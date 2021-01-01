« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold  (Read 8424 times)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:43:39 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 10:37:11 pm
Hypersonic missile that.    :o

The Pentagon have been in touch. Tangos could be the Wests answers to Chinas new technology.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,171
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #121 on: Today at 11:56:52 am »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm
don't get me wrong... i'm glad it went in, but a part of me would've been happy to see it hit Mike Dean in the face as he ran past

:lmao

What the fuck was he doing?!  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:55 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm »
Jurgen Klopp on Trent

"He is a lot of things for us and he enjoys it, he enjoys himself on the pitch, but it's tough, he's still young and it's an intense period.

I know it was a easy game but I didnt know Trent took it that easy  ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,948
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:17:33 pm »
Shelvey doin that jump an turn away as Trent took the shot. I remember one of the first things we were ever taught/ coached was dont turn ya back on the ball or jump. One of the main reasons being, it could be a fake/ feigned shot and they just go right past ya. Im seeing more of this in footy now. Its weird
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:26:38 pm »
That goal was like a Riise thunderbolt of yesteryear. Trent will be unplayable if he can consistently add that shot to his game. Crazy to think he can still improve.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,055
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:26:38 pm
That goal was like a Riise thunderbolt of yesteryear. Trent will be unplayable if he can consistently add that shot to his game. Crazy to think he can still improve.

Agree. And Trent has so much more to his game compared to the Riise era where you only need to do one thing well to become a good PL player.

With power added to his game, he could perhaps become our new penalty taker when Salah is not on the pitch. Blast the shit out of the net like Shearer.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,171
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 08:06:41 am
https://i.imgur.com/rmPTUOG.gif


Love how Konate rubs his head cos some of the net has hit him after it exploded

Matip just walking off like "meh, I've seen better" ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:40:49 pm
Matip just walking off like "meh, I've seen better" ;D

which on its own is a shock because it's matip who usually is shocked.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
The best thing, for me, about watching this club for 30 odd years has been watching some of the best players youll ever see in their pomp, Alonso, Torres, Virgil et al et al, come through the club while watching local players like Gerrard and now Trent, local kids who have come through the academy and watching them grow into player that literally redefines their position. I remember watching Alonso, one of the truly great modern midfielders, an absolute footballing genius, watch Gerrard as out sprinted some speed merchant, then slid in as they were through on goal, take the ball off them, turn on the slide, go past a player then hit a sliced 30 yarder on to a sprinting Torres laces. The open mouth and turning head of Xabi has stayed with me for decades. Ive seen the same expression on Thiago, another footballing genius, as the modern classic Trent sliced 40 yard cross field volley to Robertson flies past his ears through a crowded midfield. Its truly a blessing to watch players like this grow into what they become. 99% of clubs have to sell local players like that. Its one of the best things about supporting this club.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:26:38 pm
That goal was like a Riise thunderbolt of yesteryear. Trent will be unplayable if he can consistently add that shot to his game. Crazy to think he can still improve.

Is that why his song was being sung so much last night?  We don't hear it that often so I was surprised when it was being belted out.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
Re: Nobody Strikes the Ball like Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:19:40 pm »
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 03:17:06 pm
Is that why his song was being sung so much last night?  We don't hear it that often so I was surprised when it was being belted out.

It was being sung before the TAA goal, i presumed it was Newcastle fans singing about the Shelvey goal.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 