« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 804279 times)

Offline Robert_B

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 08:26:38 am »
I really don't like the talk around "well if only we had beaten so and so, we'd have won the league".

Any team can say that. City won't be sitting there thinking "fair play, we can't feel hard done by or unlucky in any of our games where we dropped points".
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,331
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 08:30:02 am »
Quote from: Robert_B on Today at 08:26:38 am
I really don't like the talk around "well if only we had beaten so and so, we'd have won the league".

Any team can say that. City won't be sitting there thinking "fair play, we can't feel hard done by or unlucky in any of our games where we dropped points".


We posted at the same time and you are spot on, as I pointed out, they took 3 points out of 12 from the Palace and Southampton games, we took 12 pts from the same fixtures, so they can say "Liverpool beat those, we should have too"
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 08:32:06 am »
Quote from: Robert_B on Today at 08:26:38 am
I really don't like the talk around "well if only we had beaten so and so, we'd have won the league".

Any team can say that. City won't be sitting there thinking "fair play, we can't feel hard done by or unlucky in any of our games where we dropped points".


When you go 2-0 up against a midtable side you should see the game out. City has claimed all three points when they have taken the lead (Liverpool aside).

Leicester had a ton of their first team missing and we had a penalty at 0-0.

City can bemoan dropped points but the above was a glorious opportunity to claim 5 points or at worst 3 points for seeing out the Brighton game and no chance we lose vs Leicester if Salah slots his penalty.
Logged

Offline Robert_B

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 08:36:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:32:06 am
When you go 2-0 up against a midtable side you should see the game out. City has claimed all three points when they have taken the lead (Liverpool aside).

Leicester had a ton of their first team missing and we had a penalty at 0-0.

City can bemoan dropped points but the above was a glorious opportunity to claim 5 points or at worst 3 points for seeing out the Brighton game and no chance we lose vs Leicester if Salah slots his penalty.

Yes, a glorious chance missed. Can't argue with that. But over the course of 38 games, some will not go your way.

City rescued a draw at home to Spurs but then completely blew it in injury time... They'd never accept that as being anything other than a glorious chance to salvage something from the game.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 08:39:34 am »
Just out of curiosity, how many times has the league been won in the final day by a team with their destiny not in their own hands?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 08:45:26 am »
None
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 08:50:48 am »
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 08:56:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:50:48 am
Fuck. Seriously?!

Definitely not in the PL era. Arsenal were second in 1989 but of course it was in their own hands.

Before that you probably have to go as far back as the 70s. Not even sure about that. It could be the 60s.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:45:26 am
None

Just means it's due to happen, doesn't it!

To be fair, it rarely comes down to the last day of the season at all, so it's not surprising the lead has never changed hands.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 09:18:51 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:59:19 am
Just means it's due to happen, doesn't it!

To be fair, it rarely comes down to the last day of the season at all, so it's not surprising the lead has never changed hands.

Off the top of my head - 1995, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2019. Think that is right.

Results for all the leaders on the final day:
1995 - Liverpool 2-1 Blackburn
1996 - Middlesboro 0-3 Man Utd (they had to go to Middlesboro and get something)
1999 - Man Utd 2-1 Spurs
2008 - Wigan 0-2 Man Utd
2010 - Chelsea 8-0 Wigan
2012 - Man City 2-1 QPR
2014 - Man City 2-0 West Ham
2019 - Brighton 1-4 Man City

That was a nervy one for Utd in 99. Spurs had nothing to play for and had to do Arsenal a favor. Ended up putting a decent battle. They even took the lead with Ferdinand scoring early on.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:36 am by Pradan »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,135
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 09:21:02 am »
It could've happened in 94/95 if Utd beat West Ham I think because we took points off Blackburn? Scary.

Logged

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 09:24:21 am »
Burnley won the First Division title in 1960. They had not topped the table the entire season until the last match was played out.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,032
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:45:26 am
None

Is that just in the Premier League era?

Obviously there was us in 89 although technically it was in both teams hands. Must be others from earlier years too.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 09:29:38 am »
Quote from: Robert_B on Today at 08:26:38 am
I really don't like the talk around "well if only we had beaten so and so, we'd have won the league".

Any team can say that. City won't be sitting there thinking "fair play, we can't feel hard done by or unlucky in any of our games where we dropped points".


It's completely futile. If that argument is being made then you have to balance it out with the times where we had no right to win games or draw games yet we did. You can't look at a season where we have gathered a phenomenal amount of points and bemoan the few dropped ones.

Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 09:29:45 am »
Massive tension at thEtihad on Sunday.  I fancy this one.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 09:31:52 am »
I don't like playing the regrets game - but for me the only two I pay any thought to were Brighton at home and Leicester away. Two baffling performances.

I've come to terms with the Chelsea draw at home because we now have a decent pattern of poor results against 10 men (for some reason), so it wasn't a one-off. I also don't care about the Brentford away - that was always going to be a tricky fixture at that time of the season.

But in general, you can't regret the odd point here and there because who knows - if we hadn't dropped that clanger against Leicester at Christmas we might not have had such an amazing 2022 so far.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,032
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 09:32:24 am »
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan :D Remember United mates fuming at that.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 09:34:56 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:21:02 am
It could've happened in 94/95 if Utd beat West Ham I think because we took points off Blackburn? Scary.

