The PL run-in

UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12760 on: Today at 10:57:01 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:51:57 am
Because Mourinho is a petty little man who hates us

I hope Stevie is petty too ;)
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

spider-neil

  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12761 on: Today at 10:59:06 am
To be fair, 2014's Chelsea is way better equipped to get a clean sheet than 2022's Villa.
amir87

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12762 on: Today at 11:03:17 am
Villa have the attacking talent to trouble City but their main issue is that they're defensively shit.

I so hope I'm wrong but I don't see them having any chance of stopping a determined City scoring several goals.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12763 on: Today at 11:04:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:59:06 am
To be fair, 2014's Chelsea is way better equipped to get a clean sheet than 2022's Villa.

Their team that day was absolutely wild looking back at it. He rested a heap of their better players at the time as they had a game against I think atletico coming up. A familiar name up front too, of course:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/27092978
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

has gone odd

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12764 on: Today at 11:18:18 am
Like everyone, am trying to think of reasons how Villa will win and literally only came up with Stevie, Ings and Phil. There is absolutely no other reason for anyone in that team to bust a nut getting a result, unless they also have deep hatred for oil clubs.

City will chuck the force of a hurricane at them until they score, which they usually do.

The added bummer is Villa playing tonight will of course mean they are tired, whilst City are now fresh as a daisy as they had fuck all else to play for.

I also subscribe to the no regrets line of thought. I strongly believe in the "butterfly effect", its a factor you can never prove or disprove but a different result somewhere else may have made our situation better .. or possibly worse than it is.

Would take an extremely weird game and a totally bent ref, in Villa's favour, to become champions. Apologises in advance for my glass half empty post!

However, is still perhaps the best season, as a whole, I have ever witnessed, the lads could have done no more than they have. Can do nothing but admire this era and everything achieved within it.
- all in my opinion of course -

redmark

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12765 on: Today at 11:31:33 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:18:18 am
There is absolutely no other reason for anyone in that team to bust a nut getting a result, unless they also have deep hatred for oil clubs.
They're footballers. Every one of them would love to be the player who scores the goal that gets a famous win or draw, that would raise their profile hugely. Doesn't really matter to them if it's City or another team, or it benefits us or another team.

Teams like Villa generally lose to teams like City not because of a lack of effort, but a relative lack of quality. But even midtable players - even players in lower divisions - are capable of a moment of quality. Even players like those at City (or Liverpool, like Gerrard in 2014) are capable of making an error, particularly in moments of pressure and tension.

Will it happen? Probably not. Very, very, likely not. But it could.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12766 on: Today at 11:34:58 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:51:57 am
Because Mourinho is a petty little man who hates us

Hopefully Gerrard goes into Sunday with the same attitude. They cheated him out of the PL as a player don't forget.

Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:31:33 am
They're footballers. Every one of them would love to be the player who scores the goal that gets a famous win or draw, that would raise their profile hugely. Doesn't really matter to them if it's City or another team, or it benefits us or another team.

Teams like Villa generally lose to teams like City not because of a lack of effort, but a relative lack of quality. But even midtable players - even players in lower divisions - are capable of a moment of quality. Even players like those at City (or Liverpool, like Gerrard in 2014) are capable of making an error, particularly in moments of pressure and tension.

Will it happen? Probably not. Very, very, likely not. But it could.

Forget the Aguero moment, imagine Ings getting a last minute goal that gives us the title, Ped falling to his knees head in hands, Abu Dhabi crowd stunned, Tyler keeling over, Neville crying, Anfield bedlam - what a moment that would be
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

amir87

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12767 on: Today at 11:35:56 am
I have to say though that just the sheer visual of the opposition busting a nut during the game might put them of their game plan. Like an erotic haka.
mikeb58

  kopite
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12768 on: Today at 11:36:13 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:18:18 am
Like everyone, am trying to think of reasons how Villa will win and literally only came up with Stevie, Ings and Phil.

Fill your glass up a bit...if we win, Villa only need to draw! Still a massive ask but less daunting than them needing to win!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12769 on: Today at 11:37:44 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:36:13 am
Fill your glass up a bit...if we win, Villa only need to draw! Still a massive ask but less daunting than them needing to win!

This is what loads seem to miss, it can be 5-5 for all I care, just give me that draw.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Snail

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12770 on: Today at 11:38:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:44 am
This is what loads seem to miss, it can be 5-5 for all I care, just give me that draw.

Yep, that West Ham game was massive.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12771 on: Today at 11:41:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:44 am
This is what loads seem to miss, it can be 5-5 for all I care, just give me that draw.

Just need one goal in it heading into the final 10/5 mins. We were nervy at southampton, and villa - anyone would be with a single goal lead late on. And then you just need a bit of luck.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

PaulF

  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #12772 on: Today at 11:42:19 am
When are the officials announced?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
