The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
League form in 2022.

Played 19
Won 16
Drawn 3
Lost 0
Points 51

Draws against teams in 1st, 3rd and 4th places.

Not bad.
Re: The PL run-in
Probably simplistic but arguably the difference at the end was the head-to-heads against rivals at the top.  Think city beat Chelsea home and away and drew both with us = 8 points.

We drew all games v both = 4 points.

Chelsea drew 2 v us and lost both v city = 2 points.

Exhibit A though. Chelsea give it everything against us and were insipid against them in the league games.
Re: The PL run-in
Knew that Tierney nightmare at spurs would be the one that would cost us in the end. Blatant cheat he is.

Ah well, onward to Paris and hopefully a parade with 3 cups.

City's league win will have been forgotten by everybody by then.




I agree with this.

In a season of fine margins, its 100% the referees who have had the largest impact on the title race.
Re: The PL run-in
very proud of the fact that I support the best team in the world We are so fortunate that we get to watch and be amazed by hs amazing players. We might not have ad the desired result but we get a chance to put a rubber stamp on the season with a chance at bringing champions league number 7 home. Our greatest signing is the fact that our manager has signed a new extension with the club and we will have many more moments as a group with him at the wheel. We will build again and go again. So chin up and look forward to Paris.
Re: The PL run-in
Exhibit A though. Chelsea give it everything against us and were insipid against them in the league games.
Yeah, Tuchel is very much in the Mourinho mold..
He focusses obsessively on our weaknesses, which is why he's always managed to draw with us or kept himself in the game.

When you play that way- by exploiting the weaknesses of the oppsiing team and stay deep- playing a low-block, your only chances come from the mistakes of the opposition- not from your own creativity.

Conte at Anfield was the same. Ancelotti will prolly be the same. They love exploiting a highline and space behind fullbacks.
Re: The PL run-in
Re: The PL run-in
The Premier League needs to work on the quality of its Refs over the Summer.  They should also sack Paul  Tierney the useless fuckin c*nt.

I mean Tierney is a c*nt for sure but let's not forget it was Chris Kavanagh who had final say on VAR on both occasions as well.
Re: The PL run-in
The Premier League needs to work on the quality of its Refs over the Summer.  They should also sack Paul  Tierney the useless fuckin c*nt.
Hah, he's nailed on to replace Mike Riley one day, mark my words...
Re: The PL run-in
As for next season, I don't think people realise how bloody weird it's going to be with a World Cup stuck in the middle. And having Mo and Luis Diaz not going, and maybe Bobby F too, will give us a big help either side of the break when other teams big names will be blowing out of their arses after a world cup in the winter heat. Real pity that Norway didn't qualify to fuck Haaland up though.
Re: The PL run-in
I agree with this.

In a season of fine margins, its 100% the referees who have had the largest impact on the title race.
The premier league even admitted to it's influencing of the game, by apologizing.... but to Everton of all teams.

Here we have the League admitting that they made a mistake and of they'd given that penalty... 99.99% City wouldn't have won the league. (Mind you- it IS Everton, so...)

We all said PGMOL is bought and paid for throughout the season and admittedly, they've decided the outcome of the League.
But anyway- Fuck 'em.
We'll do them one better next season.
Re: The PL run-in
As for next season, I don't think people realise how bloody weird it's going to be with a World Cup stuck in the middle. And having Mo and Luis Diaz not going, and maybe Bobby F too, will give us a big help either side of the break when other teams big names will be blowing out of their arses after a world cup in the winter heat. Real pity that Norway didn't qualify to fuck Haaland up though.
And with a CWC to boot... ;)

The scheduling for that beauty is always just weird- and now there's a World Cup to contend with as well.
There's a weird season to look forward to for everybody.
Re: The PL run-in
City will be anointed champions next year before the season even starts due to Signing Haaland plus whoever else they decide to buy, but it won't be that simple.
Diaz has improved us a lot second half of the season, Virgil will start the season fit. Konate has improved as the season went on and is only getting better. We'll most likely sign a midfielder too.
Winning number 7 would really set the tone but either way I think this is the greatest squad I've ever seen and we'll be a relentless winning machine next year. Watch this space.
Re: The PL run-in
Probably simplistic but arguably the difference at the end was the head-to-heads against rivals at the top.  Think city beat Chelsea home and away and drew both with us = 8 points.

