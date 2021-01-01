The best thing, for me, about watching this club for 30 odd years has been watching some of the best players youll ever see in their pomp, Alonso, Torres, Virgil et al et al, come through the club while watching local players like Gerrard and now Trent, local kids who have come through the academy and watching them grow into player that literally redefines their position. I remember watching Alonso, one of the truly great modern midfielders, an absolute footballing genius, watch Gerrard as out sprinted some speed merchant, then slid in as they were through on goal, take the ball off them, turn on the slide, go past a player then hit a sliced 30 yarder on to a sprinting Torres laces. The open mouth and turning head of Xabi has stayed with me for decades. Ive seen the same expression on Thiago, another footballing genius, as the modern classic Trent sliced 40 yard cross field volley to Robertson flies past his ears through a crowded midfield. Its truly a blessing to watch players like this grow into what they become. 99% of clubs have to sell local players like that. Its one of the best things about supporting this club.