Good point Al.



This is why he finds it "difficult" in the Champions League because the sides in there possess players who can create or score out of nothing and he doesn't take that into account.



They also have elite level coaches who allow their players to be creative.3-0 down from the away leg against Barca and Klopp tells his players to be 'cheeky'. Trent grabs the ball from a corner and whips it into Divi and the rest is history. Guardiola would have 27 PowerPoint presentations in each of his players heads about what to do at that corner.City should win and if things go to plan they will win. However, if things start to go wrong, they have the ability to implode.