We drew all games v both = 4 points.

Chelsea drew 2 v us and lost both v city = 2 points.

Chuck in Spurs to complete the top 4 and City are still on 8pts and we creep up to 6. Youre point is still decent and one more win against one of these sides could have made all the difference but as ever, when you get as many points as we did I dont think you can quibble too much.
Re: The PL run-in
So we get rewarded for one but the other ones mean we cry in a corner and ask oh woe is me.

I guess it's admirable the way you're trying to lift spirits or whatever your intention is, but it's perfectly fair for people of a certain age - or any age, frankly - to feel a little down in the dumps tonight. Primarily because of the way the afternoon unfolded in giving us false hope, but there is an undoubted undercurrent of "not again" going on here as well, even though we are privileged to support this club.

In my lifetime I've seen us win the league once and that was behind closed doors. That's the same amount as Leicester and Blackburn, even though we've had at least five campaigns (08/09, 13/14, 18/19 and 21/22 plus the successful one) which would have been more than enough to win the league in most seasons.

I mean if my memory serves we got 86+ points in all of them, only losing more than twice in the Rodgers season, and we were massively odds-on to hold out with a few games to go in that one.

We have been incredibly unlucky in that sense, I don't think even a die-hard United fan would deny that, so to see a Liverpool fan doing so is a bit odd.
Re: The PL run-in
The premier league even admitted to it's influencing of the game, by apologizing.... but to Everton of all teams.

Here we have the League admitting that they made a mistake and of they'd given that penalty... 99.99% City wouldn't have won the league. (Mind you- it IS Everton, so...)

We all said PGMOL is bought and paid for throughout the season and admittedly, they've decided the outcome of the League.
But anyway- Fuck 'em.
We'll do them one better next season.

If you take the 3 big decisions

Spurs Away - we win and have 2 extra points.
Everton pen v city - City have 2 less points
Milner Red v City - we have 1 less and City have 2 more as they probably win the game.

Overall we go to 93
City would have 93.

They win on GD.

These are all hypothetical.

Im more gutted on the Thiago injury.
Re: The PL run-in
League wasnt in our hands and its gone.

We have to focus the cups which are in our control.

2 domestics already done ✅

CL final awaiting...

Uefa super cup

Charity shield

Club world cup (assuming we win cl)

They are all potential cups...

Besides charity shield Man city have no chance to win others!

Re: The PL run-in
League wasnt in our hands and its gone.

We have to focus the cups which are in our control.

2 domestics already done ✅

CL final awaiting...

Uefa super cup

Charity shield

Club world cup (assuming we win cl)

They are all potential cups...

Besides charity shield Man city have no chance to win others!


"Greatest team in the history of the Premier League" L0L! :lmao
Re: The PL run-in
Would love to play city first game after World Cup..as I assume we would have quite a few starters well rested.

Salah
Thiago
Keita
Robertson
Konate
Matip
Diaz
Re: The PL run-in
I just feel really gutted for the players who could not have put more effort in.

They are a credit to the club and themselves.

Go out to Paris and fulfil your destiny as one of football's greatest ever teams / squads.
Re: The PL run-in
"Greatest team in the history of the Premier League" L0L! :lmao

Bunch of wankers
Re: The PL run-in
Coutinho subbed off at 74 and it all went to crap after that.

It sounds like he was playing well. I don't understand why subs like that are made by some managers. That would have been one less attacker and the ball would not have been sticking up top without him. I'm sure the City players might have got a lift after seeing him subbed off.

