Yes, my sister's partner has said the same thing he's seen it coming. While I have confidence in Rhian, there is next to no one in that team who can create anything, so it won't be easy for him.



To be fair I’ve watched all their matches this season and they should have gotten better results.There’s been a few times where balls have been hit across the box and nobody on the end of it. Arsenal away was always likely to go the way it has but I think if they had a decent striker they’d have gotten a few points from those games.