopefully, at no point. Wouldn't a great selling point when trying to sign young players. So next season when we're signing Mbappe, Haaland and Sancho, in Sancho's case in particular he's not yet a nailed on started for England. I dont think he would be too pleased if he wasn't allowed to play for England incase he gets injured.
Now, at what point will the imbeciles that arrange these game wind their neck in and have a bit of common sense, That's a better question  :)
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #141 on: Today at 06:01:31 PM
Bet we'll still see Hendo play 90 mins 3 games in a row aswell.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #142 on: Today at 06:10:49 PM
Mané and Keita both played the full 90 this afternoon for Senegal and Guinea. Sadio scored on a penalty. Both teams will play again on Sunday.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #143 on: Today at 06:13:07 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 06:10:49 PM
Mané and Keita both played the full 90 this afternoon for Senegal and Guinea. Sadio scored on a penalty. Both teams will play again on Sunday.

No bad thing naby getting 90 mins. Hopefully be back home and fit by Monday tea time
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #144 on: Today at 06:28:45 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 06:10:49 PM
Mané and Keita both played the full 90 this afternoon for Senegal and Guinea. Sadio scored on a penalty. Both teams will play again on Sunday.

They are qualifiers to be fair.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #145 on: Today at 07:18:48 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:54 PM
At what point can the club just say we're not releasing any players for international friendlies?

Never. The FA would make an absolute example of the club if that happened.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #146 on: Today at 07:27:06 PM
Wonder who else will be unavailable come the Leicester game?
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #147 on: Today at 07:29:55 PM
Maybe my attitude would be different if I was actually a World-class Pro and not a lifelong Liverpool fan, but I don't understand why anyone wants to play for countries like England. France, Germany, Brazil - ok you get a chance to win shit. And on the other end of the scale, if you are a journeyman player from a smaller country then I can see how international football is a step up and a chance to play against players you normally never would. But England is a thankless task with never anything to show for it bar a set of fucking crutches.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #148 on: Today at 07:30:37 PM
My main gripe is we England limp out of the Euros/World Cup it is often followed later by "burnout" no winter break etc.

So for example IF you had any brains youd rest Kane Sterling Henderson Gomez Maguire Chilwell in pointless friendlies...I name them as they are all starters and play in Europe.

Mourinho said the other week "Kane needs to be rested" Southgate said well rest him for Spurs then or words to that affect ....now I dont say this often bit im with Mourinho here he is being selfish but he is right the Spurs ganes mean something these internationals dont.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #149 on: Today at 07:40:23 PM
The record we have for players getting injured during international duty, especially for England, is ridiculous

Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:30:37 PM
My main gripe is we England limp out of the Euros/World Cup it is often followed later by "burnout" no winter break etc.

So for example IF you had any brains youd rest Kane Sterling Henderson Gomez Maguire Chilwell in pointless friendlies...I name them as they are all starters and play in Europe.

Mourinho said the other week "Kane needs to be rested" Southgate said well rest him for Spurs then or words to that affect ....now I dont say this often bit im with Mourinho here he is being selfish but he is right the Spurs ganes mean something these internationals dont.

Exactly
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #150 on: Today at 07:59:28 PM
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 07:18:48 PM
Never. The FA would make an absolute example of the club if that happened.

Fine time to get clever with it like Ferguson used to.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #151 on: Today at 08:36:28 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:59:28 PM
Fine time to get clever with it like Ferguson used to.

The Ryan Giggs approach worked a treat for them. Always strange that he was constantly injured for friendlies then fit for United but was fine for competitive Wales games.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #152 on: Today at 08:47:11 PM
Fucking rotten luck.

In my opinion, the players also need to be brave enough to push back internationals. You cant always expect the club to come out to be the bad guy all the time. Each has to play their part if they want a long and fruitful football career.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #153 on: Today at 08:53:21 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:29:55 PM
Maybe my attitude would be different if I was actually a World-class Pro and not a lifelong Liverpool fan, but I don't understand why anyone wants to play for countries like England. France, Germany, Brazil - ok you get a chance to win shit. And on the other end of the scale, if you are a journeyman player from a smaller country then I can see how international football is a step up and a chance to play against players you normally never would. But England is a thankless task with never anything to show for it bar a set of fucking crutches.
This attitude is not very common outside of UK. Many players see their national team as more important and prestigious than the club football. After all, that's the games when they know that their friends and families are watching. It's also more important for their legacy after the career is over.

Here in Sweden for instance , Glenn Hysen is far more known and popular for his national team performances than his league title with LFC. That's despite him being a very public LFC supporter, and despite that he played through some dark years of Swedish football.

Many players also change teams specifically in order to be able to compete for a spot in the national team.

That said, playing pointless friendlies in the middle of a pandemic is idiotic.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #154 on: Today at 08:54:25 PM
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 08:36:28 PM
The Ryan Giggs approach worked a treat for them. Always strange that he was constantly injured for friendlies then fit for United but was fine for competitive Wales games.
He didn't want to play though. Stopping players who want to play is very different
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #155 on: Today at 08:56:58 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:47:11 PM
Fucking rotten luck.

In my opinion, the players also need to be brave enough to push back internationals. You cant always expect the club to come out to be the bad guy all the time. Each has to play their part if they want a long and fruitful football career.

More players need to start retiring from international duty, as it's got to the point where they're basically playing 12 months of the year with the only break being when everyone else is in pre-season, so they get rushed back for the start of August so they can play the first game, as the international season goes on until July.

Even if players don't get bad injuries they burnout quicker now and it'll only get worse as there's more games and more competitions every year. Club World Cup and expanded Champions League are next.

We're at the stage where players can play a potential 100 games a season.

Pre-season - maybe half a dozen games

38 league games

13  CL games or 15 Europa League games (plus potential qualifiers)

6 League Cup games

8 FA Cup games including potential replays (in a normal season)

Charity Shield 1 game, 2 games current Club World Cup, 1 game European Super Cup

Internationals:
September 3 games
October 3 games
November 3 games
March 3 games

June 3 warm up games for the World Cup or Euros/Copa America
June/July 7 games in those competitions

I make that up to about 100 games over a season and that's before more and more come in.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #156 on: Today at 09:02:31 PM
Just bollix....heard the news and what else can you say. Players will still want to play for their country especially lads early in their career. The clubs just need to get some balance throughout the whole season where they are in charge of player minutes / stress on their bodies.
Re: Releasing players for internationals.
Reply #157 on: Today at 09:22:11 PM
Just to say, Southgate was quite strong in agreeing with Klopp on fixture congestion and that the governing bodies should have come together and found a solution in the summer.
