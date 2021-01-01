« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 819720 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,048
  • The first five yards........
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 05:06:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
You don't think he's a moronic gobshite?

That's neither here nor there. What I am saying is that the quote was obviously fake and one had to be gullible or just plain stupid to think it wasn't.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,423
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 05:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:13:16 pm
Paul Merson on Klopp: If he doesnt win the league he isn't manager of the year for me.

Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the games

PARP

Logged

Offline Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm »
Let's go Liverpool tomorrow! with faith!
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm »
Dont panic everyone, but its happening.
Logged

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 754
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 07:04:28 pm »
IF and a massive big IF, it all works out in our favour tomorrow, it would be the greatest football script ever, If we add everything together, all of the variables.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 07:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:06:27 pm
That's neither here nor there. What I am saying is that the quote was obviously fake and one had to be gullible or just plain stupid to think it wasn't.
good thing my comment was a general one about him, then.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 08:32:50 pm »

'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,472
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 08:34:43 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,472
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 08:36:25 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:21:40 pm
he just lightens the mood of the team doesnt he

but if have been watching the inside training clips. the words enjoy could almost be heard in every clip. Coming from pep. obviously not the bald fraud but our no 2.
Yeah mate. I hardly watch any of that stuff but the few vids ive seen this week are all like how youve said. Full of happiness and enjoyment. Nice to watch
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,316
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:08:21 pm
The reaction to this fake quote does help explain why the likes of Trump and Johnson do so well at the polls. People will believe anything if it conforms broadly to what they want to believe.

Fake quotes are abhorrent.
Logged
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:48:21 am
I do believe Hodgson was one of our best coaches. Up there with Klopp. A true gentleman too.



We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • American Red since 1986
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 08:59:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:32:50 pm
'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)

Wow...  That is an awesome video clip.  Great moments and great memories. 

Makes me feel that with this team, things just might work out over this next week.
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 pm »
one more sleep my fellow red bothers and sisters. Let us all dream and hope that the football gods look down favourably and we can pull off the greatest championship win in modern football history. If it does not work out then we must celebrate this team and the wonderful journey that this amazing team has given us all.

Believe everyone the PL title is coming home to Anfield tomorrow. Just thinking about it gives me hope and happiness.

The Future is Bright the Future is RED

     
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm »
Come the fuck on sunday, cant wait it anymore
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm »
the media want this dont they.

couldnt ask for a better story really.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,785
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12974 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:32:50 pm
'37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1528088235884261377 (2 minute video)

Great video.  The club has been putting out some fantastic videos of late. 
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12975 on: Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm »
We can dream for a few more hours more. The reality will probably be a lot more straight forward and we crack on for next Saturday. But to be able to dream just that little longer has been a gift to us all.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12976 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm
We can dream for a few more hours more. The reality will probably be a lot more straight forward and we crack on for next Saturday. But to be able to dream just that little longer has been a gift to us all.
Yeah, no matter what happens tomorrow we still get to look forward.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12977 on: Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm »
Just win our own game. Pressure is on them but lets face it they will probably win even if the go a goal down like they did a few years ago against Bournemouth I think?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,216
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12978 on: Yesterday at 10:02:14 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:49:13 pm
Just win our own game. Pressure is on them but lets face it they will probably win even if the go a goal down like they did a few years ago against Bournemouth I think?

They are alongside us probably the best side in the world, playing a game at home that they need to win against a poor side in their league who have nothing to play for.

2-1 to Villa.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12979 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 07:04:28 pm
IF and a massive big IF, it all works out in our favour tomorrow, it would be the greatest football script ever, If we add everything together, all of the variables.

And it's the sort of thing our club is known for
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline El choquero

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12980 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
Its kind of mad considering modern football and the distance between the players and us but actually more nervous for the lads playing than us fans as they deserve these trophies so much and have shown more than enough desire consistently, so much so that this sportsashing project feels like lance armstrong cheating top class cyclists out of it
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12981 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:14 pm
They are alongside us probably the best side in the world, playing a game at home that they need to win against a poor side in their league who have nothing to play for.

2-1 to Villa.
;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12982 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:50:45 pm


Ive smoked pot all my life, I still wouldnt come out with the rubbish Merson does. Dont blame the drugs, blame the man.

Klopp has to the manager of the year.... Worthy nod to Thomas Frank at Brentford.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12983 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm
Fake quotes are just great.
Lobo agrees completely.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,126
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12984 on: Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm
Fake quotes are abhorrent.

Bez- August 1989


Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12985 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 12:13:16 pm
Paul Merson on Klopp: If he doesnt win the league he isn't manager of the year for me.

Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the games

PARP

If those quotes are genuine, then I believe Merson has some sort of brain damage that needs medical attention.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,171
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12986 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm »
Whatever happens with the sportswashers. What a fucking time this is.

We win almost all the time. We have an almost perfect side. And weve done it the right way. The best side in the history of the best club.

A 3rd 90 point+ season in 4 years. A 3rd CL final in 5 to boot. We need to enjoy every moment, for they may never come again.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12987 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm »
I seem to see "Villa" everywhere.. I saw a guy who I would've never thought was into Football, with a Villa shirt yesterday.
I never see someone wearing that shirt
I saw a car this morning, with a company name ending in Villa.
Two hours ago, I was working with a piece of software made by a company- "Villatheme".

Wonder what that's all about..?...
Hmmm...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12988 on: Yesterday at 11:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
If those quotes are genuine, then I believe Merson has some sort of brain damage that needs medical attention.
Yep, and yet he was one of those rooting for Dean Smith to be manager of the season iirc, but Klopp isn't worthy in his eyes.
Klopp doesn't give a shit anyway, and neither do we frankly.

He's a deranged old man, who gives everyone shit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,171
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12989 on: Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm »
Also. Maybe well be around next year, maybe the year after. But this could easily be the last time for decades a club that isnt a front for a nation state is around and about on the last day.
Logged

Offline Lfckingkenny

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12990 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm
Also. Maybe well be around next year, maybe the year after. But this could easily be the last time for decades a club that isnt a front for a nation state is around and about on the last day.
wishfull thinking these sport washing cu£ts are here to stay money talks psg city Newcastle the list will go on how we compete with these oil clubs and state clubs is unbelievable and without these tw@ts how many premierships could we have won
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12991 on: Today at 12:17:37 am »
Shitty to think that a side like City are standing in the way of this incredible team from doing the unthinkable.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • Orange and Red!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12992 on: Today at 12:28:29 am »


.
Logged

Offline M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12993 on: Today at 12:41:07 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm
Ive smoked pot all my life, I still wouldnt come out with the rubbish Merson does. Dont blame the drugs, blame the man.

Agreed. Alcohol on the other hand has absolutely wrecked this guy and many others, on top of a fleeting career that offers minimal to no support in integrating into a new life after it's over. Excuse the pun but it's a really poisonous cocktail when you add in the gambling addiction and depression too

I feel for Merson, his passion for football is endearing but he's an absolute whooper and they need to get him off of TV
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12994 on: Today at 12:42:01 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
I seem to see "Villa" everywhere.. I saw a guy who I would've never thought was into Football, with a Villa shirt yesterday.
I never see someone wearing that shirt
I saw a car this morning, with a company name ending in Villa.
Two hours ago, I was working with a piece of software made by a company- "Villatheme".

Wonder what that's all about..?...
Hmmm...

BaaderMeinhof phenomenon  :D
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,779
    • @hartejack
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12995 on: Today at 01:08:45 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm
Whatever happens with the sportswashers. What a fucking time this is.

We win almost all the time. We have an almost perfect side. And weve done it the right way. The best side in the history of the best club.

A 3rd 90 point+ season in 4 years. A 3rd CL final in 5 to boot. We need to enjoy every moment, for they may never come again.

I actually think that the recovery from last season is quite remarkable, and seems a little overlooked. Almost irrespective of the nightmare injury crisis that we endured, lots of our players must have been looking at themselves and one another in ways that they hadn't done so before - for three years or so they'd seemed utterly infallible, and suddenly we were dropping points all over the place and looking absolutely hopeless.

And, yet, it's as if it never happened.

Salah's breakaway goal late on at Old Trafford, to secure the win, and then Ali's goal the week after...quite the antidote(s), I guess.
Logged

Online thisyearisouryear

  • Need a dose of Hopium
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,411
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12996 on: Today at 01:56:46 am »
~14 hours to go.

And I already have an elevated heartbeat at 6 in the morning.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,135
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12997 on: Today at 01:58:35 am »
Me nerves.
Logged

Online Dirk18Kuyt

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12998 on: Today at 02:10:25 am »
The closer it's gotten the more nervous I've become and I suddenly believe a LOT more than I did a week ago. I think it's because I'm desperate for another league title. Up until after the FA Cup win and City/West Ham draw I'd have traded all this just for another title. It would be crazy emotional if it happened.

Do I trust Villa to keep City out? No. Do I honestly think Hendo will be lifting the PL trophy tomorrow night? Not really. But christ, what a situation to be in with even having a chance at this point. Combine that with a domestic cup double already in the cabinet and a chance of winning #7 next weekend, we truly are absolutely spoilt at the moment! Don't think it'll sink in for a long time.

Couldn't have asked for a better season especially when they're up against the blue Manc franchise in everything.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 