Ya hardcore fans only truly appreciate their early work.
im quite liking 'Dont rock the boat' on itv, craig charles and kimberley wyatt throwing up on board a small boat with the dark destroyer from the chase and a smattering of ex olympians all rowing the length of the UK.
Copacabana - Barry Manilow
My guilty pleasure is Girls Aloud, they actually have some catchy songs
How Will I Know by Whitney Houston. I heard it on the radio yesterday, good pop tune.
people like big dick nick.
My wifes a big Whitney fan. Had far too many car journeys ruined listening to her greatest hits!
Ruined, or improved? Honesty is the best policy, Nick...
Sugababes
Rush Hour - Jane Wiedlinpure pop filthlove it
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Jimmy Nail- Aint No Doubt.
McFly....
