Rhys Williams

Re: Rhys Williams
November 6, 2020, 09:04:17 AM
Besides being a big guy, built to be a modern cb its kinda hard to see where he excels. Hes more all round but one of his main strengths is his calmness and confidence. At 19 years coming in to a situation like this and play that assured is impressive.
Re: Rhys Williams
November 6, 2020, 05:03:25 PM
Proper player
Re: Rhys Williams
November 7, 2020, 07:28:50 PM
Quote
Klopp on Williams: He is a good kid on top of that, a proper Scouser. Vitor [Matos] is incredibly important - Rhys is Vitors baby, if you like  a really big baby! I hadnt heard much about Rhys, and so thats what I call a big impact because it has helped us massively.
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 05:06:40 PM
Stay fit lad and you'll likely have a dozen appearances under belt by the new year. Hell of a story for him

Billy the kid likely have a few too now

All off the back of some terrible luck for Joe but dies provide him with his big chance
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 05:14:37 PM
The second coming of Virg.  8)
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 05:31:13 PM
Out of great tragedy,  emerges great opportunity.
This might just be the making of at least one of Billy, Rhys or Nat....

Who would have thunk it!
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 05:31:38 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:37 PM
The second coming of Virg.  8)
No pressure then  ;D
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 06:14:03 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 05:06:40 PM
Stay fit lad and you'll likely have a dozen appearances under belt by the new year. Hell of a story for him

Billy the kid likely have a few too now

All off the back of some terrible luck for Joe but dies provide him with his big chance

The injury isn't that bad is it?
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 08:26:40 PM
Klopp is gonna work his magic and turn him into a decent CB.
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 08:28:19 PM
Quote from: Chig on Today at 08:26:40 PM
Klopp is gonna work his magic and turn him into a decent CB.
He's already a decent CB.
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 08:35:16 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:28:19 PM
He's already a decent CB.
Well, my opinion is that not a single team in the league will have him as a regular CB right now. But then again, I might know fuck all and you might know loads more than me. Anyway, I hope Klopp will help him reach his potential ASAP as he will be playing a shit loads of game this season.
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 08:44:40 PM
Most important thing is having an experienced player next to him, either Matip (fingers crossed) or Hendo.

Neco and Rhys on the right might be a problem, probably be Milly or Tsimikas at right back.
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 09:22:10 PM
Quote from: Chig on Today at 08:35:16 PM
Well, my opinion is that not a single team in the league will have him as a regular CB right now. But then again, I might know fuck all and you might know loads more than me. Anyway, I hope Klopp will help him reach his potential ASAP as he will be playing a shit loads of game this season.

He's 19 and was playing none league football last year, safe to say no one bar Klopp's coaching staff knew he was, not even Kloppo himself as he admitted.
Re: Rhys Williams
Today at 09:22:48 PM
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 05:31:13 PM
Out of great tragedy,  emerges great opportunity.
This might just be the making of at least one of Billy, Rhys or Nat....

Who would have thunk it!
Might be all three at this rate
