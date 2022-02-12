I don't like playing the regrets game - but for me the only two I pay any thought to were Brighton at home and Leicester away. Two baffling performances.



I've come to terms with the Chelsea draw at home because we now have a decent pattern of poor results against 10 men (for some reason), so it wasn't a one-off. I also don't care about the Brentford away - that was always going to be a tricky fixture at that time of the season.



But in general, you can't regret the odd point here and there because who knows - if we hadn't dropped that clanger against Leicester at Christmas we might not have had such an amazing 2022 so far.