They scored 2 minutes after the change and all hell broke loose after that.

Oh Stevie :(
Re: The PL run-in
If you take the 3 big decisions

Spurs Away - we win and have 2 extra points.
Everton pen v city - City have 2 less points
Milner Red v City - we have 1 less and City have 2 more as they probably win the game.

Overall we go to 93
City would have 93.

They win on GD.

These are all hypothetical.

Im more gutted on the Thiago injury.

You can't put Milner's second yellow in the same category as those Jota/Kane and Rodri becisions because VAR can't check second yellows.

Refs are always going to miss things or make mistakes on the pitch, but the whole point of VAR is for these highly paid professionals to make the correct decisions away from external pressures, i.e. Time and player/crowd influence.

That is why Chris Kavanagh is more culpable than Tierney for me, even though the latter is a complete scrote as well. But let's not forget it was him who bottled sending Milner off, so I think it's fairly clear who of the two has a definite agenda.

There is no way any neutral person can sit and watch multiple replays of that Rodri handball and not suggest a penalty should be given. The same way he went and looked a monitor of Calvert Lewin falling over Trent yet sticks with his decision. He's bent as fuck.
Re: The PL run-in
I guess it's admirable the way you're trying to lift spirits or whatever your intention is, but it's perfectly fair for people of a certain age - or any age, frankly - to feel a little down in the dumps tonight. Primarily because of the way the afternoon unfolded in giving us false hope, but there is an undoubted undercurrent of "not again" going on here as well, even though we are privileged to support this club.

In my lifetime I've seen us win the league once and that was behind closed doors. That's the same amount as Leicester and Blackburn, even though we've had at least five campaigns (08/09, 13/14, 18/19 and 21/22 plus the successful one) which would have been more than enough to win the league in most seasons.

I mean if my memory serves we got 86+ points in all of them, only losing more than twice in the Rodgers season, and we were massively odds-on to hold out with a few games to go in that one.

We have been incredibly unlucky in that sense, I don't think even a die-hard United fan would deny that, so to see a Liverpool fan doing so is a bit odd.

Cry me a fucking river.
Re: The PL run-in
The City game for me is going to be like the Game of Thrones episode 'The Viper vs the Mountain'. I always watch up to the moment the viper thas the mountain on the floor speared through the chest and then turn off. I will watch the City game where they are 2-0 down and turn off.
Re: The PL run-in
Cry me a fucking river.

Great response to a well reasoned post. You may have thrown in the towel in November and couldn't give a toss tonight but that lad obviously didn't so the way he feels is completely understandable.
Re: The PL run-in
Cry me a fucking river.

You're like that meme with the happy mask over the top of the angry face beneath it.

Whatever gets you through it, I guess.
Re: The PL run-in
Cry me a fucking river.

I'm with you. Fuck moping. Let's twat real Madrid and win the BIG one then talk about the options. Up the fucking reds
Re: The PL run-in
You're like that meme with the happy mask over the top of the angry face beneath it.

Whatever gets you through it, I guess.

I dont need to get through anything. I have seen this team win the lot and thats more than good enough. You and others may want to look back on this period and mourn over what we didnt win, but not me.

This is the best team we have ever seen that has won loads and won it all. We are not glorious failures. Enjoy that and dont cry over what we didnt.
Re: The PL run-in
Great response to a well reasoned post. You may have thrown in the towel in November and couldn't give a toss tonight but that lad obviously didn't so the way he feels is completely understandable.

Thats rich coming from you.
Re: The PL run-in
I dont need to get through anything. I have seen this team win the lot and thats more than good enough. You and others may want to look back on this period and mourn over what we didnt win, but not me.

I'm really not mourning, to be honest. We've won two trophies and can win another. Ultimately, we're very lucky to be Liverpool fans overall.

