When the Champions League draw came out, it all became about fate for me. Just had this feeling we were going to face Madrid & get to turn around that loss, in the same year as wed go all the way to the final day with City again and this time end up on the winning side. Football karma levelling things out. I genuinely text my friend and said throw in beating Chelsea in Cup final & Stevie grabbing the points to crown our win & weve got the ultimate payback for having to win the title in an empty stadium.



My mate rightly laughed & said Im always a dreamer. I dont actually think life ever ties things neatly in little bows but the beauty is jeez, this club just makes you believe in magic. We make our stories by creating the chances to win things and this team keeps delivering them. The journey theyve taken us on to these constant occasions where were on the crest of something incredible. Knowing if it falls away, we tend to come back stronger and it falls somewhere else for us. Nothing taken for granted; its just what their skill and passion drives them to achieve.



Not sure what will happen on Sunday, but itll definitely give us a moment to remember. For unexpectedly winning it, or for getting whatever the near miss spurs us on to reach in our tomorrows. Another occasion where we get to experience all the joy and pride and thinking how the hell did this even happen?! This IS the stuff of dreams. We get to go for a title knowing if we miss out, weve got the Cup double & a date in Paris. This IS a magical time.



Whenever I get back to the more grounded nerves, just sticking to Klopps words from that gone Barcelona tie



Im completely fine with the chance. Less than them, but we have at least a chance. And we believe in the chance. We believe in the opportunity, not the result. The confidence is there, so we should try it We shock them, or we fail in the most beautiful way. The world outside is saying it is not possible. And lets be honest, its probably impossible.



But because its you? Because its you, we have a chance.