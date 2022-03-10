« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12920 on: Today at 12:08:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
Good point Al.

This is why he finds it "difficult" in the Champions League because the sides in there possess players who can create or score out of nothing and he doesn't take that into account.

They also have elite level coaches who allow their players to be creative.

3-0 down from the away leg against Barca and Klopp tells his players to be 'cheeky'. Trent grabs the ball from a corner and whips it into Divi and the rest is history. Guardiola would have 27 PowerPoint presentations in each of his players heads about what to do at that corner.

City should win and if things go to plan they will win. However, if things start to go wrong, they have the ability to implode.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12921 on: Today at 02:22:35 am »
Enjoy it gentlemen, these are the last moments of pure, joyous, potential. Whether we win the league or not on Sunday... what a season it's been. It really can't get better than moments like this. Can't wait for CL final.

City to choke.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 02:55:42 am »
Was watching a recent training tennis match and one thing that stood out for me was when the lads were ready to kick it off, up strides Jurgen and states 'Remember, to have fun'

Thats it, isnt it? .Thats our best mate right there. Hes the lad you want as ya best man DJ'ing at ya wedding whos also your kids Godparent

Hes got common sense coming outta his arse

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 06:08:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm
Haaland going to City on paper is like Ibra going to a peak Barca side. A dominant side that should become an unplayable side. The problem is as you allude. City have been dominant because they completely overwhelm teams with attacking midfield players. They stifle teams because they have fast nimble midfield players upfront who are far quicker over a couple of yards than the defenders they press.

Haaland is a freak but they won't be able to press as efficiently as they do now and their build up play will suffer. Even Aguero struggled to be appreciated by Guardiola. Guardiola is like an American Football coach, he wants to turn the game into a series of plays. The press 'defence' wins the ball and then the attack makes regimented attacks.

That is why they struggle when they go behind. There is no plan B there is no creativity or invention. Above all there is zero problem-solving. Guardiola's players aren't allowed to problem-solve because Guardiola is infallible. When things go wrong, he doesn't have solutions, just scapegoats.
Yeah you said what I couldn't, Al.
I grinned when I heard they were getting Haaland. ;D
I think in terms of outcome, we'll see a more clinical City, BUT a little less of an efficient, consistent machine overall.
Oh they'll score more, but I think it will be in clumps.
Another thing- Haaland is going to have to see ball and space, so it means there's going to be less for everybody else to go around. They either accomodate Haaland, or Haaland accomodates them.
Anyway, it's a big change for them and they're going to have a period where they need to adapt- and hopefully it doesn't work out in the end. ;D
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:55:42 am
Was watching a recent training tennis match and one thing that stood out for me was when the lads were ready to kick it off, up strides Jurgen and states 'Remember, to have fun'

Thats it, isnt it? .Thats our best mate right there. Hes the lad you want as ya best man DJ'ing at ya wedding whos also your kids Godparent

Hes got common sense coming outta his arse
Exactly. Just a bunch of lads- each looking to have fun with the ball, to win it, to move into space, to lay it off etc..
Shanks would be proud!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 06:28:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:50 am
They also have elite level coaches who allow their players to be creative.

3-0 down from the away leg against Barca and Klopp tells his players to be 'cheeky'. Trent grabs the ball from a corner and whips it into Divi and the rest is history. Guardiola would have 27 PowerPoint presentations in each of his players heads about what to do at that corner.

City should win and if things go to plan they will win. However, if things start to go wrong, they have the ability to implode.
And then he gave them "license" to enjoy themselves and be creative, by saying that if we're going to go out, then let's go out the best way we can- by enjoying ourselves!
What a freaking genius! Took off all the pressure with that- and the lads were free to be themselves.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 09:19:43 am »
If Man City win tomorrow, we will finish the season with only 3 trophies. If Man City don't win tomorrow, they will finish the season trophyless ...

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:19:43 am
If Man City win tomorrow, we will finish the season with only 3 trophies. If Man City don't win tomorrow, they will finish the season trophyless ...


Liverpool are shite! Can't even win a quadruple....









;D
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 09:53:35 am »
When the Champions League draw came out, it all became about fate for me. Just had this feeling we were going to face Madrid & get to turn around that loss, in the same year as wed go all the way to the final day with City again and this time end up on the winning side. Football karma levelling things out. I genuinely text my friend and said throw in beating Chelsea in Cup final & Stevie grabbing the points to crown our win & weve got the ultimate payback for having to win the title in an empty stadium.

