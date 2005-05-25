Another chance to open an early gap over City after their draw tonight. Think they'll prove to be a stern test Villa, started with a couple of good wins and will no doubt fancy themselves after giving us a couple of good games last season. Most important thing is to get across the line with a win, especially going into the international break. If we can make it 4 wins from 4 it'd be a superb little start to the season.



Alisson

Trent Gomez VVD Robertson

Fabinho

Gini Keita

Salah Bobby Jota



Excellent chance for Jota to add to his tally opened in the Arsenal match, another league goal in his 2nd appearance would be delightful and I think he can certainly get one, looked lively so far and I love his style. I'm assuming Henderson might not make it after little time in training, but that was the case for Leeds, which he started. If he's ready to go then good news. Any win redmen, any win



COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!