Was on Sky that game last night, Neville's soccerbox [think that's what it's called] with shearer. You see our players are hardly celebrating. I listened to that game on the radio with my dad and when Redknapp scored he looked at me ashen faced and just said 'what's he done'. Blackburn were fucking lucky it didn't cost them, I feel like united missed a hatful of sitters [I've got one from cole in my mind?] at west ham that day. Shows it can happen, I guess.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,135
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:24 am
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan :D Remember United mates fuming at that.

If City get the nerves out the way with an early goal or two I could see them rivalling that.

Long as it isn't a tight 1-0 or 2-1 to City I will be okay, drop points or smash them please, don't need the heart break
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 09:39:29 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 09:18:51 am
Off the top of my head - 1995, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2019. Think that is right.

Results for all the leaders on the final day:
1995 - Liverpool 2-1 Blackburn
1996 - Middlesboro 0-3 Man Utd (they had to go to Middlesboro and get something)
1999 - Man Utd 2-1 Spurs
2008 - Wigan 0-2 Man Utd
2010 - Chelsea 8-0 Wigan
2012 - Man City 2-1 QPR
2014 - Man City 2-0 West Ham
2019 - Brighton 1-4 Man City

That was a nervy one for Utd in 99. Spurs had nothing to play for and had to do Arsenal a favor. Ended up putting a decent battle. They even took the lead with Ferdinand scoring early on.

Jaysus man. If that off the top of your head I'd like to know what's buried in it. Or maybe I wouldn't  :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,032
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 09:44:10 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:34:56 am
Was on Sky that game last night, Neville's soccerbox [think that's what it's called] with shearer. You see our players are hardly celebrating. I listened to that game on the radio with my dad and when Redknapp scored he looked at me ashen faced and just said 'what's he done'. Blackburn were fucking lucky it didn't cost them, I feel like united missed a hatful of sitters [I've got one from cole in my mind?] at west ham that day. Shows it can happen, I guess.

Saw that too. Loved the way the commentator went Oh my God!. From memory Redknapp scored that after the United game had finished just to take the piss a bit more. Although had they drawn and United won, United would have taken it wouldnt they?
Logged

Online campioni

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 09:45:17 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:34:56 am
Was on Sky that game last night, Neville's soccerbox [think that's what it's called] with shearer. You see our players are hardly celebrating. I listened to that game on the radio with my dad and when Redknapp scored he looked at me ashen faced and just said 'what's he done'. Blackburn were fucking lucky it didn't cost them, I feel like united missed a hatful of sitters [I've got one from cole in my mind?] at west ham that day. Shows it can happen, I guess.

The Redknapp goal felt very weird at the time but even if he hadn't scored United would've won the title if they scored at Upton Park. A draw wouldn't have been enough for Blackburn.

Ludek Miklosko had the game of his life that day.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 09:47:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:28:00 am
Is that just in the Premier League era?

Obviously there was us in 89 although technically it was in both teams hands. Must be others from earlier years too.

Unfortunately it was in Arsenal's hands as well, yeah.

Thing is it's not too many seasons where it goes down to the last day anyway, so the sample size will be low. But yeah it's just a very odd statistic when you think about it. No one's crumbled under pressure (again, might've have happened earlier but certainly not from the 70s onwards)
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12743 on: Today at 09:54:45 am »
Quote from: Huytonian on Today at 09:24:21 am
Burnley won the First Division title in 1960. They had not topped the table the entire season until the last match was played out.

Okay, so it HAS been done.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12744 on: Today at 09:55:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:39:29 am
Jaysus man. If that off the top of your head I'd like to know what's buried in it. Or maybe I wouldn't  :)

 :D

Had to search for all the results of course but yeh figuring out the final day seasons wasn't too hard when going through each PL season in my head!
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 09:59:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:10 am
Saw that too. Loved the way the commentator went Oh my God!. From memory Redknapp scored that after the United game had finished just to take the piss a bit more. Although had they drawn and United won, United would have taken it wouldnt they?

Bloody hell really? I've always thought a draw was enough. Wild really that united didn't do it in those circumstances, and even more wild we didn't just let shearer and sutton have a fucking field day.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,331
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12746 on: Today at 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:21:02 am
It could've happened in 94/95 if Utd beat West Ham I think because we took points off Blackburn? Scary.



Yeah, that was why Fergie was having digs in the press about us not trying to win. If Blackburn won, they on the league, they were relying on us beating Blackburn. As it was, we beat them but Utd failed to win their game ;D.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:34 am
Just out of curiosity, how many times has the league been won in the final day by a team with their destiny not in their own hands?

Leeds in 92. If Utd won at Anfield, as was expected, they won the league and we fucked up their party with a 2-0 win and Rushie breaking his duck v the Mancs ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,005
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:04:04 am
Leeds in 92. If Utd won at Anfield, as was expected, they won the league and we fucked up their party with a 2-0 win and Rushie breaking his duck v the Mancs ;D

Second to last game that if wikipedia is right (we had Sheff Wednesday on the last day).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,331
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 10:14:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:08:10 am
Second to last game that if wikipedia is right (we had Sheff Wednesday on the last day).

Was it? to be honest, after fucking the Mancs up, the season was done until the FA Cup Final for me so I always thought it was the last game.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,111
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:45:26 am
None

That just makes me think it's going to happen more. Fucking hell, hurry up Sunday, am going mad here.

We're going up to meet the bus on Sunday, am assuming there'll be loads doing the same?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,331
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12750 on: Today at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 10:15:06 am
That just makes me think it's going to happen more. Fucking hell, hurry up Sunday, am going mad here.

We're going up to meet the bus on Sunday, am assuming there'll be loads doing the same?

At the emptyhad it'll be Make some noise for Fabian Delph ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 