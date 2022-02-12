Just means it's due to happen, doesn't it!
To be fair, it rarely comes down to the last day of the season at all, so it's not surprising the lead has never changed hands.
Off the top of my head - 1995, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2019. Think that is right.
Results for all the leaders on the final day:
1995 - Liverpool 2-1 Blackburn
1996 - Middlesboro 0-3 Man Utd (they had to go to Middlesboro and get something)
1999 - Man Utd 2-1 Spurs
2008 - Wigan 0-2 Man Utd
2010 - Chelsea 8-0 Wigan
2012 - Man City 2-1 QPR
2014 - Man City 2-0 West Ham
2019 - Brighton 1-4 Man City
That was a nervy one for Utd in 99. Spurs had nothing to play for and had to do Arsenal a favor. Ended up putting a decent battle. They even took the lead with Ferdinand scoring early on.