« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: What's your guilty pleasure?  (Read 2040 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #80 on: October 1, 2020, 01:07:10 PM »
Dusty Springfield is never a guilty pleasure. Zero guilt there.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #81 on: October 1, 2020, 01:13:17 PM »
Wilson Phillips- Hold On.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,098
  • Believer
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #82 on: October 1, 2020, 02:58:14 PM »
Does Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse of the Heart or Holding out for a Hero count ?

(Gianfranco Zola is deffo one of the kids in the video on Total Eclipse)
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,866
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #83 on: October 1, 2020, 03:31:12 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October  1, 2020, 12:50:03 PM
I once went to Take That concert with my sister in law, it was one of the best concerts I've attended, and I saw REM on their Monster tour.  I kinda like Take That now.

I saw REM on that tour too, and it was easily the worst (and shortest) show I have been to. In their defense, I was absolutely hammered.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • 6 times and counting
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #84 on: October 1, 2020, 04:16:08 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October  1, 2020, 12:50:03 PM
I once went to Take That concert with my sister in law, it was one of the best concerts I've attended, and I saw REM on their Monster tour.  I kinda like Take That now.

I saw Take That with my then girlfriend.  Same as you, thought it was great.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,824
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #85 on: October 1, 2020, 08:49:44 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  1, 2020, 12:34:13 PM
Wasn't there a dubbed European version of Robinson Crusoe with a symphonic theme around the same time.

And the Ennio Morricone themed 'Lloyd George' in the same era?

The black and white one from the 60's? I loved that as a kid, it was usually on during school holidays in the 70s.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OE10msGsCn4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OE10msGsCn4</a>
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,949
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #86 on: October 1, 2020, 10:34:28 PM »
I deleted that on purpose ;)
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,919
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #87 on: October 1, 2020, 11:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  1, 2020, 12:57:11 PM
See, to me it's more interesting to see what people regard as guilty pleasures or not. Dancing on my Own is generally regarded as one of the best singles of the last decade or so. Also fascinating to see things like Abba or Dusty Springfield pop up. Is there a stigma against female-fronted pop?

Its most of my taste anyway. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,824
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #88 on: October 2, 2020, 01:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  1, 2020, 12:57:11 PM
See, to me it's more interesting to see what people regard as guilty pleasures or not. Dancing on my Own is generally regarded as one of the best singles of the last decade or so. Also fascinating to see things like Abba or Dusty Springfield pop up. Is there a stigma against female-fronted pop?

For me its more that I'm not a fan of pop full stop.

I love Fleetwood Mac (two female vocalists) I'll listen to Halestorm/Lizzy Hale, Kate Bush, Alanis Morrissette, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Katie Pruitt
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #89 on: October 2, 2020, 01:56:11 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  1, 2020, 08:49:44 PM
The black and white one from the 60's? I loved that as a kid, it was usually on during school holidays in the 70s.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OE10msGsCn4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OE10msGsCn4</a>

I haven't heard that music for nearly 50 years. Reminds me of getting back from work, gulping my tea and heading up to the park for a kick about followed by a pint of lager and lime.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,875
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #90 on: October 2, 2020, 02:32:57 PM »
Don't believe in guilty pleasures. You either like it or you don't. You shouldn't really be ashamed of liking the stuff you like. Unless, you know, it's fascism or genocide or something.

*walks away whistling 'Come On Eileen'*
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • 19:06
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #91 on: October 2, 2020, 05:16:01 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on October  2, 2020, 02:32:57 PM
Don't believe in guilty pleasures. You either like it or you don't. You shouldn't really be ashamed of liking the stuff you like. Unless, you know, it's fascism or genocide or something.

*walks away whistling 'Come On Eileen'*
You were doing ever so well until you said that.  ;)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #92 on: October 2, 2020, 05:18:53 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  2, 2020, 05:16:01 PM
You were doing ever so well until you said that.  ;)

Sam is right, nothing guilty about that one.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #93 on: October 2, 2020, 05:19:33 PM »
For Hazells benefit Im going to suggest No Way No Way by the mighty Vanilla. Now thats a tough watch/listen.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #94 on: October 2, 2020, 06:04:17 PM »
Cornershop- Brimful of Asha.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,919
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:51:32 PM »
Come on everyone this thread isn't long enough!! Confession is good for the soul they say, so......

https://youtu.be/OmbFJ4IrV-A   ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,818
  • Trada
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:00:57 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:51:32 PM
Come on everyone this thread isn't long enough!! Confession is good for the soul they say, so......

https://youtu.be/OmbFJ4IrV-A   ;)

Weirdo............


I must admit I did buy the single
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:20:19 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  1, 2020, 12:57:11 PM
See, to me it's more interesting to see what people regard as guilty pleasures or not. Dancing on my Own is generally regarded as one of the best singles of the last decade or so. Also fascinating to see things like Abba or Dusty Springfield pop up. Is there a stigma against female-fronted pop?

Id never heard that Robyn song until fairly recently but I agree its a pop masterpiece.

See also:
Cher - Believe
Kylie - Cant get you outta my head
Britney - Toxic
Sugababes - Push The Button
Lady Gaga - Poker Face
Katy Perry - Hot & Cold
Beyoncé - Crazy in love

Nothing to feel guilty about in liking any of those.

Most of the time I listen to 6music so its not my everyday musical diet, but you cant beat a good pop belter.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:07:20 PM »
Bad Romance is so much better than Poker Face in my guilty pleasures opinion!
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:07:20 PM
Bad Romance is so much better than Poker Face in my guilty pleasures opinion!
Both are great. So is Born This Way.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,919
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:00:57 PM
Weirdo............


I must admit I did buy the single

 ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,558
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:07:20 PM
Bad Romance is so much better than Poker Face in my guilty pleasures opinion!
Agreed.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:47:56 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:07:20 PM
Bad Romance is so much better than Poker Face in my guilty pleasures opinion!

No guilt needed, certified pop banger, as is Poker Face - Lady Gaga is a very good songwriter
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: What's your guilty pleasure?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:20:57 AM »
Starsailor? Some solid hits.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 