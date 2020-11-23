« previous next »
Author Topic: What's your guilty pleasure?  (Read 7266 times)

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #200 on: November 23, 2020, 09:18:16 pm »
Ha ha, let me check, I've got them somewhere with my copies of Mrs. Brown's Boys and Citizen Khan.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #201 on: November 24, 2020, 02:13:22 pm »
Shirley Bassey's greatest hits

to be honest, as a young boy I always fancied her


...and still would

 :wave



Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #202 on: November 24, 2020, 04:11:02 pm »
I love Dolly Parton.

I was a Bay City Roller fan back in the day  :-[

One of my faves from the 70s - Heaven Must be Missing an Angel - Tavares.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #203 on: December 12, 2020, 01:19:21 pm »
Eloise - by Barry Ryan.

5 minutes or more of melodramatic, over the top classic pop from the late 60s. It's got everything in there. Full orchestration and Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones amongst the many session musicians.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #204 on: January 7, 2021, 10:31:28 am »
BTS - Dynamite.

It's like MSG.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #205 on: January 7, 2021, 10:36:36 am »
For some reason a song popped into my head last night that I hadnt heard in years so dig it out on YouTube:

PM Dawn - Set Adrift On Memory Bliss
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #206 on: January 7, 2021, 01:59:07 pm »
Blackpink. I've tried to listen to them and imagine how I would feel if they didn't look the way they look, and while I think I would still like their catchy songs, I don't have to listen without looking at them, so it's win-win. I don't really feel guilty about it.

This is my jam. Don't judge me.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IHNzOHi8sJs&amp;list=PLJz9NxjsJsBQJp-ZhVnn-YBh4zgLzLr_q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IHNzOHi8sJs&amp;list=PLJz9NxjsJsBQJp-ZhVnn-YBh4zgLzLr_q</a>
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #207 on: January 7, 2021, 02:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November 24, 2020, 04:11:02 pm


I was a Bay City Roller fan back in the day  :-[


Rollers were ace and a huge guilty pleasure.

We often get Shang-a-Lang on Alexa after a lockdown skin-full.   I know what you're thinking, the long winter evenings must just fly by. :)

Love it.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #208 on: January 7, 2021, 07:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  7, 2021, 02:55:01 pm
Rollers were ace and a huge guilty pleasure.

We often get Shang-a-Lang on Alexa after a lockdown skin-full.   I know what you're thinking, the long winter evenings must just fly by. :)

Love it.

Do you remember Our Kid?
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #209 on: January 7, 2021, 08:47:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2021, 07:23:57 pm
Do you remember Our Kid?

I used to like Our Kid.  ;D
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #210 on: January 7, 2021, 09:08:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  7, 2021, 08:47:49 pm
I used to like Our Kid.  ;D

I remember being at one of my aunties in Walton and next minute my cousins, 4 girls, all went mad and legged it down the street as Our Kid were somewhere off City Road signing autographs. Us boys all stood there bemused ;D
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #211 on: January 7, 2021, 09:09:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2021, 09:08:27 pm
I remember being at one of my aunties in Walton and next minute my cousins, 4 girls, all went mad and legged it down the street as Our Kid were somewhere off City Road signing autographs. Us boys all stood there bemused ;D

I can't remember which talent show they came from, was it New Faces? I know it was one of them  ;D
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #212 on: January 7, 2021, 11:52:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  7, 2021, 09:09:50 pm
I can't remember which talent show they came from, was it New Faces? I know it was one of them  ;D
Yes, it was New Faces.

Some girls I knew in school back then knew them because they lived close by.

Feast you eyes and ears.  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/407lClqOlUI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/407lClqOlUI</a>
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #213 on: February 10, 2021, 10:26:00 pm »
Grand Old Team.

It's quite a good old-school song and if someone like Coventry or Sunderland used it it'd be one of those nostalgic things you like to see.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #214 on: February 11, 2021, 08:22:36 am »
me old nan used to play this one and have us laughing and singing along

♪where do the judies walk in style - down in scottie road♫

judy = young pretty girl

silly but it reminds me of the arl ones and still makes me smile

(says photos of scotland road but i think there are only a couple)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Inq1mnO2r8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Inq1mnO2r8M</a>





Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #215 on: February 11, 2021, 05:29:18 pm »
First Aid Kit - My Silver Lining

John Denver - Country Road

Simon Dupree & The big Sound - Kites
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #216 on: February 11, 2021, 05:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on October  1, 2020, 10:37:28 am
Emmylou has such a beautiful voice she could sing the telephone directory and make it sound good.


First Aid Kit did a brilliant tribute to her at the Polar Music Awards, covering Red Dirt Girl

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oJy_MQQhnog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oJy_MQQhnog</a>

Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #217 on: February 14, 2021, 12:35:27 am »
Quote from: jillc on October  1, 2020, 12:37:19 pm
Galloping home, I think the Black Beauty theme was called and it was fantastic music. I never saw The Flaxton Boys, must have been the only one I didn't see.  ;D Did anyone remember a series called A Bunch of Fives, used to love that. It had quite a young cast in it, Lesley Manville, Jamie Foreman and Gary Oldman as well about a school newspaper.

You should really watch this then https://youtu.be/9JzG1psdgxA
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #218 on: February 15, 2021, 06:08:29 pm »
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #219 on: February 16, 2021, 04:08:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 15, 2021, 06:08:29 pm
That was quality.  ;D

Happy to oblige, Snuff are one of my favourite bands.
I had tickets to see them in January but understandably the tour has been postponed.
I made a conscious decision last year that I would never um and ah over a gig again.
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:40:32 pm »
Hudson Hawk. For some reason I loved that movie although its probably a 1990's version of Ishtar. Stellar cast, box office flop.
