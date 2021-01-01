« previous next »
Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold  (Read 32057 times)

Ghost Town

  RAWK snitch.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #360 on: Today at 08:29:30 pm
How many Trent hand-wringing, crying threads do we need?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #361 on: Today at 08:30:30 pm
We are one of the biggest clubs in the world but sadly, there are far more ambitious clubs, in both the PL and europe.
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #362 on: Today at 08:55:38 pm
Call me crazy but if this has been in the works for a while I don't think there's much the club can do honestly.

VVD and Salah are different.
cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #363 on: Today at 08:59:33 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:29:30 pm
How many Trent hand-wringing, crying threads do we need?


n+1, where n is the current number of Trent hand-wringing, crying threads
sminp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 05:42:02 pm
Looks pretty ominous to me when players start talking in riddles you know you have a problem.

I mainly blame the club it should never have been allowed to get to this stage.

The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.
Coolie High

  bury Regular.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #365 on: Today at 09:03:51 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:00:38 pm
The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.

How is leaving trashing his legacy? Why are the same arguments not made for Alonso and Suarez?
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #366 on: Today at 09:07:26 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:00:38 pm
The club have fucked up massively letting it get this far but lets not kid ourselves here. If Trent decides to leave and trash his legacy then thatll have been his call not the clubs.

If Madrid can get one of the best players on the planet to run his contract down I don't think theres much the club can do if Trent wants to go there on a free and get a massive sign on fee.

If thats the case, what would you advise the club to do?
 

lgvkarlos

  Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #367 on: Today at 09:08:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:15:48 pm
Hmmmmm is that, Im waiting to see how this turns out, or is it, Im off to Madrid
God knows, but sounds more Madrid if I'm being honest.

Not much we can do at this point, pretty sure it's not a money or should have signed him up quicker decision.
lgvkarlos

  Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #368 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:07:26 pm
If Madrid can get one of the best players on the planet to run his contract down I don't think theres much the club can do if Trent wants to go there on a free and get a massive sign on fee.

If thats the case, what would you advise the club to do?
 


Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision
And we've signed plenty of other clubs top stars in the past. .
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #369 on: Today at 09:12:03 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:09:31 pm
Agree, but don't think money is coming into his decision.

Of course, there's a bit more too it I think Jude becoming the poster boy in the last 12 months has probably also factored into his decision if he was to leave.

Its Real Madrid, its not like Sterling going to Man City.

We can be mad if he goes, but we can't blame him IMO - He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #370 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:12:03 pm

We can be mad if he goes, but we can't blame him IMO - He will def go down as the best RB ever if he goes there.

Fantastic, its great to be a part of a journey as a player fucks us off to go to Madrid, for free.
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #371 on: Today at 09:55:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:33 pm
Fantastic, its great to be a part of a journey as a player fucks us off to go to Madrid, for free.

So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?

Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #372 on: Today at 10:01:39 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:55:30 pm
So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?

Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?

How do you know he had this plan for a while? According to Virgil and Salah, the club hadnt spoken to them at least until this season started. Its probably the case then for Trent as well. You are not signing players to contracts if you are picking up the phone in their final season.

I know many will want to claim this was his master plan all along, to absolve all blame from the club and their merry nerds. But the club have fucked this up and now we have to hope they salvage it, as i cant be arsed with the “oh we cant spend much money because Trent left for free” stories next summer.
Sinyoro

  Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
Reply #373 on: Today at 10:05:18 pm
My opinion will probably be unpopular here but I am of the view that if he signs- good; if he doesn't I am not bothered.

A player should run through a brick wall to play for LFC.
