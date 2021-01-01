« previous next »
Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold

Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,082
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:29:30 pm
How many Trent hand-wringing, crying threads do we need?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

DangerScouse

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,273
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm
We are one of the biggest clubs in the world but sadly, there are far more ambitious clubs, in both the PL and europe.
mullyred94

  Posts: 2,873
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:55:38 pm
Call me crazy but if this has been in the works for a while I don't think there's much the club can do honestly.

VVD and Salah are different.
cdav

  Posts: 10,638
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:29:30 pm
How many Trent hand-wringing, crying threads do we need?


n+1, where n is the current number of Trent hand-wringing, crying threads
sminp

  Posts: 8,060
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: Ste08 on Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Looks pretty ominous to me when players start talking in riddles you know you have a problem.

I mainly blame the club it should never have been allowed to get to this stage.

The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.
Coolie High

  Posts: 15,295
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.

How is leaving trashing his legacy? Why are the same arguments not made for Alonso and Suarez?
mullyred94

  Posts: 2,873
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.

If Madrid can get one of the best players on the planet to run his contract down I don't think theres much the club can do if Trent wants to go there on a free and get a massive sign on fee.

If thats the case, what would you advise the club to do?
 

lgvkarlos

  Posts: 6,823
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:08:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:15:48 pm
Hmmmmm is that, Im waiting to see how this turns out, or is it, Im off to Madrid
God knows, but sounds more Madrid if I'm being honest.

Not much we can do at this point, pretty sure it's not a money or should have signed him up quicker decision.
lgvkarlos

  Posts: 6,823
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm
If Madrid can get one of the best players on the planet to run his contract down I don't think theres much the club can do if Trent wants to go there on a free and get a massive sign on fee.

If thats the case, what would you advise the club to do?
 


Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision
And we've signed plenty of other clubs top stars in the past. .
mullyred94

  Posts: 2,873
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision.

Of course, there's a bit more too it I think Jude becoming the poster boy in the last 12 months has probably also factored into his decision if he was to leave.

Its Real Madrid, its not like Sterling going to Man City.

We can be mad if he goes, but we can't blame him IMO - He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.
killer-heels

  Posts: 79,196
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm

We can be mad if he goes, but we can't blame him IMO - He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.

Fantastic, its great to be a part of a journey as a player fucks us off to go to Madrid, for free.
mullyred94

  Posts: 2,873
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
Fantastic, its great to be a part of a journey as a player fucks us off to go to Madrid, for free.

So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?

Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?
killer-heels

  Posts: 79,196
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm
So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?

Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?

How do you know he had this plan for a while? According to Virgil and Salah, the club hadnt spoken to them at least until this season started. Its probably the case then for Trent as well. You are not signing players to contracts if you are picking up the phone in their final season.

I know many will want to claim this was his master plan all along, to absolve all blame from the club and their merry nerds. But the club have fucked this up and now we have to hope they salvage it, as i cant be arsed with the “oh we cant spend much money because Trent left for free” stories next summer.
Sinyoro

  Posts: 1,212
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm
My opinion will probably be unpopular here but I am of the view that if he signs- good; if he doesn't I am not bothered.

A player should run through a brick wall to play for LFC.
TepidT2O

  Posts: 96,322
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm
My opinion will probably be unpopular here but I am of the view that if he signs- good; if he doesn't I am not bothered.

A player should run through a brick wall to play for LFC.
Yeah, but he has done year after year and hes only 25 still!


It feels odd that Im less optimistic about higher cancers than Al. ;D
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,873
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm
How do you know he had this plan for a while? According to Virgil and Salah, the club hadnt spoken to them at least until this season started. Its probably the case then for Trent as well. You are not signing players to contracts if you are picking up the phone in their final season.

I know many will want to claim this was his master plan all along, to absolve all blame from the club and their merry nerds. But the club have fucked this up and now we have to hope they salvage it, as i cant be arsed with the oh we cant spend much money because Trent left for free stories next summer.

How do we know anything? If his going to go on a free to Madrid they've obviously spoken to him about it that's all I'm saying, I don't think that's outlandish to claim either.
killer-heels

  Posts: 79,196
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm
How do we know anything? If his going to go on a free to Madrid they've obviously spoken to him about it that's all I'm saying, I don't think that's outlandish to claim either.

He is our player. We should have tied him down to a contract a long time ago. But we didnt and again if Salah and Virgil are anything to go buy, its not like we are in a rush to do so. This is 100% on the club.
mullyred94

  Posts: 2,873
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
He is our player. We should have tied him down to a contract a long time ago. But we didnt and again if Salah and Virgil are anything to go buy, its not like we are in a rush to do so. This is 100% on the club.

I understand that but there is a world where he is running down his contract because they already have an agreement or an understanding?

That's all I am saying.
rscanderlech

  Posts: 4,167
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
I personally feel that RAWK hasn't furnished us with sufficient and appropriate space to discuss the Trent contract saga. I hope that we can have a new thread opened up to discuss that. I also believe that doing so will allow us to finally resolve the issue.
KC7

  Posts: 499
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:30:30 pm
We are one of the biggest clubs in the world but sadly, there are far more ambitious clubs, in both the PL and europe.

The lack of ambition is the alarming aspect to this.

The current ownership are not football people so there will never be that desire to do what is needed to succeed, hence the penny pinching and hamstringing successive managers. The January 2021 window is the worst of any club since the inception of transfer windows. We had owners who sabotaged the prospects of a team sitting top of the table with no fit senior centre backs for the second half of the season and had the manager tell us we are restricted financially.

The current ownership are detached (as I would be if I owned a US sports 'franchise'). They saw an opportunity to get something they know nothing about on the cheap (from another group of carpetbaggers) and took it. David Moores opened the door to them, and ultimately he takes some of the blame.

Maximise their investment and look to sell on, and when they do sell on the minute interest they do have in the club (and the sport) will revert back to what it was before they took over the club.
sminp

  Posts: 8,060
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #380 on: Today at 02:04:13 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
How is leaving trashing his legacy? Why are the same arguments not made for Alonso and Suarez?

How are those 2 leaving remotely similar? Baffling comment. Neither had a legacy anywhere near what Trent could have, neither left on a free as were hypothetically talking about here and neither was a player developed by the club from a young age.

Trent has a choice here, he can go on to captain his boyhood club in the near future and have a Gerrard-esque legacy or he can become a McManaman or an Owen (yes I know he didnt leave on a free but its close enough). I hope he chooses the former but if he chooses the latter then he clearly wont have the legacy he could have had.
