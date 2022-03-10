How the fuck can you give up when it is still possible? Doubters, not believers.



Whether it's likely or not, its still possible and while it is possible, you have to believe and you have to dream. I'm trying to bury the visions of bouncing around the Kop this afternoon when George announces City haven't won, but I keep having this little hope that is exaactly what will happen - it's all a part of the joy of being a Red.