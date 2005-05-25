« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:23:46 PM
Always gutted if mane or henderson are not in the side but i fancy Jota to step up tomorrow

Think we are gonna do a professional job on these tomorrow, 2-0 (jota, firmino)

All about winning 3pts with city slipping up again
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:27:39 PM
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 PM
At least it'll be normal weather conditions tomorrow. Been dire today with wind and rain which tends to affect the game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 PM
Villa will be up for a dirty fight. Expect plenty of leg breakers and flying kung fu kicks to the head while the ref waves play on.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:39:32 PM
Not to start a panic, but did VVD travel today?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:39:32 PM
Not to start a panic, but did VVD travel today?
Yes, but to Durham for an eye test!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:43:29 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:39:32 PM
Not to start a panic, but did VVD travel today?

Yes I can confirm Roy Hodgson arrived in his Vauxhall Viva Deluxe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:01:26 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 09:39:28 PM
Villa will be up for a dirty fight. Expect plenty of leg breakers and flying kung fu kicks to the head while the ref waves play on.
Also Grealish will go to ground a lot and get lots of free kicks
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:00:05 PM
Shite having to wait all day tomorrow for it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 PM
I'll take a point...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 PM
Why?  ???
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 PM
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM
Another chance to open an early gap over City after their draw tonight. Think they'll prove to be a stern test Villa, started with a couple of good wins and will no doubt fancy themselves after giving us a couple of good games last season. Most important thing is to get across the line with a win, especially going into the international break. If we can make it 4 wins from 4 it'd be a superb little start to the season.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Gini   Keita
Salah   Bobby   Jota

Excellent chance for Jota to add to his tally opened in the Arsenal match, another league goal in his 2nd appearance would be delightful and I think he can certainly get one, looked lively so far and I love his style. I'm assuming Henderson might not make it after little time in training, but that was the case for Leeds, which he started. If he's ready to go then good news. Any win redmen, any win

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:09:19 AM
Our players will be pretty eager to score a few past Martinez after the way he acted on that glorified friendly
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park EPL 19:15GMT Sky Sports
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:11:08 AM
Slightly unnerving if both Mane and Hendo aren't playing, but a real chance for Jota.
