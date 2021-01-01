Whatever happens with the sportswashers. What a fucking time this is.
We win almost all the time. We have an almost perfect side. And weve done it the right way. The best side in the history of the best club.
A 3rd 90 point+ season in 4 years. A 3rd CL final in 5 to boot. We need to enjoy every moment, for they may never come again.
I actually think that the recovery from last season is quite remarkable, and seems a little overlooked. Almost irrespective of the nightmare injury crisis that we endured, lots of our players must have been looking at themselves and one another in ways that they hadn't done so before - for three years or so they'd seemed utterly infallible, and suddenly we were dropping points all over the place and looking absolutely hopeless.
And, yet, it's as if it never happened.
Salah's breakaway goal late on at Old Trafford, to secure the win, and then Ali's goal the week after...quite the antidote(s), I guess.