Klopp on Williams: He is a good kid on top of that, a proper Scouser. Vitor [Matos] is incredibly important - Rhys is Vitors baby, if you like a really big baby! I hadnt heard much about Rhys, and so thats what I call a big impact because it has helped us massively.
The second coming of Virg.
Stay fit lad and you'll likely have a dozen appearances under belt by the new year. Hell of a story for himBilly the kid likely have a few too now All off the back of some terrible luck for Joe but dies provide him with his big chance
Klopp is gonna work his magic and turn him into a decent CB.
He's already a decent CB.
Well, my opinion is that not a single team in the league will have him as a regular CB right now. But then again, I might know fuck all and you might know loads more than me. Anyway, I hope Klopp will help him reach his potential ASAP as he will be playing a shit loads of game this season.
Out of great tragedy, emerges great opportunity. This might just be the making of at least one of Billy, Rhys or Nat.... Who would have thunk it!
