The media love heaping pressure on young players.
The hyperbole of Media narrative these days is a fucking joke.
this season:
WEEK 1: Is Virgil arrogant? Not as good as he used to be?
WEEK 3: Virgil is definitely a drop down from last season...
WEEK 4: Virgil is shite! Liverpool are shite!
WEEK 5: Virgil is out for the season! No way Liverpool can win the title with out Virgil! Season over!! (erm... you were calling him shit and arrogant a minute ago...)
WEEK 6: WOW! Liverpool have found the ideal replacment for Virgil, in Fabinho! Maybe thy can still win stuff!
WEEK 7: FABINHO OUT!! Liverpool dreams in tatters!!
WEEK 8: Maybe Liverpool have found the NEW VIRGIL VAN DIJK!!! TITLE DREAMS BACK ON!!!
... and so on. Fucking hyperbolic wankers, the lot of them.
The sad thing is, a lot of out fans are like this as well...