My mate rightly laughed & said Im always a dreamer. I dont actually think life ever ties things neatly in little bows but the beauty is jeez, this club just makes you believe in magic. We make our stories by creating the chances to win things and this team keeps delivering them. The journey theyve taken us on to these constant occasions where were on the crest of something incredible. Knowing if it falls away, we tend to come back stronger and it falls somewhere else for us. Nothing taken for granted; its just what their skill and passion drives them to achieve.

Not sure what will happen on Sunday, but itll definitely give us a moment to remember. For unexpectedly winning it, or for getting whatever the near miss spurs us on to reach in our tomorrows. Another occasion where we get to experience all the joy and pride and thinking how the hell did this even happen?! This IS the stuff of dreams. We get to go for a title knowing if we miss out, weve got the Cup double & a date in Paris. This IS a magical time.

Whenever I get back to the more grounded nerves, just sticking to Klopps words from that gone Barcelona tie

Im completely fine with the chance. Less than them, but we have at least a chance. And we believe in the chance. We believe in the opportunity, not the result. The confidence is there, so we should try it We shock them, or we fail in the most beautiful way. The world outside is saying it is not possible. And lets be honest, its probably impossible.

But because its you? Because its you, we have a chance.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:22 am by liverbird_soph »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 10:10:41 am »
It feels like having a 5 to 1 shot to win the Lottery, you don't expect to win it and aren't too devastated if you don't, but if you do it's pure extasy, whereas City fans are shitting themselves, if they win on Sunday it'll be relief rather than pure joy.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Just seen an interview with Pep about the weekends games and he's going on about everyone supporting Liverpool again. He's not right in the head at all to be honest. Pressure is definitely getting to him.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 11:48:01 am »
I've had our chances written off since the spurs game, but now that we get closer to tomorrow things are starting to feel a bit different. Tomorrow is a big game for City, and they have a great ability to choke in those games which is why they've never won the champions league

I just hope Villa press City in their half tomorrow. That's what West ham did, that's what we do, and it works
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12931 on: Today at 12:08:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 18, 2022, 12:03:07 am
what a moronic gobshite.

The reaction to this fake quote does help explain why the likes of Trump and Johnson do so well at the polls. People will believe anything if it conforms broadly to what they want to believe.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12932 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:28:23 am
Just seen an interview with Pep about the weekends games and he's going on about everyone supporting Liverpool again. He's not right in the head at all to be honest. Pressure is definitely getting to him.

Clearly, he's trying to create a "us against everyone else" mentality within his squad to try and get them over the line.  Almost every manager in the world does this in one way or another. 
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
Paul Merson on Klopp: If he doesnt win the league he isn't manager of the year for me.

Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the games

PARP
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12934 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:09:42 pm
Clearly, he's trying to create a "us against everyone else" mentality within his squad to try and get them over the line.  Almost every manager in the world does this in one way or another.

You're not wrong but that angle, I thought it was their whole PR thing, like their identity now. It is isn't it and the fans bought it hook line and sinker

In trouble for cheating? UEFA is a conspiracy!

Not winning hearts and minds? That's not cause they're cheats funded by the proceeds of slavery, it's THE TRADITIONAL ELITE TRYING TO BULLY US

I have to assume Petrol Guardiola doesn't believe it. Maybe he does. I don't really care. I wouldn't want the paymasters he does. I like having hands
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12935 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:13:16 pm
Paul Merson on Klopp: If he doesnt win the league he isn't manager of the year for me.

Don't forget Liverpool were put in a Champions League group they could have walked through, and they've won both domestic cups on penalties. They didn't win the games

PARP
weren't we in the "group of death"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12936 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:30:53 pm
weren't we in the "group of death"

We were until we got 18 points from it, then it became a piss easy group. Merson is using Evertonian logic, which for him is probably an improvement on his usual logic.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12937 on: Today at 12:45:33 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:30:53 pm
weren't we in the "group of death"
Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Goes hand-in-hand with shifting the goalposts.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12938 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:30:53 pm
weren't we in the "group of death"
Yip. Funny eh
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12939 on: Today at 12:49:46 pm »
Since they struck oil this will be the 4th time City will have gone to the final day needing to win to clinch the title. On all 3 previous occasions (2012/2014/2019) theyve got the win to get them over the line.

