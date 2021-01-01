So we get rewarded for one but the other ones mean we cry in a corner and ask oh woe is me.



I guess it's admirable the way you're trying to lift spirits or whatever your intention is, but it's perfectly fair for people of a certain age - or any age, frankly - to feel a little down in the dumps tonight. Primarily because of the way the afternoon unfolded in giving us false hope, but there is an undoubted undercurrent of "not again" going on here as well, even though we are privileged to support this club.In my lifetime I've seen us win the league once and that was behind closed doors. That's the same amount as Leicester and Blackburn, even though we've had at least five campaigns (08/09, 13/14, 18/19 and 21/22 plus the successful one) which would have been more than enough to win the league in most seasons.I mean if my memory serves we got 86+ points in all of them, only losing more than twice in the Rodgers season, and we were massively odds-on to hold out with a few games to go in that one.We have been incredibly unlucky in that sense, I don't think even a die-hard United fan would deny that, so to see a Liverpool fan doing so is a bit odd.