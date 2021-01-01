« previous next »
Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold

Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 05:54:59 pm »
Anyways back to Trent, there isnt a better passer in world football today, he is a unicorn, that pass for Gordon was just silly.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:54:59 pm
Anyways back to Trent, there isnt a better passer in world football today, he is a unicorn, that pass for Gordon was just silly.

The hardest pass in football too - the vertical. The margin for error is absurdly small.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:11:59 pm
The hardest pass in football too - the vertical. The margin for error is absurdly small.

If it's ridiculously bendy, it doesn't count as vertical.

Problem solved...
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 06:21:18 pm »
Gerrard's wavelength accord with Nando was absurd; while asleep, he must have dreamed about Nando's runs in behind and that made the passes so effortless. He'd seen them already...
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm
If it's ridiculously bendy, it doesn't count as vertical.

Problem solved...

Part of the problem solved. It's certainly easier to find accuracy with a bendy ball than a straight one. Spin imparts accuracy in all ball sports which is why, classically, a top spin serve in tennis is easier to get in the return court than a smashed one.

But the deeper problem with vertical passes is length. Jordan Henderson used to love making long vertical passes in the early part of his career. Sympathetic (or ignorant) commentators always used to remark "Great effort, just slightly overhit" as the ball ended up in the goalie's hands (as it always did).  In truth Hendo was miles away from making a good vertical pass. It's really hard. He could never master it.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm
Part of the problem solved. It's certainly easier to find accuracy with a bendy ball than a straight one. Spin imparts accuracy in all ball sports which is why, classically, a top spin serve in tennis is easier to get in the return court than a smashed one.

But the deeper problem with vertical passes is length. Jordan Henderson used to love making long vertical passes in the early part of his career. Sympathetic (or ignorant) commentators always used to remark "Great effort, just slightly overhit" as the ball ended up in the goalie's hands (as it always did).  In truth Hendo was miles away from making a good vertical pass. It's really hard. He could never master it.

Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.

Henderson has made some of the greatest passes in our history. What about the outside of the foot to Salah in the 5-0 game at OT. There was one against Bayern in the 0-0 champions league game at Anfield which Salah missed it was a lot better and had a more higher degree of difficulty than that TAA pass to Gordon. It was against one of the best teams in the world as well.

38 seconds in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIvLFOJf3YA
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm
Part of the problem solved. It's certainly easier to find accuracy with a bendy ball than a straight one. Spin imparts accuracy in all ball sports which is why, classically, a top spin serve in tennis is easier to get in the return court than a smashed one.

But the deeper problem with vertical passes is length. Jordan Henderson used to love making long vertical passes in the early part of his career. Sympathetic (or ignorant) commentators always used to remark "Great effort, just slightly overhit" as the ball ended up in the goalie's hands (as it always did).  In truth Hendo was miles away from making a good vertical pass. It's really hard. He could never master it.

Wasn't meant to be taken perfectly seriously, Yorky, more to highlight the vast awareness and superb technique in Trent's ball...
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm
Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.

Henderson has made some of the greatest passes in our history. What about the outside of the foot to Salah in the 5-0 game at OT. There was one against Bayern in the 0-0 champions league game at Anfield which Salah missed it was a lot better and had a more higher degree of difficulty than that TAA pass to Gordon. It was against one of the best teams in the world as well.

38 seconds in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIvLFOJf3YA

Henderson was not an execellent vertical passer, Alonso and Gerrard were, Thiago was, Trent is, Henderson could make the odd occasional incredible pass as you highlighted above, but his long passing, passing when it comes to splitting the lines, was decent not excellent.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:06:18 pm »
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:27:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:06:18 pm
He's a wizard.
The left-footed pass towards the end of that vid is sublime.

It was nice John. But that montage actually missed his two best left-footed passes - one in each half. Both delivered under pressure when he was going backwards and the Irish thought it was a nice time to press (it was). Both passes not only relieved the pressure but unlocked the midfield and put England on the front foot. We've seen him do this time and again at Liverpool. His left foot is a wand almost as much as his right. But it might have been a surprise to others.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm
Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.

It's not "personal" and the fact my comments about Henderson wound you isn't evidence that it is.

We're also defining "vertical" a bit differently to each other. You're probably right in your definition and I'm probably wrong in mine. But what I meant by "vertical" was a pass that has no angle on it. In other words not just a forward pass, regardless of how long and sweeping it is. But a forward pass that tries to hit a player (or a space) at 12 o'clock. It's really hard to do. Trent tried one yesterday and pulled off a sensation. I thought Henderson used to try quite a few. They were ok. They were always "there and there abouts". In other words the attacker never got on the end of them. It was the fact that he kept trying the impossible, not the fact that they never reached their target, that used to annoy me.

But, again, it wasn't personal on Hendo's part and it wasn't personal on mine.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm »
Trent is nowhere near Gerrard's peak when it comes to free kicks - he actually doesn't score that many - and I don't think he's as consistent or diverse a passer yet, though there's still time for him to overtake Gerrard. People tend to underestimate Gerrard's ability for both because so many other parts of his game were strong. For Trent, it's at least 75% of his game, maybe more.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:04:20 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:45:19 pm
Henderson was not an execellent vertical passer, Alonso and Gerrard were, Thiago was, Trent is, Henderson could make the odd occasional incredible pass as you highlighted above, but his long passing, passing when it comes to splitting the lines, was decent not excellent.

He made a lot more than the odd one. He was also superb at the long diagonal and also a excellent crosser from out wide. He just wasnt as silky looking as Thiago and Alonso. He had a far better Liverpool career than both and was far more important to our success. He just run around a lot seems to be the ignorant narrative to too many in our fanbase.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:26:13 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 01:04:20 am
He made a lot more than the odd one. He was also superb at the long diagonal and also a excellent crosser from out wide. He just wasnt as silky looking as Thiago and Alonso. He had a far better Liverpool career than both and was far more important to our success. He just run around a lot seems to be the ignorant narrative to too many in our fanbase.

Its not about looking silky, Gerrard never looked silky as Thiago or Alonso, he simply just wasn't as good. Henderson wasn't a great passer, i don't know why anyone would argue the opposite, he had clear limitations with vertical passes that split the lines, his long passing was decent as i said but he couldn't make them as consistently as others we've had in our squad in recent years, neither did he show the same variety in technique.

In any discussion about passing the ball, Henderson is not the first or second name that pops up, we've had a good amount of better ones in the just the last 10 years of this club.


