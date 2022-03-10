Guys, don't get your hopes up please.
#City have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games, while they are unbeaten in 11 since losing 3-2 at home to Spurs in February.
#Manchester City have triumphed in all five of their final league games of the season under Guardiola by an aggregate score of 20-1.
#Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3, L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. (I went to that one!)
#Aston Villa are winless in their last 16 matches versus the Premier League leaders, losing the previous seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.