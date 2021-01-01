Utter shite about Henderson. You have a very serious blindspot towards Henderson's ability almost seems personal at times. The long straight vertical pass has a low percentage of success and you have to live with the occasional wayward pass. TAA give the ball away a ton trying them yesterday. Henderson was an excellent vertical and progressive passer and the numbers back this up.



It's not "personal" and the fact my comments about Henderson wound you isn't evidence that it is.We're also defining "vertical" a bit differently to each other. You're probably right in your definition and I'm probably wrong in mine. But what I meant by "vertical" was a pass that has no angle on it. In other words not just a forward pass, regardless of how long and sweeping it is. But a forward pass that tries to hit a player (or a space) at 12 o'clock. It's really hard to do. Trent tried one yesterday and pulled off a sensation. I thought Henderson used to try quite a few. They were ok. They were always "there and there abouts". In other words the attacker never got on the end of them. It was the fact that he kept trying the impossible, not the fact that they never reached their target, that used to annoy me.But, again, it wasn't personal on Hendo's part and it wasn't personal on mine.