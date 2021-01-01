Honestly, he is a cracking prospect. His passing was sublime today. He has looked better and better as the season has progressed.



I have seen people mention that he lacks pace to play in a Klopp team. I don't think that is true.



What he lacks is ability to anticipate plays sometimes. Once you are a CB chasing a forward who is through on goal its always tough to catch up and make a tackle. Even VVD and Gomez, don't rely on their pace that much. Maybe once every 10 games or so, they will use their speed to pull off a great recovery tackle.



What great CB's do is read the game, cut out the long balls and through balls or play a tight offside trap. Those are things Rhys can learn with more first team experience. He already looks the part. In the last run of games we have been dominating the play largely thanks to Rhys and Nat cutting out the threat from long balls and playing with confidence.