So what do you advise the club to do if his had this plan for a while?



Sit him on the bench until his contract expires?



How do you know he had this plan for a while? According to Virgil and Salah, the club hadnt spoken to them at least until this season started. Its probably the case then for Trent as well. You are not signing players to contracts if you are picking up the phone in their final season.I know many will want to claim this was his master plan all along, to absolve all blame from the club and their merry nerds. But the club have fucked this up and now we have to hope they salvage it, as i cant be arsed with the “oh we cant spend much money because Trent left for free” stories next summer.