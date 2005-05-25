See, to me it's more interesting to see what people regard as guilty pleasures or not. Dancing on my Own is generally regarded as one of the best singles of the last decade or so. Also fascinating to see things like Abba or Dusty Springfield pop up. Is there a stigma against female-fronted pop?
Id never heard that Robyn song until fairly recently but I agree its a pop masterpiece.
See also:
Cher - Believe
Kylie - Cant get you outta my head
Britney - Toxic
Sugababes - Push The Button
Lady Gaga - Poker Face
Katy Perry - Hot & Cold
Beyoncé - Crazy in love
Nothing to feel guilty about in liking any of those.
Most of the time I listen to 6music so its not my everyday musical diet, but you cant beat a good pop belter.