In a purely Premier League sense, though, we've been desperately unlucky in the last 15 years or so not to have at least another couple of titles in the bag, which would make us undeniably the most successful club in England.

I've got every faith that will happen before Klopp leaves us, but it doesn't mean I can't feel a twinge of sadness that it hasn't already happened.
Re: The PL run-in
What an iconic moment that Coutinho goal would have been if they held on. Ex-red giving us a helping hand for the league. Tyler even captured the moment with a 'Coutinhoooo'

Eurgh it was all so perfect. The surreal Gerrard-Coutinho script was actually being played out in real time.

Thank god we have the CL final on Saturday. Perfect remedy if we were to win.
Re: The PL run-in
Forgetting about the outcome for a moment, I was alarmed by our performance today. VVD will help the defensive frailties, but several players looked badly off it and looked to even be struggling physically. Im hoping this was inevitable from last week and will keep us right heading into next week.

The other thing is, we have zero selection dilemmas now, assuming Fabinho is fit and Thiago isnt. Matip will get the game ahead of Konate.
Re: The PL run-in
I dont need to get through anything. I have seen this team win the lot and thats more than good enough. You and others may want to look back on this period and mourn over what we didnt win, but not me.

We came out the ground feeling down, bit weird winning but losing at the same time and we're fuming we lost to cheats. However, half of us who were there today are in Paris next week, we have had a brilliant season, we have two cups on the cabinet and we take on Real Madrid to try and win No7. Its a great time to be a red.
Re: The PL run-in
That comeback could actually have an adverse effect on them at the start of next season. After such a high from the way they came back, i do think naturally their hunger and fire will be less from the get-go.

We need to make sure we start fast and take advantage of that.
Re: The PL run-in
I'm really not mourning, to be honest. We've won two trophies and can win another. Ultimately, we're very lucky to be Liverpool fans overall.

In a purely Premier League sense, though, we've been desperately unlucky in the last 15 years or so not to have at least another couple of titles in the bag, which would make us undeniably the most successful club in England.

I've got every faith that will happen before Klopp leaves us, but it doesn't mean I can't feel a twinge of sadness that it hasn't already happened.

You cited Blackburn of all teams? That was a completely different era. Leicesters season was a complete freak.

We challenged 2 times properly that i recall for a league title in 25 years or so years. You dont get to cry about other teams having it easier when thats all you do.
Re: The PL run-in
You can't put Milner's second yellow in the same category as those Jota/Kane and Rodri becisions because VAR can't check second yellows.

Refs are always going to miss things or make mistakes on the pitch, but the whole point of VAR is for these highly paid professionals to make the correct decisions away from external pressures, i.e. Time and player/crowd influence.

That is why Chris Kavanagh is more culpable than Tierney for me, even though the latter is a complete scrote as well. But let's not forget it was him who bottled sending Milner off, so I think it's fairly clear who of the two has a definite agenda.

There is no way any neutral person can sit and watch multiple replays of that Rodri handball and not suggest a penalty should be given. The same way he went and looked a monitor of Calvert Lewin falling over Trent yet sticks with his decision. He's bent as fuck.

Kavanagh is an out and out cheat. I'd give Tierney the benefit of the doubt. Look at the Spurs game where he booked Robbo because he didn't punish the Kane challenge with a red. Then Kavanagh steps in. Kavanagh is on VAR and ignores the Rodri handball.

He's won them the league and will be toasting it tonight with his manc mates and family.
Re: The PL run-in
I'm really not mourning, to be honest. We've won two trophies and can win another. Ultimately, we're very lucky to be Liverpool fans overall.

In a purely Premier League sense, though, we've been desperately unlucky in the last 15 years or so not to have at least another couple of titles in the bag, which would make us undeniably the most successful club in England.

I've got every faith that will happen before Klopp leaves us, but it doesn't mean I can't feel a twinge of sadness that it hasn't already happened.

We are the most successful Club in English football.
