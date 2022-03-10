« previous next »
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13040 on: Today at 10:22:18 am »
~5.5 hours to go. How tf are all you fine folks so calm. I am losing my shit here.
Online S

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13041 on: Today at 10:23:29 am »
Gave up weeks ago because Citys fixture run-in was just too easy unfortunately. That includes today. The Gerrard narrative is weird. He doesnt have superpowers against City just because he used to play for us.

Today is more about sending the team off to Paris on a good note, and thanking players like Origi for their time here. Next week is the big one and the nerves will kick in after full time today.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13042 on: Today at 10:23:43 am »
A lot weirder things have happened in football than an mc/av draw. Come on big reds. Achieve justice.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13043 on: Today at 10:23:48 am »
Guys, don't get your hopes up please.


#City have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games, while they are unbeaten in 11 since losing 3-2 at home to Spurs in February.
#Manchester City have triumphed in all five of their final league games of the season under Guardiola by an aggregate score of 20-1.
#Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3, L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. (I went to that one!)
#Aston Villa are winless in their last 16 matches versus the Premier League leaders, losing the previous seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.
Online Morgana

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13044 on: Today at 10:27:03 am »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 10:22:18 am
~5.5 hours to go. How tf are all you fine folks so calm. I am losing my shit here.
Same. Last night was horrible, and I had a dreadful sense of futility in my dreams, like no matter what we do we will not win because we will not be allowed to win the Premier League. There is far too much corruption in the sport, and City have benefitted from dodgy decisions all season as a result. That is just a summary of the thoughts that have tormented me over the last 48 hours, even in my dreams last night.
Offline Livbes

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 10:27:13 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:23:29 am
Gave up weeks ago because Citys fixture run-in was just too easy unfortunately. That includes today. The Gerrard narrative is weird. He doesnt have superpowers against City just because he used to play for us.

Today is more about sending the team off to Paris on a good note, and thanking players like Origi for their time here. Next week is the big one and the nerves will kick in after full time today.

All of this. Same.
Online amir87

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 10:33:50 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:23:48 am
Guys, don't get your hopes up please.


#City have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games, while they are unbeaten in 11 since losing 3-2 at home to Spurs in February.
#Manchester City have triumphed in all five of their final league games of the season under Guardiola by an aggregate score of 20-1.
#Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3, L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. (I went to that one!)
#Aston Villa are winless in their last 16 matches versus the Premier League leaders, losing the previous seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.

So you're saying there's a chance?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:23:48 am
Guys, don't get your hopes up please.


#City have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games, while they are unbeaten in 11 since losing 3-2 at home to Spurs in February.
#Manchester City have triumphed in all five of their final league games of the season under Guardiola by an aggregate score of 20-1.
#Aston Villa have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games against the league leaders (D3, L17), beating Leeds United 2-1 in January 2000. (I went to that one!)
#Aston Villa are winless in their last 16 matches versus the Premier League leaders, losing the previous seven by an aggregate score of 21-1.

Well, the good thing is that we don't need for Aston Villa to win today ...
Online Hazell

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 10:34:31 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:33:50 am
So you're saying there's a chance?

;D
Online kj999

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 10:36:59 am »
Why even bother to post if you think its all over?
This thread is for those of us who are excited about toda and know that weird whit happens sometimes.
If you're in full on 'i told you so' mode, go the park or something.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 10:39:03 am »
Someone else asked this as well but I wish there was a way to just watch our match tonight without any idea of what's going on elsewhere.

They'll keep putting up graphics of the league table as it stands and show PIP cutaways of goals from elsewhere
Online spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 10:36:59 am
Why even bother to post if you think its all over?
This thread is for those of us who are excited about toda and know that weird whit happens sometimes.
If you're in full on 'i told you so' mode, go the park or something.

To be fair, this thread is for everything concerned with the run-in positive or negative.
Online Morgana

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 10:36:59 am
Why even bother to post if you think its all over?
This thread is for those of us who are excited about toda and know that weird whit happens sometimes.
If you're in full on 'i told you so' mode, go the park or something.
People are just trying to work through their nerves. Give it a rest.
Offline Layer 2

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Dont think its all over, but in my head its probably and realistically a 1/10 chance City wont get the win. So that makes it a day to enjoy, where its not expected we will be champions, but if in that 1/10 chance we are, then it will be one of, if not the best day in our history.

Next weekend will be the one where Im nerve wracked
Offline rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 10:56:59 am »
How the fuck can you give up when it is still possible? Doubters, not believers.

Whether it's likely or not, its still possible and while it is possible, you have to believe and you have to dream. I'm trying to bury the visions of bouncing around the Kop this afternoon when George announces City haven't won, but I keep having this little hope that is exaactly what will happen - it's all a part of the joy of being a Red.
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:57:38 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:33:50 am
So you're saying there's a chance?
Online paisley1977

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:44:21 am
People are just trying to work through their nerves. Give it a rest.

No trying to work through their nerves they are giving up its not over till its over. They were the people who headed out of Atatürk Olympic Stadium at half time.
Online Angelius

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 11:11:42 am »
I think I saw somewhere that theres less than a 10% chance that Liverpool win the league based on results today. That means, out of 100 times, we still win the league 10 times. Please let today be one of those 10 times!!
Online kj999

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 11:15:10 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:44:21 am
People are just trying to work through their nerves. Give it a rest.

I don't see how anyone who has already given up is nervous.

I just find a defeatist attitude is not befitting of this team.

I hope none of these who've already given up, have a ticket today.
Online Riquende

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
As luck would have it, I'm going to be in the air this afternoon and not landing until roughly HT. Going to be some job distracting myself from wondering what's happening!
Online JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13060 on: Today at 11:17:48 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:10:48 am
No trying to work through their nerves they are giving up its not over till its over. They were the people who headed out of Atatürk Olympic Stadium at half time.

This is entirely different as its not in our hands - people have a view on what will happen based on what they think of the city vs Villa game not what they think our team will do.
Some people like the hope until its properly over, others like to expect the worst and then be pleasantly surprised
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13061 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:15:27 am
As luck would have it, I'm going to be in the air this afternoon and not landing until roughly HT. Going to be some job distracting myself from wondering what's happening!

Are you Japp Staam's Penno ball?
Offline Carra-ton

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13062 on: Today at 11:26:06 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 11:15:10 am
I don't see how anyone who has already given up is nervous.

I just find a defeatist attitude is not befitting of this team.

I hope none of these who've already given up, have a ticket today.
It is not giving up on the team to realize that it is not in our hands. That is belief in our team, but belief also that Aston Villa isn't good enough a team to draw at City in a crunch match. If a miracle happens, fine, but statistically it is improbable.
Offline McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #13063 on: Today at 11:28:06 am »
Cant wait. If we win, it would be one of the greatest achievements ever. If we dont, then celebrate what the team has done and can still do this year

Up the mighty fuckin Redmen
