Author Topic: Rhys Williams  (Read 14349 times)

Really needs to cut that hair off before he plays someone onside with it

Sell him on, hair today, gone tomorrow...
The media love heaping pressure on young players.
What I've liked about him so far is that he's not tried to be too clever. It's a classic problem when (a) sticking midfielders back there, or (b) players are playing up a level and feel pressure to play the same way as the player they're replacing.

Get the basics right. Keep play moving. If in doubt, get rid. It works so long as he can defend and win his personal duels, which he seems able. We need a few more of these steady-eddy types in the squad, now Milner's coming to the end of his career. Fergy had loads of the bang-average bastards, O'Shea, Wes Brown, Smalling, Fletcher, Phil Neville, etc. Nothing special, but were happy with a squad role and did a job when called upon.

Well said. Youth team products do not have to be world beaters. There is room in the squad as well as a need for both superstars and role players.

Rhys has the potential to be more than a squad player but we should not expect more nor be dismissive of him if he isn't anything greater.
The media love heaping pressure on young players.

The hyperbole of Media narrative these days is a fucking joke.

this season:

WEEK 1: Is Virgil arrogant? Not as good as he used to be?
WEEK 3: Virgil is definitely a drop down from last season...
WEEK 4: Virgil is shite! Liverpool are shite!
WEEK 5: Virgil is out for the season! No way Liverpool can win the title with out Virgil! Season over!! (erm... you were calling him shit and arrogant a minute ago...)
WEEK 6: WOW! Liverpool have found the ideal replacment for Virgil, in Fabinho! Maybe thy can still win stuff!
WEEK 7: FABINHO OUT!! Liverpool dreams in tatters!!
WEEK 8: Maybe Liverpool have found the NEW VIRGIL VAN DIJK!!! TITLE DREAMS BACK ON!!!

... and so on. Fucking hyperbolic wankers, the lot of them.

The sad thing is, a lot of out fans are like this as well...
Williams should use this golden chance to establish himself, just likes what TAA did.
