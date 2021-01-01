« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13120 on: Today at 02:29:52 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 02:26:08 pm
To be fair if a reserve keeper was suddenly brought in against us he'd turn into Dr Octopus and have the game of his life.

That only works against us. Against City he'll probably throw one or two into his own net.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13121 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm »
Villa we're always conceding 2 minimum today. They need to score 2, probably 3 to get a draw. Very unlikely. Let's see.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13122 on: Today at 02:30:59 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:30:56 pm
Villa we're always conceding 2 minimum today. They need to score 2, probably 3 to get a draw. Very unlikely. Let's see.
If Villa score first, however unlikely- it's over. It's going get interesting if it were to happen.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:33:30 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13123 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:24:01 pm
Why does livescore have Martinez out for Villa with Robin Olsen in goal? He's absolutely shite.

Edit: Fuck off, just saw he's being rested. And with Csllum Chambers in defense as well I reckon Villa have about a 1/100 chance of getting a point.

Why is he being rested for last day? Bizarre .
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13124 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Why is he being rested for last day? Bizarre .

Internationals coming up. Its a joke.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13125 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:32:22 pm
Why is he being rested for last day? Bizarre .
May just be Stevie giving a young lad a look in?
Teams do that sort of thing at the end of the season.

Hope it works out well for us though. Someone above said he's supposedly a better shot-stopper, and with the way Villa will have to play against City, it would make sense.

Villa's done well against the big teams since Gerrard came in- they had 1-margin and 1-0 losses against both us and City as an example. Think Gerrard's got the tactical aspect down, against the big teams.
