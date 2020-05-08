Please
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Believer
Posts: 7,378
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 02:10:23 PM »
This game makes Man United look really, really, really bad.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Andy ⁎ Allerton
Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 61,699
Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 02:11:40 PM »
Swagger!!
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020
Andy ⁎ Allerton
Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 61,699
Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 02:12:02 PM »
Sakho Pelanty
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 45,548
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 02:12:36 PM »
How is Sakho getting a career as a footballer?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Zimagic
Believer
Posts: 1,940
Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #84 on:
Today
at 02:12:37 PM »
No contact on that penalty.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.
Oskar
Believer
Posts: 1,320
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #85 on:
Today
at 02:13:02 PM »
Sakho is a disaster waiting to happen.
Logged
FiSh77
LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Believer
Posts: 12,026
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #86 on:
Today
at 02:13:06 PM »
Sakho's been boss today, knew we should've kept him
Logged
Craig 🤔
Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 51,476
YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #87 on:
Today
at 02:13:50 PM »
The fuck is Abraham trying to take the pen for and having a hissy fit? Hes not the club pen taker.
Logged
S
pineless
Believer
Posts: 9,421
Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #88 on:
Today
at 02:14:21 PM »
Sakho is useless. Always has been, always will be.
Logged
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 81,384
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 02:14:25 PM »
Sakhos been Chelseas best offensive player today
Logged
Zimagic
Believer
Posts: 1,940
Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 02:15:02 PM »
Maybe its my non-Chelsea glasses but neither of those were penalties for me. So soft
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 45,548
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 02:15:13 PM »
He's probably been to blame for about three of those goals Sakho.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 6,549
Re: Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #92 on:
Today
at 02:16:52 PM »
Should have gone for that tackle with his right, could have had a perfect hat trick of errors
Logged
S
pineless
Believer
Posts: 9,421
Tonight, Tonight
Premier League fixtures 3rd/4th October
«
Reply #93 on:
Today
at 02:18:24 PM »
Is that 0 in 4 for Werner now?
Logged