I cant even imagine what tomorrow will be like should they slip up and we pip them at the post.

Any other Villa team Id have no hope but the Gerrard angle gives me hope.

Will probably be dashed within 10 mins when they go 2up tomorrow but you never know!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12940 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:28:23 am
Just seen an interview with Pep about the weekends games and he's going on about everyone supporting Liverpool again. He's not right in the head at all to be honest. Pressure is definitely getting to him.

He's an idiot hopefully he will get fed up of someone actually challenge his billion pound team and sod off elsewhere
« Reply #12941 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:28:23 am
Just seen an interview with Pep about the weekends games and he's going on about everyone supporting Liverpool again. He's not right in the head at all to be honest. Pressure is definitely getting to him.
Little man syndrome.
Meanwhile Klopp's just being Kloppo. Doesn't give a toss- just gets on with winning.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12942 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm »
Fernandinho receives a back pass from  Laporte - slips. Danny Ings is through, 1v1 against Ederson - slots it into the bottom right corner.

 :hally :scarf
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12943 on: Today at 01:30:35 pm »
Just got my parkrun results.  There was a Steve Heighway running. It's an omen I tells ya.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12944 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 12:49:46 pm
Since they struck oil this will be the 4th time City will have gone to the final day needing to win to clinch the title. On all 3 previous occasions (2012/2014/2019) theyve got the win to get them over the line.

I cant even imagine what tomorrow will be like should they slip up and we pip them at the post.

Any other Villa team Id have no hope but the Gerrard angle gives me hope.

Will probably be dashed within 10 mins when they go 2up tomorrow but you never know!

Surely the law of averages says it's time they lost a league on the last day of the season?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12945 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm »
No nerves here. We've already won two trophies and the title isn't in our hands anyway.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12946 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm »
Its a complete win win situation.
I gave up hope of winning the league at Christmas and weve got a proper trophy to play for next week. Anything else is a (ginormous) bonus.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12947 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Its a complete win win situation.
I gave up hope of winning the league at Christmas and weve got a proper trophy to play for next week. Anything else is a (ginormous) bonus.

Every match going red I speak too says the same , all wound up in sorting Paris out and tickets yet tomorrow theres a small chance its going to eclipse next Saturday and many of our greatest nights and triumphs
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12948 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Its a complete win win situation.
I gave up hope of winning the league at Christmas and weve got a proper trophy to play for next week. Anything else is a (ginormous) bonus.

I didn't give up, but totally agree with this.  Nowt to lose, everything is possible. Exactly how it should be.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12949 on: Today at 02:35:38 pm »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12950 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
It's not going to be easy for them tomorrow. And even if they do go one up, there'll still be a lot of nervous energy bubbling underneath at the Emptihad.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12951 on: Today at 03:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm
Haaland going to City on paper is like Ibra going to a peak Barca side. A dominant side that should become an unplayable side. The problem is as you allude. City have been dominant because they completely overwhelm teams with attacking midfield players. They stifle teams because they have fast nimble midfield players upfront who are far quicker over a couple of yards than the defenders they press.

Haaland is a freak but they won't be able to press as efficiently as they do now and their build up play will suffer. Even Aguero struggled to be appreciated by Guardiola. Guardiola is like an American Football coach, he wants to turn the game into a series of plays. The press 'defence' wins the ball and then the attack makes regimented attacks.

That is why they struggle when they go behind. There is no plan B there is no creativity or invention. Above all there is zero problem-solving. Guardiola's players aren't allowed to problem-solve because Guardiola is infallible. When things go wrong, he doesn't have solutions, just scapegoats.

Great points.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12952 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
Good point Al.

This is why he finds it "difficult" in the Champions League because the sides in there possess players who can create or score out of nothing and he doesn't take that into account.

Yep. Thats one if the reason why city choke in the champions league.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12953 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Its a complete win win situation.
I gave up hope of winning the league at Christmas and weve got a proper trophy to play for next week. Anything else is a (ginormous) bonus.

Yep we were well out of it

I have no expectations tomorrow other than to applaud the team after the game for what they've achieved.

They've been incredible and Klopp really has put the fun back into football. We're great to watch and how can you not be entertained?

Still a final to play as well. What a season!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12954 on: Today at 03:40:43 pm »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12955 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
